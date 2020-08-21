Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
mongodb-stitch-browser-services-mongodb-remote
●
by mongodb
●
4.8.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
MongoDB Stitch JavaScript SDK
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i mongodb-stitch-browser-services-mongodb-remote
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.9K
GitHub Stars
119
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
22
Package
Dependencies
2
License
Apache-2.0
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
MongoDB Stitch JavaScript/TypeScript SDK
The official
MongoDB Stitch
SDK for JavaScript/TypeScript.
For the Browser SDK, please see
mongodb-stitch-browser-sdk
For the Server (Node.js) SDK, please see
mongodb-stitch-server-sdk
For the React Native SDK, please see
mongodb-stitch-react-native-sdk
Index
Documentation
Discussion
Documentation
Browser SDK API/Typedoc Documentation
Server (Node.js) SDK API/Typedoc Documentation
React Native SDK API/Typedoc Documentation
MongoDB Stitch Documentation
Discussion
MongoDB Stitch Users - Google Group
MongoDB Stitch Announcements - Google Group
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial