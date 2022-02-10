The companion C library for client side encryption in drivers.
If you have encountered a bug, or would like to see a new feature in libmongocrypt, please open a case in our issue management tool, JIRA:
See The Integration Guide to integrate with your driver.
See mongocrypt.h.in for the public API reference.
The documentation can be rendered into HTML with doxygen. Run
doxygen ./doc/Doxygen, then open
./doc/html/index.html.
First build the following dependencies:
This installs the library and includes into /path/to/bson-install. The prefix can be omitted if you prefer installing in /usr/local.
git clone https://github.com/mongodb/mongo-c-driver
cd mongo-c-driver
mkdir cmake-build && cd cmake-build
cmake -DENABLE_MONGOC=OFF -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX="/path/to/bson-install" ../
make -j8 install
Then build libmongocrypt:
git clone https://github.com/mongodb/libmongocrypt
cd libmongocrypt
mkdir cmake-build && cd cmake-build
cmake -DCMAKE_PREFIX_PATH="/path/to/bson-install" ../
make
This builds libmongocrypt.dylib and test-libmongocrypt, in the cmake-build directory. Note, the
CMAKE_PREFIX_PATH must include the path to the BSON library installation directory if it was not the defaults. Also note that if your project will also dynamically link to the BSON library, you will need to add
-DENABLE_SHARED_BSON=ON to the
cmake command line.
Install the latest release of libmongocrypt with the following.
brew install mongodb/brew/libmongocrypt
To install the latest unstable development version of libmongocrypt, use
brew install mongodb/brew/libmongocrypt --HEAD. Do not use the unstable version of libmongocrypt in a production environment.
First install Homebrew according to its own instructions. Using Homebrew, install the following dependencies.
brew install mongo-c-driver cmake
Install the XCode Command Line Tools:
xcode-select --install
Then clone and build libmongocrypt:
git clone https://github.com/mongodb/libmongocrypt.git
cd libmongocrypt
cmake -DENABLE_SHARED_BSON=ON .
cmake --build . --target install
Then, libmongocrypt can be used with pkg-config:
pkg-config libmongocrypt --libs --cflags
Or use cmake's
find_package:
find_package (mongocrypt)
# Then link against mongo::mongocrypt
For Windows, there is a fixed URL to download the DLL and includes directory: https://s3.amazonaws.com/mciuploads/libmongocrypt/windows/latest_release/libmongocrypt.tar.gz
To download the latest unstable release, download from this URL: https://s3.amazonaws.com/mciuploads/libmongocrypt/windows/latest_release/libmongocrypt_unstable.tar.gz Do not use the unstable version of libmongocrypt in a production environment.
test-mongocrypt mocks all I/O with files stored in the
test/data and
test/example directories. Run
test-mongocrypt from the source directory:
cd libmongocrypt
./cmake-build/test-mongocrypt
libmongocrypt is continuously built and published on evergreen. Submit patch builds to this evergreen project when making changes to test on supported platforms. The latest tarball containing libmongocrypt built on all supported variants is published here.
If OpenSSL is installed in a non-default directory, pass
-DOPENSSL_ROOT_DIR=/path/to/openssl to the cmake command for libmongocrypt.
If there are errors with cmake configuration, send the set of steps you performed to the maintainers of this project.
If there are compilation or linker errors, run
make again, setting
VERBOSE=1 in the environment or on the command line (which shows exact compile and link commands), and send the output to the maintainers of this project.
The design of libmongocrypt adheres to these principles.
The main reason behind creating a C library is to make it easier for drivers to support FLE. Some consequences of this principle: the API is minimal, structs are opaque, and global initialization is lazy.
We decided against the "have libmongocrypt do everything" approach because it complicated integration, especially with async drivers. Because of this we decided no I/O occurs in libmongocrypt.
Version numbers of libmongocrypt must follow the format 1.[0-9].[0-9] for releases and 1.[0-9].[0-9]-rc[0-9] for release candidates. This ensures that Linux distribution packages built from each commit are published to the correct location.
Do the following when releasing:
[Unreleased] text to the version being released.
version = "1.0.0-SNAPSHOT" with
version = "1.0.0-rc123".
1.0.0-rc123, and push.
version = "1.0.0-rc123" with
version = "1.0.0-SNAPSHOT" (i.e. undo the change). For an example of this, see this commit and its parent commit.
Distribution packages (i.e., .deb/.rpm) are built and published for several Linux distributions. The installation of these packages for supported platforms is documented here.
To install the latest unstable development package, change
1.0 to
development in the package URLs listed in the subsequent instructions. For example,
https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/apt/ubuntu <release>/libmongocrypt/1.0 in the instructions would become
https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/apt/ubuntu <release>/libmongocrypt/development. Do not use the unstable version of libmongocrypt in a production environment.
First, import the public key used to sign the package repositories:
sudo sh -c 'curl -s https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/libmongocrypt.asc | gpg --dearmor >/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/libmongocrypt.gpg'
Second, create a list entry for the repository. For Ubuntu systems (be sure to change
<release> to
xenial or
bionic, as appropriate to your system):
echo "deb https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/apt/ubuntu <release>/libmongocrypt/1.0 universe" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/libmongocrypt.list
For Debian systems (be sure to change
<release> to
stretch or
buster, as appropriate to your system):
echo "deb https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/apt/debian <release>/libmongocrypt/1.0 main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/libmongocrypt.list
Third, update the package cache:
sudo apt-get update
Finally, install the libmongocrypt packages:
sudo apt-get install -y libmongocrypt-dev
Create the file
/etc/yum.repos.d/libmongocrypt.repo with contents:
[libmongocrypt]
name=libmongocrypt repository
baseurl=https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/yum/redhat/$releasever/libmongocrypt/1.0/x86_64
gpgcheck=1
enabled=1
gpgkey=https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/libmongocrypt.asc
Then install the libmongocrypt packages:
sudo yum install -y libmongocrypt
Create the file
/etc/yum.repos.d/libmongocrypt.repo with contents:
[libmongocrypt]
name=libmongocrypt repository
baseurl=https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/yum/amazon/2/libmongocrypt/1.0/x86_64
gpgcheck=1
enabled=1
gpgkey=https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/libmongocrypt.asc
Then install the libmongocrypt packages:
sudo yum install -y libmongocrypt
Create the file
/etc/yum.repos.d/libmongocrypt.repo with contents:
[libmongocrypt]
name=libmongocrypt repository
baseurl=https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/yum/amazon/2013.03/libmongocrypt/1.0/x86_64
gpgcheck=1
enabled=1
gpgkey=https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/libmongocrypt.asc
Then install the libmongocrypt packages:
sudo yum install -y libmongocrypt
First, import the public key used to sign the package repositories:
sudo rpm --import https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/libmongocrypt.asc
Second, add the repository (be sure to change
<release> to
12 or
15, as appropriate to your system):
sudo zypper addrepo --gpgcheck "https://libmongocrypt.s3.amazonaws.com/zypper/suse/<release>/libmongocrypt/1.0/x86_64" libmongocrypt
Finally, install the libmongocrypt packages:
sudo zypper -n install libmongocrypt