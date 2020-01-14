Install mongodb prebuilt binaries using npm. This module helps you easily install the
mongodb without having to compile anything.
MongoDB is an open-source, document database designed for ease of development and scaling.
Download and install the latest build of mongodb for your OS and add it to your projects
package.json as a
dependency:
npm install mongodb-prebuilt
--global to make MongoDB binaries accessible without additional configurations.
npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt
If that command fails with an
EACCESS error you may have to run it again with
sudo:
sudo npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt
Now you can just run
mongod to run mongodb:
mongod
Complete list of programs:
Works on Mac, Windows, Linux and Solaris OSes that MongoDB supports.
The latest version of MongoDB is used by default for your OS and
~/.mongodb-prebuilt for downloading MongoDB binary.
You can set desired version, download folder, architecture and platform through environment variables:
MONGODB_VERSION
MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR
MONGODB_ARCH
MONGODB_PLATFORM
For example:
export MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR='./' MONGODB_VERSION=3.4.10
mongod --port 27018 --dbpath ./mongodb --logpath /dev/stdout
let {MongodHelper} = require('mongodb-prebuilt');
let mongodHelper = new MongodHelper(['--port', "27018"]);
// OPTIONAL: to control what version of mongo you want to download
mongodHelper = new MongodHelper(['--port', "27018"], {
version: 'x.x.x'
});
mongodHelper.run().then((started) => {
console.log('mongod is running');
}, (e) => {
console.log('error starting', e);
});