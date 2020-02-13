Sample documents from a MongoDB collection.
npm install --save mongodb-collection-sample
npm install mongodb lodash mongodb-collection-sample
var sample = require('mongodb-collection-sample');
var mongodb = require('mongodb');
var _ = require('lodash');
// Connect to mongodb
mongodb.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017', function(err, db){
if(err){
console.error('Could not connect to mongodb:', err);
return process.exit(1);
}
// Generate 1000 documents
var docs = _range(0, 1000).map(function(i) {
return {
_id: 'needle_' + i,
is_even: i % 2
};
});
// Insert them into a collection
db.collection('haystack').insert(docs, function(err){
if(err){
console.error('Could not insert example documents', err);
return process.exit(1);
}
var options = {};
// Size of the sample to capture [default: `5`].
options.size = 5;
// Query to restrict sample source [default: `{}`]
options.query = {};
// Get a stream of sample documents from the collection.
var stream = sample(db, 'haystack', options);
stream.on('error', function(err){
console.error('Error in sample stream', err);
return process.exit(1);
});
stream.on('data', function(doc){
console.log('Got sampled document `%j`', doc);
});
stream.on('end', function(){
console.log('Sampling complete! Goodbye!');
db.close();
process.exit(0);
});
});
});
Supported options that can be passed to
sample(db, coll, options) are
query: the filter to be used, default is
{}
size: the number of documents to sample, default is
5
fields: the fields you want returned (projection object), default is
null
raw: boolean to return documents as raw BSON buffers, default is
false
sort: the sort field and direction, default is
{_id: -1}
maxTimeMS: the maxTimeMS value after which the operation is terminated, default is
undefined
promoteValues: boolean whether certain BSON values should be cast to native Javascript values or not. Default is
true
MongoDB version 3.1.6 and above generally uses the
$sample aggregation operator:
db.collectionName.aggregate([
{$match: <query>},
{$sample: {size: <size>}},
{$project: <fields>},
{$sort: <sort>}
])
However, if more documents are requested than are available, the
$sample stage
is omitted for performance optimization. If the sample size is above 5% of the
result set count (but less than 100%), the algorithm falls back to the reservoir
sampling, to avoid a blocking sort stage on the server.
For MongoDB version 3.1.5 and below we use a client-size reservoir sampling algorithm.
_ids and save
sampleSize randomly chosen values.
The two modes, illustrated:
For peak performance of the client-side reservoir sampler, keep the following guidelines in mind.
_id values must be limited to some finite value. (Default 10k)
Queries that include a sort by $natural order do not use indexes to fulfill the query predicate
Apache 2