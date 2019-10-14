NOTE: This libray has been merged into the 4.x version of the bson package, and is no longer being maintained as a standalone package.

MongoDB Extended JSON Library

The MongoDB Extended JSON Library allows you to convert MongoDB documents to Extended JSON, and vice versa. See the Extended JSON specification here.

Documentation

Functions

parse(text, [options]) ⇒ object Parse an Extended JSON string, constructing the JavaScript value or object described by that string. stringify(value, [replacer], [space], [options]) ⇒ string Converts a BSON document to an Extended JSON string, optionally replacing values if a replacer function is specified or optionally including only the specified properties if a replacer array is specified. serialize(bson, [options]) ⇒ object Serializes an object to an Extended JSON string, and reparse it as a JavaScript object. deserialize(ejson, [options]) ⇒ object Deserializes an Extended JSON object into a plain JavaScript object with native/BSON types

Param Type Default Description text string [options] object Optional settings [options.relaxed] boolean true Attempt to return native JS types where possible, rather than BSON types (if true)

Parse an Extended JSON string, constructing the JavaScript value or object described by that string.

Example

const EJSON = require ( 'mongodb-extjson' ); const text = '{ "int32": { "$numberInt": "10" } }' ; console .log(EJSON.parse(text, { relaxed : false })); console .log(EJSON.parse(text));

Param Type Default Description value object The value to convert to extended JSON [replacer] function | array A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process, or an array of String and Number objects that serve as a whitelist for selecting/filtering the properties of the value object to be included in the JSON string. If this value is null or not provided, all properties of the object are included in the resulting JSON string [space] string | number A String or Number object that's used to insert white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes. [options] object Optional settings [options.relaxed] boolean true Enabled Extended JSON's relaxed mode

Converts a BSON document to an Extended JSON string, optionally replacing values if a replacer function is specified or optionally including only the specified properties if a replacer array is specified.

Example

const EJSON = require ( 'mongodb-extjson' ); const Int32 = require ( 'mongodb' ).Int32; const doc = { int32 : new Int32( 10 ) }; console .log(EJSON.stringify(doc, { relaxed : false })); console .log(EJSON.stringify(doc));

Param Type Description bson object The object to serialize [options] object Optional settings passed to the stringify function

Serializes an object to an Extended JSON string, and reparse it as a JavaScript object.

Param Type Description ejson object The Extended JSON object to deserialize [options] object Optional settings passed to the parse method

Deserializes an Extended JSON object into a plain JavaScript object with native/BSON types

Usage With Other BSON Parsers

Although we include the pure Javascript BSON parser by default, you can also use a different BSON parser with this library, such as bson-ext. For example:

let EJSON = require ( 'mongodb-extjson' ), BSON = require ( 'bson-ext' ), Int32 = BSON.Int32; EJSON.setBSONModule(BSON); var doc = { int32 : new Int32( 10 ) }; console .log(EJSON.stringify(doc)); var text = '{"int32":{"$numberInt":"10"}}' ; console .log(EJSON.parse(text));

FAQ

What are the various files in dist?