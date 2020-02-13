openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mongodb-collection-sample

by mongodb-js
4.5.1 (see all)

Sample documents from MongoDB collections.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongodb-collection-sample

Sample documents from a MongoDB collection.

Install

npm install --save mongodb-collection-sample

Example

npm install mongodb lodash mongodb-collection-sample

var sample = require('mongodb-collection-sample');
var mongodb = require('mongodb');
var _ = require('lodash');

// Connect to mongodb
mongodb.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017', function(err, db){
  if(err){
    console.error('Could not connect to mongodb:', err);
    return process.exit(1);
  }

  // Generate 1000 documents
  var docs = _range(0, 1000).map(function(i) {
    return {
      _id: 'needle_' + i,
      is_even: i % 2
    };
  });

  // Insert them into a collection
  db.collection('haystack').insert(docs, function(err){
    if(err){
      console.error('Could not insert example documents', err);
      return process.exit(1);
    }

    var options = {};
    // Size of the sample to capture [default: `5`].
    options.size = 5;

    // Query to restrict sample source [default: `{}`]
    options.query = {};

    // Get a stream of sample documents from the collection.
    var stream = sample(db, 'haystack', options);
    stream.on('error', function(err){
      console.error('Error in sample stream', err);
      return process.exit(1);
    });
    stream.on('data', function(doc){
      console.log('Got sampled document `%j`', doc);
    });
    stream.on('end', function(){
      console.log('Sampling complete!  Goodbye!');
      db.close();
      process.exit(0);
    });
  });
});

Options

Supported options that can be passed to sample(db, coll, options) are

  • query: the filter to be used, default is {}
  • size: the number of documents to sample, default is 5
  • fields: the fields you want returned (projection object), default is null
  • raw: boolean to return documents as raw BSON buffers, default is false
  • sort: the sort field and direction, default is {_id: -1}
  • maxTimeMS: the maxTimeMS value after which the operation is terminated, default is undefined
  • promoteValues: boolean whether certain BSON values should be cast to native Javascript values or not. Default is true

How It Works

Native Sampler

MongoDB version 3.1.6 and above generally uses the $sample aggregation operator:

db.collectionName.aggregate([
  {$match: <query>},
  {$sample: {size: <size>}},
  {$project: <fields>},
  {$sort: <sort>}
])

However, if more documents are requested than are available, the $sample stage is omitted for performance optimization. If the sample size is above 5% of the result set count (but less than 100%), the algorithm falls back to the reservoir sampling, to avoid a blocking sort stage on the server.

Reservoir Sampling

For MongoDB version 3.1.5 and below we use a client-size reservoir sampling algorithm.

  • Query for a stream of _id values, limit 10,000.
  • Read stream of _ids and save sampleSize randomly chosen values.
  • Then query selected random documents by _id.

The two modes, illustrated:

Performance Notes

For peak performance of the client-side reservoir sampler, keep the following guidelines in mind.

  • The initial query for a stream of _id values must be limited to some finite value. (Default 10k)
  • This query should be covered by an index
  • Since there's a limit, you may wish to bias for recent documents via a sort. (Default: {_id: -1})
  • Don't sort on {$natural: -1}: this forces a collection scan!

Queries that include a sort by $natural order do not use indexes to fulfill the query predicate

  • When retrieving docs: batch using one $in to reduce network chattiness.

License

Apache 2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial