MongoDB In-Memory Server

This package spins up an actual/real MongoDB server programmatically from within nodejs, for testing or mocking during development. By default it holds the data in memory. A fresh spun up mongod process takes about 7Mb of memory. The server will allow you to connect your favorite ODM or client library to the MongoDB server and run integration tests isolated from each other.

On install, this package downloads the latest MongoDB binaries and saves them to a cache folder. (only mongodb-memory-server-core does not download on postinstall )

On starting a new instance of the memory server, if the binary cannot be found, it will be auto-downloaded (if RUNTIME_DOWNLOAD option is truthy), thus the first run may take some time. All further runs will be fast, because they will use the downloaded binaries.

This package automatically downloads binaries from https://fastdl.mongodb.org/ according to your operating system. You can see all available versions for Linux (Ubuntu, RHEL, Debian, SUSE, Amazon), OSX, and Windows.

If your network is behind a proxy, make sure that it is configured through the HTTPS_PROXY or HTTP_PROXY environment variable.

Every MongoMemoryServer instance creates and starts a fresh MongoDB server on some free port. You may start up several mongod simultaneously. When you terminate your script or call stop() , the MongoDB server(s) will be automatically shutdown.

Works perfectly with any CI runner that can run NodeJS applications.

Installation

This tool provides three packages for different purposes:

With auto-download mongod binary on npm install ( mongodb-memory-server , mongodb-memory-server-global-* )

, ) Without auto-download on npm install ( mongodb-memory-server-core )

Choose any package, because they are the same. They differ only in the default configuration, which you may override (see section Available options).

Requirements

NodeJS: 12.22+

Typescript: 4.4+ (if used)

And one of those (on Linux):

having lsb-core installed (or any that provides the lsb_release command)

installed (or any that provides the command) having an /etc/os-release file that is compliant to the OS-Release Spec

file that is compliant to the OS-Release Spec having an /etc/*-release file that is compliant to the OS-Release Spec (and does not include lsb )

file that is compliant to the OS-Release Spec (and does not include ) manually specify which version & system should be used

Choose the Correct Package

Choose the right package for the task

Configuring which mongod binary to use

The default behavior is that version 5.0.3 for your OS will be downloaded. By setting Environment variables you are able to specify which version and binary will be downloaded:

export MONGOMS_DOWNLOAD_URL=https://fastdl.mongodb.org/linux/mongodb-linux-x86_64-ubuntu1804-4.2.8.tgz export MONGOMS_VERSION=4.2.8

Usage

Simple server start

A Normal Server can be easily started with:

import { MongoMemoryServer } from 'mongodb-memory-server' ; const mongod = await MongoMemoryServer.create(); const uri = mongod.getUri(); await mongod.stop();

Available options for MongoMemoryServer

All options are optional.

const mongod = new MongoMemoryServer({ instance : { port?: number, ip?: string, dbName?: string, dbPath?: string, storageEngine?: string, replSet?: string, auth?: boolean, args?: string[], }, binary : { version?: string, downloadDir?: string, platform?: string, arch?: string, checkMD5?: boolean, systemBinary?: string, }, });

Replica Set start

A ReplicaSet can be easily started with:

import { MongoMemoryReplSet } from 'mongodb-memory-server' ; const replset = await MongoMemoryReplSet.create({ replSet: { count: 4 } }); const uri = replset.getUri(); await replset.stop();

Available options for MongoMemoryReplSet

All options are optional.

const replSet = new MongoMemoryReplSet({ binary : binaryOpts, instanceOpts : [ { args, port, dbPath, storageEngine, }, ], replSet : { name, auth, args, count, dbName, ip, oplogSize, spawn, storageEngine, configSettings : { chainingAllowed : boolean, heartbeatTimeoutSecs : number, heartbeatIntervalMillis : number, electionTimeoutMillis : number, catchUpTimeoutMillis : number, }, }, });

Config Options

Documentation of Config Options

Simple test with MongoClient in Jest

A example test file for a single MongoMemoryServer within jest.

A example test file for multiple MongoMemoryServer within jest.

A example test file for a single MongoMemoryReplSet within jest.

Provide connection string to mongoose

import mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import { MongoMemoryServer } from 'mongodb-memory-server' ; const mongoServer = await MongoMemoryServer.create(); ( async ( ) => { await mongoose.connect(mongoServer.getUri(), { dbName : "verifyMASTER" }); await mongoose.disconnect(); })();

For additional information it is recommended to read this article Testing a GraphQL Server using Jest with Mongoose

Test Runner Examples

Documentation for Test Runner Integration Examples

Docker Alpine

There isn't currently an official MongoDB release for alpine linux. This means that we can't pull binaries for Alpine (or any other platform that isn't officially supported by MongoDB), but you can use a Docker image that already has mongod built in and then set the MONGOMS_SYSTEM_BINARY variable to point at that binary. This should allow you to use mongodb-memory-server on any system on which you can install mongod manually.

Enable Debug Mode

The Debug mode can be enabled with an Environment-Variable or in the package.json "config" section:

MONGOMS_DEBUG=1

or

{ "config" : { "mongodbMemoryServer" : { "debug" : "1" , } } }

Also see the Enable Debug Mode Guide.

