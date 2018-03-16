openbase logo
mongodb-bluebird

by Léo Pradel
0.1.2 (see all)

A simple package mongodb promise

Readme

mongodb-bluebird

Build Status

Add promise to the node-mongodb-native.

Installation

npm install mongodb-bluebird

Quick examples

var mongo = require('mongodb-bluebird');
//open connection to the database
mongo.connect("mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird").then(function(db) {
    //close connection to the database
    return db.close().then(function() {
        console.log('success');
    });
}).catch(function(err) {
  console.error("something went wrong");
});

//find users
mongo.connect("mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird").then(function(db) {
    //get the user collection
    var users = db.collection('users');
    return users.find().then(function(users) {
        console.log(users);
    }).catch(function(err) {
        console.error("something went wrong");
    });
});

//find one user
users.findOne().then(function(user) {
    console.log(user);
});

//find by id
users.findById('507f191e810c19729de860ea').then(function(user) {
    console.log(user);
});

Get a collection

var users = db.collection('users');

The _id field will be automatically converted into ObjectId. If you want to convert automatically some other fields into ObjectId just pass an array as second parameter :

var users = db.collection('users', {
    ObjectIds: [`your', 'fields']
});

If you want to disable ObjectId conversion for `_id:

var users = db.collection('users', {
    ObjectId: false
});

API

###Top Level

  • mongodb - raw mongodb driver

###Collection MongoDB Collection MongoDB Queries

  • find([query][, fields][, options])
  • findOne([query][, fields][, options])
  • findById(oid[, fields][, options])
  • insert(docs[, options])
  • update(query, document[, options])
  • updateById(oid, document[, options])
  • remove([query][, options])
  • removeById(oid[, options])
  • count([query][, options])
  • save([doc][, options])
  • findAndModify(query, sort, doc[, options])
  • findAndRemove(query, sort[, options])
  • group(keys, condition, initial, reduce, finalize, command[, options])
  • aggregate(array[, options])
  • drop()
  • rename(newName[, options])
  • createIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])
  • ensureIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])
  • dropIndex(name)

###Db MongoDB Db

  • close()
  • admin()
  • collectionNames([collectionName][, options])
  • collections()
  • eval(code[, parameters][, options])
  • logout()
  • authenticate(username, password[, options])
  • addUser(username, password[, options])
  • removeUser(username[, options])
  • createCollection(collectionName[, options])
  • dropCollection(collectionName)
  • renameCollection(fromCollection, toCollection[, options])
  • dropDatabase()
  • stats([, options])

##TODO

  • Write some tests

