IMPORTANT: Pre-ALPHA quality.

mongo-xlsx is a node.js utility module which provides tools that convert excel spreadsheets into/from MongoDB data. (MongoDB data -> Array of JSONs)

The general data conversion flow:

MongoDB -> (extract data w/ MongooseModel.find ) -> MongoData -> (convert w/ mongoData2Xlsx ) -> file.xlsx

file.xlsx -> (convert data w/ xlsx2MongoData ) -> MongoData -> (save to MongoDB w/ mongoose.save ) -> MongoDB

mongoData2Xlsx

[ { "name" : "eddie" , "likes" : [ "video games" , "ninjas" ] }, { "name" : "nico" , "likes" : [ "nyc" ], "description" : { "mascot" : "dog" } } ]

converts to

name likes[0] likes[1] description[mascot] eddie video games ninjas nico nyc dog

xlsx2MongoData

Reverses the previous example (table -> json array)

Screenshots

Custom headers for writing and reading excel files:

Just define a model! Example

Quick Examples

var mongoXlsx = require ( 'mongo-xlsx' ); var data = [ { name : "Peter" , lastName : "Parker" , isSpider : true } , { name : "Remy" , lastName : "LeBeau" , powers : [ "kinetic cards" ] }]; var model = mongoXlsx.buildDynamicModel(data); mongoXlsx.mongoData2Xlsx(data, model, function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'File saved at:' , data.fullPath); });

mongoXlsx.xlsx2MongoData( "./file.xlsx" , model, function ( err, mongoData ) { console .log( 'Mongo data:' , mongoData); });

Name Email Eddie edward@mail Nico nicolas@mail

var model = null ; var xlsx = './file.xlsx' ; mongoxlsx.xlsx2MongoData(xlsx, model, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Instalation

npm install mongo-xlsx

Testing

mocha

Models

A model is used for converting Excel into Mongo data. The model allows, to have custom headers for writing and reading Excel files.

[ { "displayName" : "User Identifier" , "access" : "_id" , "type" : "string" }, { "displayName" : "Main Index" , "access" : "index" , "type" : "number" } ]

displayName : Excel header name access : Object key type : Data Type

A model can be automaticly build with:

buildDynamicModel(mongoData)

For example:

buildDynamicModel([{name:"eddie", age:40}, {name:"moe", age:19}, {name:"andrew", age:33} ])

gives:

[ { displayName: 'name' , access : 'name' , type : 'string' }, { displayName: 'age' , access : 'age' , type : 'number' } ]

Documentation

Generates a Model for converting into/from Excel/MongoData. This can be used to create a static conversion model.

Converts MongoData into a Excel File

Converts an array of MongoData into a Excel file with multiple sheets

Converts MongoData into Excel Data to allow merging into single Excel File

Converts Excel File into Mongo Data. If mongoModel is null trys to use the file's header to build the JSON Otherwise the mongoModel map will be used to build the JSON

Converts Excel Data into Mongo Data. If mongoModel is null trys to use the file's header to build the JSON Otherwise the mongoModel map will be used to build the JSON

Roadmap

