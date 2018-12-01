openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mongodb-download

by mongodb-js
2.2.7 (see all)

download mongodb prebuilt packages from mongodb

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongodb-download

NPM

downloads a MongoDB release zip/tgz from MongoDB

Usage

$ npm install --global mongodb-download
$ mongodb-download --version=3.0.6

Synopsis

let {MongoDBDownload} = require('mongodb-download');

let mongoDBDownload: any = new MongoDBDownload({});

mongoDBDownload.download().then((downloadLocation: string) => {
  console.log(`Downloaded MongoDB: ${downloadLocation}`);
}, (err: any) => {
  throw err;
});

if you don't specify arch or platform args it will use require('os') to get them from the current OS.

Options

version (optional)

MongoDB version to download, "latest" is by default

arch (optional)

32 or 64 bit version architecture, possible values: ia32 or x64

platform (optional)

Target platform of a download, possible values: "win32", "darwin", "osx", "linux" or "elementary OS"

downloadDir (optional)

Download path

http (optional)

Additional options that are going to be passed to http library, such as "agent".

let {MongoDBDownload} = require('mongodb-download');
let httpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');

var proxyUrl = "https://localhost:3128";
var proxyAgent = new httpsProxyAgent(proxy_url);

let mongoDBDownload: any = new MongoDBDownload({
  version: '3.0.6',
  http: {
    agent: proxyAgent
  }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial