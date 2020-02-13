Sample documents from a MongoDB collection.

Install

npm install --save mongodb-collection-sample

Example

npm install mongodb lodash mongodb-collection-sample

var sample = require ( 'mongodb-collection-sample' ); var mongodb = require ( 'mongodb' ); var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); mongodb.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017' , function ( err, db ) { if (err){ console .error( 'Could not connect to mongodb:' , err); return process.exit( 1 ); } var docs = _range( 0 , 1000 ).map( function ( i ) { return { _id : 'needle_' + i, is_even : i % 2 }; }); db.collection( 'haystack' ).insert(docs, function ( err ) { if (err){ console .error( 'Could not insert example documents' , err); return process.exit( 1 ); } var options = {}; options.size = 5 ; options.query = {}; var stream = sample(db, 'haystack' , options); stream.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'Error in sample stream' , err); return process.exit( 1 ); }); stream.on( 'data' , function ( doc ) { console .log( 'Got sampled document `%j`' , doc); }); stream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Sampling complete! Goodbye!' ); db.close(); process.exit( 0 ); }); }); });

Options

Supported options that can be passed to sample(db, coll, options) are

query : the filter to be used, default is {}

: the filter to be used, default is size : the number of documents to sample, default is 5

: the number of documents to sample, default is fields : the fields you want returned (projection object), default is null

: the fields you want returned (projection object), default is raw : boolean to return documents as raw BSON buffers, default is false

: boolean to return documents as raw BSON buffers, default is sort : the sort field and direction, default is {_id: -1}

: the sort field and direction, default is maxTimeMS : the maxTimeMS value after which the operation is terminated, default is undefined

: the maxTimeMS value after which the operation is terminated, default is promoteValues : boolean whether certain BSON values should be cast to native Javascript values or not. Default is true

How It Works

Native Sampler

MongoDB version 3.1.6 and above generally uses the $sample aggregation operator:

db .collectionName .aggregate([ { $match : <query>}, { $sample : {size: <size>}}, { $project : <fields>}, { $sort : <sort>} ])

However, if more documents are requested than are available, the $sample stage is omitted for performance optimization. If the sample size is above 5% of the result set count (but less than 100%), the algorithm falls back to the reservoir sampling, to avoid a blocking sort stage on the server.

Reservoir Sampling

For MongoDB version 3.1.5 and below we use a client-size reservoir sampling algorithm.

Query for a stream of _id values, limit 10,000.

Read stream of _id s and save sampleSize randomly chosen values.

s and save randomly chosen values. Then query selected random documents by _id.

The two modes, illustrated:

Performance Notes

For peak performance of the client-side reservoir sampler, keep the following guidelines in mind.

The initial query for a stream of _id values must be limited to some finite value. (Default 10k)

values must be limited to some finite value. (Default 10k) This query should be covered by an index

Since there's a limit, you may wish to bias for recent documents via a sort. (Default: {_id: -1})

Don't sort on {$natural: -1}: this forces a collection scan!

Queries that include a sort by $natural order do not use indexes to fulfill the query predicate

When retrieving docs: batch using one $in to reduce network chattiness.

License

Apache 2