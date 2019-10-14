bson package, and is no longer being maintained as a standalone package.
The MongoDB Extended JSON Library allows you to convert MongoDB documents to Extended JSON, and vice versa. See the Extended JSON specification here.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text
string
|[options]
object
|Optional settings
|[options.relaxed]
boolean
true
|Attempt to return native JS types where possible, rather than BSON types (if true)
Parse an Extended JSON string, constructing the JavaScript value or object described by that string.
Example
const EJSON = require('mongodb-extjson');
const text = '{ "int32": { "$numberInt": "10" } }';
// prints { int32: { [String: '10'] _bsontype: 'Int32', value: '10' } }
console.log(EJSON.parse(text, { relaxed: false }));
// prints { int32: 10 }
console.log(EJSON.parse(text));
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
object
|The value to convert to extended JSON
|[replacer]
function |
array
|A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process, or an array of String and Number objects that serve as a whitelist for selecting/filtering the properties of the value object to be included in the JSON string. If this value is null or not provided, all properties of the object are included in the resulting JSON string
|[space]
string |
number
|A String or Number object that's used to insert white space into the output JSON string for readability purposes.
|[options]
object
|Optional settings
|[options.relaxed]
boolean
true
|Enabled Extended JSON's
relaxed mode
Converts a BSON document to an Extended JSON string, optionally replacing values if a replacer function is specified or optionally including only the specified properties if a replacer array is specified.
Example
const EJSON = require('mongodb-extjson');
const Int32 = require('mongodb').Int32;
const doc = { int32: new Int32(10) };
// prints '{"int32":{"$numberInt":"10"}}'
console.log(EJSON.stringify(doc, { relaxed: false }));
// prints '{"int32":10}'
console.log(EJSON.stringify(doc));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|bson
object
|The object to serialize
|[options]
object
|Optional settings passed to the
stringify function
Serializes an object to an Extended JSON string, and reparse it as a JavaScript object.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ejson
object
|The Extended JSON object to deserialize
|[options]
object
|Optional settings passed to the parse method
Deserializes an Extended JSON object into a plain JavaScript object with native/BSON types
Although we include the pure Javascript BSON parser by default, you can also use a different BSON parser with this library, such as bson-ext. For example:
let EJSON = require('mongodb-extjson'),
BSON = require('bson-ext'),
Int32 = BSON.Int32;
// set BSON module to be bson-ext
EJSON.setBSONModule(BSON);
var doc = { int32: new Int32(10) };
// prints '{"int32":{"$numberInt":"10"}}'
console.log(EJSON.stringify(doc));
var text = '{"int32":{"$numberInt":"10"}}';
// prints { int32: { [String: '10'] _bsontype: 'Int32', value: '10' } }
console.log(EJSON.parse(text));
mongodb-extjson.bundle.js is a bundled up version of the library that is suitable for inclusion in an HTML page via a
<script> tag.
mongodb-extjson.esm.js is a rolled up version of the library that is suitable for interoperation with bundlers that work better with ES modules.
mongodb-extjson.browser.esm.js is similar to
mongodb-extjson.esm.js but is ultimately intened for consumers producing browser bundles. It also pulls in any browser specific dependencies/code that may be needed.
mongodb-extjson.browser.umd.js is similar to the source code of this library but is ultimately intened for consumers producing browser bundlers expecting a UMD format. It also pulls in any browser specific dependencies/code that may be needed.