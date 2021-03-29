MongoDB collection as crontab
This package offers a simple API for scheduling tasks and running recurring jobs on MongoDB collections. Any collection can be converted into a job queue or crontab list. It uses the officially supported Node.js driver for MongoDB. It's fast, minimizes processing overhead and it uses atomic commands to ensure safe job executions even in cluster environments.
This is a light weight open source package for NodeJS written with TypeScript. It's actively maintained, well tested and already used in production environments. The source code is available on GitHub where you can also find our issue tracker.
This is a module for Node.js and can be installed via npm. It depends on the mongodb package and uses promises.
$ npm install --save mongodb mongodb-cron
Below, is a simple example to show the benefit of using this package in your Node.js projects.
Let's start by initializing the database connection.
import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb';
const mongo = await MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017');
const db = mongo.db('test');
Continue by initializing and starting a the worker.
import { MongoCron } from 'mongodb-cron';
const collection = db.collection('jobs');
const cron = new MongoCron({
collection, // a collection where jobs are stored
onDocument: async (doc) => console.log(doc), // triggered on job processing
onError: async (err) => console.log(err), // triggered on error
});
cron.start(); // start processing
We can now create our first job.
const job = await collection.insert({
sleepUntil: new Date('2016-01-01'), // ISO 8601 format (can include timezone)
});
When the processing starts the
onDocument handler (defined earlier) is triggered. We have a very basic example here so please continue reading.
The
MongoCron class converts a collection into a job queue. Jobs are represented by the documents stored in a MongoDB collection. When cron is started it loops through the collection and processes available jobs one by one.
A job should have at least the
sleepUntil field. Cron processes only documents where this field exists, other documents are ignored.
To create a one-time job we only need to define the required field
sleepUntil. When this filed is set to some date in the past, the processing starts immediately.
const job = await collection.insert({
sleepUntil: new Date(),
});
When the processing of a document starts the
sleepUntil field is updated to a new date in the future. This locks the document for a certain amount of time in which the processing must complete (lock duration is configurable). This mechanism prevents possible race conditions and ensures that a job is always processed by only one process at a time.
When the processing ends, the
sleepUntil field is set to
null.
If cron is unexpectedly interrupted during the processing of a job (e.g. server shutdown), the system automatically recovers and transparently restarts.
We can schedule job execution for a particular time in the future by setting the
sleepUntil field to a future date.
const job = await collection.insert({
...
sleepUntil: new Date('2016-01-01'), // start on 2016-01-01
});
By setting the
interval field we define a recurring job.
const job = await collection.insert({
...
interval: '* * * * * *', // every second
});
The interval above consists of 6 values.
* * * * * *
┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬
│ │ │ │ │ └── day of week (0 - 7) (0 or 7 is Sun)
│ │ │ │ └──── month (1 - 12)
│ │ │ └────── day of month (1 - 31)
│ │ └──────── hour (0 - 23)
│ └────────── minute (0 - 59)
└──────────── second (0 - 59)
A recurring job will repeat endlessly unless we limit that by setting the
repeatUntil field. When a job expires it stops repeating by removing the
processable field.
const job = await collection.insert({
...
interval: '* * * * * *',
repeatUntil: new Date('2020-01-01'),
});
A job can automatically remove itself from the collection when the processing completes. To configure that, we need to set the
autoRemove field to
true.
const job = await collection.insert({
...
autoRemove: true,
});
new MongoCron({ collection, condition, onStart, onStop, onDocument, onError, nextDelay, reprocessDelay, idleDelay, lockDuration, sleepUntilFieldPath, intervalFieldPath, repeatUntilFieldPath, autoRemoveFieldPath })
The core class for converting a MongoDB collection into a job queue.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|autoRemoveFieldPath
|String
|No
|autoRemove
|The
autoRemove field path.
|collection
|Object
|Yes
|-
|MongoDB collection object.
|condition
|Object
|No
|null
|Additional query condition.
|idleDelay
|Integer
|No
|0
|A variable which tells how many milliseconds the worker should wait before checking for new jobs after all jobs has been processed.
|intervalFieldPath
|String
|No
|interval
|The
interval field path.
|lockDuration
|Integer
|No
|600000
|A number of milliseconds for which each job gets locked for (we have to make sure that the job completes in that time frame).
|nextDelay
|Integer
|No
|0
|A variable which tells how fast the next job can be processed.
|onDocument
|Function/Promise
|No
|-
|A method which is triggered when a document should be processed.
|onError
|Function/Promise
|No
|-
|A method which is triggered in case of an error.
|onIdle
|Function/Promise
|No
|-
|A method which is triggered when all jobs in a collection have been processed.
|onStart
|Function/Promise
|No
|-
|A method which is triggered when the cron is started.
|onStop
|Function/Promise
|No
|-
|A method which is triggered when the cron is stopped.
|repeatUntilFieldPath
|String
|No
|repeatUntil
|The
repeatUntil field path.
|reprocessDelay
|Integer
|No
|0
|A variable which tells how many milliseconds the worker should wait before processing the same job again in case the job is a recurring job.
|sleepUntilFieldPath
|String
|No
|sleepUntil
|The
sleepUntil field path.
import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb';
const mongo = await MongoClient.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/test');
const cron = new MongoCron({
collection: db.collection('jobs'),
onStart: async () => {},
onStop: async () => {},
onDocument: async (doc) => {},
onIdle: async (doc) => {},
onError: async (err) => {},
nextDelay: 1000,
reprocessDelay: 1000,
idleDelay: 10000,
lockDuration: 600000,
sleepUntilFieldPath: 'cron.sleepUntil',
intervalFieldPath: 'cron.interval',
repeatUntilFieldPath: 'cron.repeatUntil',
autoRemoveFieldPath: 'cron.autoRemove',
});
cron.start():Promise
Starts the cron processor.
cron.stop():Promise
Stops the cron processor.
cron.isRunning():Boolean
Returns true if the cron is started.
cron.isProcessing():Boolean
Returns true if cron is processing a document.
cron.isIdle():Boolean
Returns true if the cron is in idle state.
Processing speed can be reduced when more and more documents are added into the collection. We can maintain the speed by creating indexes.
await collection.createIndex({
sleepUntil: 1, // the `sleepUntil` field path, set by the sleepUntilFieldPath
}, {
sparse: true,
});
Don't forget to adjust the index definition when using your custom query
condition.
