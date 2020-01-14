openbase logo
mongodb-prebuilt-https

by mongodb-js
6.3.6

Install MongoDB prebuilt package using npm https://npmjs.org/package/mongodb-prebuilt

Popularity

Downloads/wk

321

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mongodb-prebuilt

badge

Install mongodb prebuilt binaries using npm. This module helps you easily install the mongodb without having to compile anything.

MongoDB is an open-source, document database designed for ease of development and scaling.

Installation

Download and install the latest build of mongodb for your OS and add it to your projects package.json as a dependency:

npm install mongodb-prebuilt

--global to make MongoDB binaries accessible without additional configurations.

npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt

If that command fails with an EACCESS error you may have to run it again with sudo:

sudo npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt

Now you can just run mongod to run mongodb:

mongod

Complete list of programs:

About

Works on Mac, Windows, Linux and Solaris OSes that MongoDB supports.

CLI usage

The latest version of MongoDB is used by default for your OS and ~/.mongodb-prebuilt for downloading MongoDB binary. You can set desired version, download folder, architecture and platform through environment variables:

MONGODB_VERSION
MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR
MONGODB_ARCH
MONGODB_PLATFORM

For example:

export MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR='./' MONGODB_VERSION=3.4.10
mongod --port 27018 --dbpath ./mongodb --logpath /dev/stdout

Programmatic usage

let {MongodHelper} = require('mongodb-prebuilt');

let mongodHelper = new MongodHelper(['--port', "27018"]);

// OPTIONAL: to control what version of mongo you want to download

mongodHelper = new MongodHelper(['--port', "27018"], {
    version: 'x.x.x'
});

mongodHelper.run().then((started) => {
    console.log('mongod is running');
}, (e) => {
    console.log('error starting', e);
});

