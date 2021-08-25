openbase logo
mongodb-query-parser

by mongodb-js
2.4.3

Safe parsing and validation for MongoDB queries (filters), projections, and more.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mongodb-query-parser Check and Test npm

Safe parsing and validation for MongoDB queries (filters), projections, and more.

Example

Turn some JS code as a string into a real JS object safely and with no bson type loss:

require('mongodb-query-parser')('{_id: ObjectId("58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2")}');
// >>> {_id: ObjectId('58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2'x)}

Usage with codemirror

var parser = require('mongodb-query-parser');
var query = '{_id: ObjectId("58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2")}';
// What is this highlighting/language mode for this string?
parser.detect(query);
// >>> `javascript`

var queryAsJSON = '{"_id":{"$oid":"58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2"}}';
// What is this highlighting/language mode for this string?
parser.detect(queryAsJSON);
// >>> `json`

// Turn it into a JS string that looks pretty in codemirror:
parser.toJavascriptString(parse(query));
// >>> '{_id:ObjectId(\'58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2\')}'

Extended JSON Support

var parser = require('mongodb-query-parser');
var EJSON = require('mongodb-extended-json');
var queryAsAnObjectWithTypes = parser.parseFilter(query);

// Use extended json to prove types are intact
EJSON.stringify(queryAsAnObjectWithTypes);
// >>> '{"_id":{"$oid":"58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2"}}'

var queryAsJSON = '{"_id":{"$oid":"58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2"}}';
parser.detect(queryAsJSON);
// >>> `json`

Migrations

We aim to not have any API breaking changes in this library as we consider it stable, but breakages may occur whenever we upgrade a core dependency or perform a major refactor.

We have a migration guide which covers what to look out for between releases.

License

Apache 2.0

