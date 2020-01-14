Install mongodb prebuilt binaries using npm. This module helps you easily install the mongodb without having to compile anything.

MongoDB is an open-source, document database designed for ease of development and scaling.

Installation

Download and install the latest build of mongodb for your OS and add it to your projects package.json as a dependency :

npm install mongodb-prebuilt

--global to make MongoDB binaries accessible without additional configurations.

npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt

If that command fails with an EACCESS error you may have to run it again with sudo :

sudo npm install -g mongodb-prebuilt

Now you can just run mongod to run mongodb:

mongod

Complete list of programs:

About

Works on Mac, Windows, Linux and Solaris OSes that MongoDB supports.

CLI usage

The latest version of MongoDB is used by default for your OS and ~/.mongodb-prebuilt for downloading MongoDB binary. You can set desired version, download folder, architecture and platform through environment variables:

MONGODB_VERSION MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR MONGODB_ARCH MONGODB_PLATFORM

For example:

export MONGODB_DOWNLOADDIR= './' MONGODB_VERSION=3.4.10 mongod --port 27018 --dbpath ./mongodb --logpath /dev/stdout

Programmatic usage