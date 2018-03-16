Add promise to the node-mongodb-native.
npm install mongodb-bluebird
var mongo = require('mongodb-bluebird');
//open connection to the database
mongo.connect("mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird").then(function(db) {
//close connection to the database
return db.close().then(function() {
console.log('success');
});
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error("something went wrong");
});
//find users
mongo.connect("mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird").then(function(db) {
//get the user collection
var users = db.collection('users');
return users.find().then(function(users) {
console.log(users);
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error("something went wrong");
});
});
//find one user
users.findOne().then(function(user) {
console.log(user);
});
//find by id
users.findById('507f191e810c19729de860ea').then(function(user) {
console.log(user);
});
var users = db.collection('users');
The
_id field will be automatically converted into ObjectId.
If you want to convert automatically some other fields into ObjectId just pass an array as second parameter :
var users = db.collection('users', {
ObjectIds: [`your', 'fields']
});
If you want to disable ObjectId conversion for `_id:
var users = db.collection('users', {
ObjectId: false
});
###Top Level
mongodb - raw mongodb driver
###Collection MongoDB Collection MongoDB Queries
find([query][, fields][, options])
findOne([query][, fields][, options])
findById(oid[, fields][, options])
insert(docs[, options])
update(query, document[, options])
updateById(oid, document[, options])
remove([query][, options])
removeById(oid[, options])
count([query][, options])
save([doc][, options])
findAndModify(query, sort, doc[, options])
findAndRemove(query, sort[, options])
group(keys, condition, initial, reduce, finalize, command[, options])
aggregate(array[, options])
drop()
rename(newName[, options])
createIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])
ensureIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])
dropIndex(name)
###Db MongoDB Db
close()
admin()
collectionNames([collectionName][, options])
collections()
eval(code[, parameters][, options])
logout()
authenticate(username, password[, options])
addUser(username, password[, options])
removeUser(username[, options])
createCollection(collectionName[, options])
dropCollection(collectionName)
renameCollection(fromCollection, toCollection[, options])
dropDatabase()
stats([, options])
##TODO