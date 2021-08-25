Safe parsing and validation for MongoDB queries (filters), projections, and more.

Example

Turn some JS code as a string into a real JS object safely and with no bson type loss:

require ( 'mongodb-query-parser' )( '{_id: ObjectId("58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2")}' );

Usage with codemirror

var parser = require ( 'mongodb-query-parser' ); var query = '{_id: ObjectId("58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2")}' ; parser.detect(query); var queryAsJSON = '{"_id":{"$oid":"58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2"}}' ; parser.detect(queryAsJSON); parser.toJavascriptString(parse(query));

Extended JSON Support

var parser = require ( 'mongodb-query-parser' ); var EJSON = require ( 'mongodb-extended-json' ); var queryAsAnObjectWithTypes = parser.parseFilter(query); EJSON.stringify(queryAsAnObjectWithTypes); var queryAsJSON = '{"_id":{"$oid":"58c33a794d08b991e3648fd2"}}' ; parser.detect(queryAsJSON);

Migrations

We aim to not have any API breaking changes in this library as we consider it stable, but breakages may occur whenever we upgrade a core dependency or perform a major refactor.

We have a migration guide which covers what to look out for between releases.

Related

mongodb-language-model Work with rich AST's of MongoDB queries

Work with rich AST's of MongoDB queries mongodb-stage-validator Parse and validate MongoDB Aggregation Pipeline stages.

Parse and validate MongoDB Aggregation Pipeline stages. @mongodb-js/compass-query-bar Compass UI Plugin that uses mongodb-query-parser for validation.

License

Apache 2.0