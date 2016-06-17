=====================
Module to auto increment mongodb _id index. There is also mongoose plugin here.
npm install mongodb-autoincrement
Gets next auto increment integer index from database for the given collection. The successive calls to this function return different values so you can safely use it in multi client applications.
getNextSequence(db, collectionName, fieldName, callback)
var MongoClient = require("mongodb").MongoClient;
var autoIncrement = require("mongodb-autoincrement");
MongoClient.connect(url, function (err, db) {
autoIncrement.getNextSequence(db, collectionName, function (err, autoIndex) {
var collection = db.collection(collectionName);
collection.insert({
_id: autoIndex,
...
});
});
});
The plugin can be applied to particular schema and globally.
mongoosePlugin(schema, options)
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var autoIncrement = require("mongodb-autoincrement");
var schema = new mongoose.Schema({
...
});
schema.plugin(autoIncrement.mongoosePlugin);
While using plugin as global mongoose plugin it will be applied to all schemas with no {_id: false} option set.
var autoIncrement = require("mongodb-autoincrement");
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
mongoose.plugin(autoIncrement.mongoosePlugin, optionalOptions);
var schema1 = new mongoose.Schema({ // _id field will be auto incremented integer
...
});
var schema2 = new mongoose.Schema({ // plugin will not be applied
...
}, {_id: false});
var autoIncrement = require("mongodb-autoincrement");
autoIncrement.setDefaults({
collection: collectionName, // collection name for counters, default: counters
field: fieldName, // auto increment field name, default: _id
step: integerNumber // auto increment step
});
You cannot set initial values for auto increment fields by the module. If you need it you can always set them directly via mongodb. Find a record with _id 'collectionName' in the collection 'counters' and set field 'seq' to required value.
Counters collection structure:
{
_id: collectionName, // name of the collection for which auto increment id field is set
field: fieldName, // name of the field to auto increment in the collection collectionName
seq: integerValue // last auto increment value used
}