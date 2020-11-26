openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mongo-xlsx

by Moblox
1.0.12 (see all)

Convert Mongo data into Excel and vice versa @ Node.js. MongoDB Mongoose Dump to excel.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

450

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongo-xlsx

IMPORTANT: Pre-ALPHA quality.

mongo-xlsx is a node.js utility module which provides tools that convert excel spreadsheets into/from MongoDB data. (MongoDB data -> Array of JSONs)

The general data conversion flow:

MongoDB -> (extract data w/MongooseModel.find) -> MongoData -> (convert w/mongoData2Xlsx) -> file.xlsx

file.xlsx -> (convert data w/xlsx2MongoData) -> MongoData -> (save to MongoDB w/mongoose.save) -> MongoDB

mongoData2Xlsx

[
  { 
    "name" : "eddie", 
    "likes" : [ "video games", "ninjas" ] 
  },
  { 
    "name" : "nico", 
    "likes" : [ "nyc" ], 
    "description" : { 
      "mascot" : "dog" 
    }
  }
]

converts to

namelikes[0]likes[1]description[mascot]
eddievideo gamesninjas
niconycdog

xlsx2MongoData

Reverses the previous example (table -> json array)

Screenshots

Screenshots: spreedsheet <--> json

alt tag

Custom headers for writing and reading excel files:

alt tag Just define a model! Example

Quick Examples

var mongoXlsx = require('mongo-xlsx');

var data = [ { name : "Peter", lastName : "Parker", isSpider : true } , 
             { name : "Remy",  lastName : "LeBeau", powers : ["kinetic cards"] }];

/* Generate automatic model for processing (A static model should be used) */
var model = mongoXlsx.buildDynamicModel(data);

/* Generate Excel */
mongoXlsx.mongoData2Xlsx(data, model, function(err, data) {
  console.log('File saved at:', data.fullPath); 
});

/* Read Excel */
mongoXlsx.xlsx2MongoData("./file.xlsx", model, function(err, mongoData) {
  console.log('Mongo data:', mongoData); 
});
NameEmail
Eddieedward@mail
Niconicolas@mail
/* Read xlsx file without a model */
/* The library will use the first row the key */
var model = null;
var xlsx  = './file.xlsx';

mongoxlsx.xlsx2MongoData(xlsx, model, function(err, data) {
  console.log(data);
  /*
  [{ Name: 'Eddie', Email: 'edward@mail' }, { Name: 'Nico', Email: 'nicolas@mail' }]  
  */
});

Instalation

npm install mongo-xlsx

Testing

mocha

Models

A model is used for converting Excel into Mongo data. The model allows, to have custom headers for writing and reading Excel files.

[
 {
    "displayName": "User Identifier",
    "access": "_id",
    "type": "string"
  },
  {
    "displayName": "Main Index",
    "access": "index",
    "type": "number"
  }
]

displayName : Excel header name
access : Object key
type: Data Type

A model can be automaticly build with:

buildDynamicModel(mongoData)

For example:

buildDynamicModel([{name:"eddie", age:40}, {name:"moe", age:19}, {name:"andrew", age:33} ])

gives:

[ { displayName: 'name', access: 'name', type: 'string' },
  { displayName: 'age', access: 'age', type: 'number' } ]

Documentation

buildDynamicModel(mongoData)

Generates a Model for converting into/from Excel/MongoData. This can be used to create a static conversion model.

mongoData2Xlsx(monogData, mongoModel, [options], callback)

Converts MongoData into a Excel File

mongoData2XlsxMultiPage(excelDataArray, sheetNamesArray, [options], callback)

Converts an array of MongoData into a Excel file with multiple sheets

mongoData2XlsxData(mongoData, mongoModel)

Converts MongoData into Excel Data to allow merging into single Excel File

xlsx2MongoData(path, mongoModel, [options], callback)

Converts Excel File into Mongo Data. If mongoModel is null trys to use the file's header to build the JSON Otherwise the mongoModel map will be used to build the JSON

xlsxData2MongoData(excelData, mongoModel)

Converts Excel Data into Mongo Data. If mongoModel is null trys to use the file's header to build the JSON Otherwise the mongoModel map will be used to build the JSON

Roadmap

[Github issue] (https://github.com/Moblox/mongo-xlsx/issues/5)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial