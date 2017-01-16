A Node.js migration framework for MongoDB with both programmatic and CLI API.
npm install mongodb-migrations --save
The package installs a single CLI executable —
mm.
When installing locally to your project this executable can be found at
./node_modules/.bin/mm.
When installing globally (normally not recommended) the executable should automatically become accessible on your PATH.
The CLI app expects a configuration file to be present in the directory where the app is being ran.
By default (if the configuration file is not set through the
command-line argument) the app checks
mm-config.json,
mm-config.js,
and
mm-config.coffee files for existence.
File name can be passed through the means of
--config parameter.
The path is relative to the current directory:
mm --config=configs/mm.json
In case of
json the file should contain valid JSON representation of the
configuration object.
In case of
js or
coffee the file should be a CommonJS module
exporting the configuration object. This is useful when you already have configuration
data (potentially in a different format) and want to avoid duplication. See
test/mm-config.coffee
for an example of this usage.
In case of
coffee the
coffee-script >= 1.7.0 package must be importable
from the current directory (include it as your project's dependency).
The configuration object can have the following keys:
url — full MongoDB connection url (optional, when used the rest of the connection params (
host,
port,
db,
user,
password,
replicaset,
authDatabase) are ignored),
host — MongoDB host (optional when using
url or
replicaset, required otherwise),
port [optional] — MongoDB port,
db — MongoDB database name,
ssl [optional] - boolean, if
true,
'?ssl=true' is added to the MongoDB URL,
user [optional] — MongoDB user name when authentication is required,
password [optional] — MongoDB password when authentication is required,
authDatabase [optional] - MongoDB database to authenticate the user against,
collection [optional] — The name of the MongoDB collection to track already ran migrations, defaults to
_migrations,
directory — the directory (path relative to the current folder) to store migration files in and read them from, used when running from the command-line or when using
runFromDir,
timeout [optional] — time in milliseconds after which migration should fail if
done() is not called (use 0 to disable timeout)
poolSize [optional, deprecated, use
options.server.poolSize instead] - the size of the mongo connection pool,
options [optional] - arbitrary options passed to the MongoClient (Note: if not set directly,
options.server.poolSize defaults to
5.),
replicaset [optional] - if using replica sets should be an object of the following structure:
name: 'rs-ds023680',
members: [
{
host: 'bee.boo.bar',
port: 23680
}
{
host: 'choo.choo',
port: 24610
}
]
The app simplifies creating migration stubs by providing a command
mm create MIGRATION-NAME [--coffee|-c]
This creates automatically numbered file
NNN-migration-name.js
(or
.coffee if
-c of
--coffee flag provided)
inside of the
directory defined in the
configuration file.
The migration file must be a CommonJS module exporting the following:
id — a string that's used to identify the migration
(filled automatically when creating migrations through
mm create).
up [optional] — a function used for forward migration.
down [optional] — a function used for backward migration (rollback).
See Configuration if your config file has non-standard name.
The
up and
down functions take a single parameter — a Node-style callback:
module.exports.up = function (done) {
// call done() when migration is successfully finished
// call done(error) in case of error
}
The
up and
down functions are executed with the scope
providing 2 convenient properties:
this.db is an open MongoDB
native driver
connection. Useful if you are not using any ODM library.
this.log is a function allowing you to print
informative messages during the progress of your migration.
By default these messages are printed to
stdout with proper indentation.
See Custom logging for advanced usage.
exports.id = 'create-toby';
exports.up = function (done) {
var coll = this.db.collection('test');
coll.insert({ name: 'tobi' }, done);
};
exports.down = function (done) {
var coll = this.db.collection('test');
coll.remove({}, done);
};
Run all migrations from the
directory (specified in
Configuration) by simply calling
mm
or
mm migrate
The utility only runs migrations that:
up function defined,
Ran migrations are recorded in the
collection
specified in Configuration.
NOTE: If there are some noop migrations (those without the
up method)
they will be recorded in the
collection, too.
See
migrator.migrate for the explanation why.
The migration process is stopped instantly if some migration fails (returns error in its callback).
See Configuration if your config file has non-standard name.
If you have
.coffee migration files,
coffee-script >= 1.7.0 package
must be importable from the current directory.
DEBUG=true mm
Running with
DEBUG=true will print out the error stack on the console.
The library also supports programmatic usage.
Start with
require'ing it:
var mm = require('mongodb-migrations');
Migrator object
Next, you have to create a
Migrator object. The syntax is:
var migrator = new mm.Migrator(config, [customLogFn]);
Where
config is an object with the keys defined in the
Configuration section (except of the
directory
which does not make sense in this scenario).
By default when migrations are ran
migrator will log
it's progress to console — 1 line for each migration added,
indicating the status (skipped, succeeded or failed).
It will also print any custom messages you pass to
this.log inside of the
up /
down function.
To suppress this logging pass
customLogFn = null to the
Migrator constructor (
undefined won't do the trick).
If you want to handle the logging on your own (save it to file, or whatever else) you can pass your custom function having this signature:
function customLogFn(level, message),
where
level is either
"system" (migration status message)
or
"user" (when you call
this.log inside of your migration),
and
message is the actual message string.
Once you have the
migrator object you can add migrations
definitions to it.
migrator.add
To add a single migration, call
migrator.add(migrationDef),
where
migrationDef is an object with
id,
up [optional],
and
down [optional] keys, all having the same meaning
as described in Creating Migrations.
migrator.bulkAdd
To add multiple migrations at once, call
migrator.bulkAdd(migrationDefsArray),
where
migrationDefsArray is an array of objects explained in
migrator.add.
migrator.migrate
Once you have one or more migrations added, run them with calling
migrator.migrate(doneFn, [progressFn]).
Migrations are ran in order they were added to the
migrator.
The
doneFn is called once all migrations are ran or once one of them
fails. The function has the signature
function doneFn(error, results),
where
error is
null if everything is OK, or is an error
returned by the failed migration (if any).
The
results object is always passed (even in case of an error).
Its keys are
ids of the added migrations
(till the one that failed, if any, or till the last one).
The values are
result objects having the following properties:
status —
'ok',
'skip', or
'error',
error - the
error object returned from the failed migration,
reason — the reason why the migration was skipped, can be
"no migration function for direction up",
"no migration function for direction down",
"migration already ran",
"migration wasn't in the recent migrate run", See Rollback for the explanation of the last case,
code — a more machine-friendly version of
reason, can be
"no_up",
"no_down",
"already_ran",
"not_in_recent_migrate".
The optional
progressFn function is called once per each migration
and has the signature
function progressFn(id, result),
where
id is migration's ID, and
result object is explained above.
Successfully ran migrations are recorded in the
collection
specified in Configuration.
NOTE: for consistency and for the proper rollback operation migrations that
do not define the
up methods (and thus are skipped) are still recorded in
the DB as being ran which is formally true as they are essentially noop.
This means that if one of your migrations has an issue, you roll back,
then fix this issue and rerun the migrations,
the entire set will be re-applied (as rollback assumes the DB is restored to the
pre-
migrate state).
Obviously, this will lead to unexpected results if you don't properly define the
down methods where they are required.
migrator.runFromDir
In case your migrations are modules in specific directory (see Running migrations) there's a convenience method that reads them in order and then runs.
The files must conform to the following rules:
mm tool,
id,
up [optional],
and
down [optional] — see Creating Migrations
for explanation,
.js or
.coffee;
.coffee extension, the
coffee-script >= 1.7.0 package must be importable
from the current directory.
To run the migrations from the
directory call
migrator.runFromDir(directory, doneFn, [progressFn])
The
doneFn and
progressFn have the same meaning as in
migrator.migrate.
migrator.rollback
If you decide that current migration run was unsuccessful, you can roll back all recently ran transactions. Currently this operation is only supported through programatic interface.
Do so by calling
migrator.rollback()
This runs all the migrations added to the
migrator
in the reverse order, and follows these rules:
down method are skipped (but see the note below),
NOTE: Rolling back removes the migration records from the DB.
It's true even for the migrations that do not have the
down part.
migrator.create
To programmatically create a migration stub file, call
migrator.create(directory, id, doneFn, coffeeScript=false),
where
directory is the directory to save the file to,
id is migration's ID,
doneFn is a callback that gets
passed the error object in case of error,
and optional
coffeeScript flag tells the library to create the stub
in CoffeeScript instead of plain JavaScript.
The ID is lowercased and then dasherized. It's your responsibility to assure it's unique.
The method automatically handles files numbering and naming, and sets the ID inside of the generated file.
migrator.dispose
When you are done with the migrator you should call
migrator.dispose(cb)
to release the MongoDB connections pool. Once disposed the migrator cannot be used anymore.
The
cb is a Node-style callback:
function cb(error).