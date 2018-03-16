Add promise to the node-mongodb-native.

Installation

npm install mongodb-bluebird

Quick examples

var mongo = require ( 'mongodb-bluebird' ); mongo.connect( "mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird" ).then( function ( db ) { return db.close().then( function ( ) { console .log( 'success' ); }); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( "something went wrong" ); }); mongo.connect( "mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb-bluebird" ).then( function ( db ) { var users = db.collection( 'users' ); return users.find().then( function ( users ) { console .log(users); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( "something went wrong" ); }); }); users.findOne().then( function ( user ) { console .log(user); }); users.findById( '507f191e810c19729de860ea' ).then( function ( user ) { console .log(user); });

Get a collection

var users = db.collection( 'users' );

The _id field will be automatically converted into ObjectId. If you want to convert automatically some other fields into ObjectId just pass an array as second parameter :

var users = db.collection( 'users' , { ObjectIds: [`your ', ' fields '] });

If you want to disable ObjectId conversion for `_id:

var users = db.collection( 'users' , { ObjectId: false });

API

###Top Level

mongodb - raw mongodb driver

###Collection MongoDB Collection MongoDB Queries

find([query][, fields][, options])

findOne([query][, fields][, options])

findById(oid[, fields][, options])

insert(docs[, options])

update(query, document[, options])

updateById(oid, document[, options])

remove([query][, options])

removeById(oid[, options])

count([query][, options])

save([doc][, options])

findAndModify(query, sort, doc[, options])

findAndRemove(query, sort[, options])

group(keys, condition, initial, reduce, finalize, command[, options])

aggregate(array[, options])

drop()

rename(newName[, options])

createIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])

ensureIndex(fieldOrSpec[, options])

dropIndex(name)

###Db MongoDB Db

close()

admin()

collectionNames([collectionName][, options])

collections()

eval(code[, parameters][, options])

logout()

authenticate(username, password[, options])

addUser(username, password[, options])

removeUser(username[, options])

createCollection(collectionName[, options])

dropCollection(collectionName)

renameCollection(fromCollection, toCollection[, options])

dropDatabase()

stats([, options])

##TODO