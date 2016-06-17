=====================

Module to auto increment mongodb _id index. There is also mongoose plugin here.

Installing

npm install mongodb-autoincrement

Using

...with mongodb-native driver

Gets next auto increment integer index from database for the given collection. The successive calls to this function return different values so you can safely use it in multi client applications.

getNextSequence(db, collectionName, fieldName, callback)

db - mongodb-native driver connection object

collectionName - name of the collection to get auto increment index for, string

fieldName - name of the auto increment field [optional]

callback - function (err, nextFreeIndex)

var MongoClient = require ( "mongodb" ).MongoClient; var autoIncrement = require ( "mongodb-autoincrement" ); MongoClient.connect(url, function ( err, db ) { autoIncrement.getNextSequence(db, collectionName, function ( err, autoIndex ) { var collection = db.collection(collectionName); collection.insert({ _id : autoIndex, ... }); }); });

...with mongoose

The plugin can be applied to particular schema and globally.

mongoosePlugin(schema, options)

schema - mongoose.Schema

options - Object: field - auto increment field name, default _id step - auto increment step, default 1



With single schema plugin

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var autoIncrement = require ( "mongodb-autoincrement" ); var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }); schema.plugin(autoIncrement.mongoosePlugin);

Global plugin usage

While using plugin as global mongoose plugin it will be applied to all schemas with no {_id: false} option set.

var autoIncrement = require ( "mongodb-autoincrement" ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.plugin(autoIncrement.mongoosePlugin, optionalOptions); var schema1 = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }); var schema2 = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }, { _id : false });

Setting default options

var autoIncrement = require ( "mongodb-autoincrement" ); autoIncrement.setDefaults({ collection : collectionName, field : fieldName, step : integerNumber });

Notes

You cannot set initial values for auto increment fields by the module. If you need it you can always set them directly via mongodb. Find a record with _id 'collectionName' in the collection 'counters' and set field 'seq' to required value.

Counters collection structure: