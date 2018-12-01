downloads a MongoDB release zip/tgz from MongoDB
$ npm install --global mongodb-download
$ mongodb-download --version=3.0.6
let {MongoDBDownload} = require('mongodb-download');
let mongoDBDownload: any = new MongoDBDownload({});
mongoDBDownload.download().then((downloadLocation: string) => {
console.log(`Downloaded MongoDB: ${downloadLocation}`);
}, (err: any) => {
throw err;
});
if you don't specify
arch or
platform args it will use
require('os') to get them from the current OS.
MongoDB version to download, "latest" is by default
32 or 64 bit version architecture, possible values: ia32 or x64
Target platform of a download, possible values: "win32", "darwin", "osx", "linux" or "elementary OS"
Download path
Additional options that are going to be passed to http library, such as "agent".
let httpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');
var proxyUrl = "https://localhost:3128";
var proxyAgent = new httpsProxyAgent(proxy_url);
let mongoDBDownload: any = new MongoDBDownload({
version: '3.0.6',
http: {
agent: proxyAgent
}
});