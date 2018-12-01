downloads a MongoDB release zip/tgz from MongoDB

Usage

$ npm install --global mongodb-download $ mongodb-download --version=3.0.6

Synopsis

let {MongoDBDownload} = require ( 'mongodb-download' ); let mongoDBDownload: any = new MongoDBDownload({}); mongoDBDownload.download().then( ( downloadLocation: string ) => { console .log( `Downloaded MongoDB: ${downloadLocation} ` ); }, (err: any) => { throw err; });

if you don't specify arch or platform args it will use require('os') to get them from the current OS.

Options

version (optional)

MongoDB version to download, "latest" is by default

arch (optional)

32 or 64 bit version architecture, possible values: ia32 or x64

platform (optional)

Target platform of a download, possible values: "win32", "darwin", "osx", "linux" or "elementary OS"

downloadDir (optional)

Download path

http (optional)

Additional options that are going to be passed to http library, such as "agent".