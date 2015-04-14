mongo-utils provides a friendly interface to MongoDB's mongodump and mongorestore commands, as well as some utility functions.
utils.parseConnectionString connectionString # mongo connection options object
utils.makeRestoreCommand connectionString, sourceDir # mongorestore ...
utils.makeDumpCommand connectionString, targetDir # mongodump ...
These functions simply wrap
child_process.exec in a convenient interface. There is absolutely no validation happening. Thus, the absence of an error (as
err argument) does not mean the dump or restore succeeded.
I advise to inspect
stdout and
stderr yourself if you use this module for any important dumps or restores, or verify the results otherwise.
utils.dumpDatabase connectionString, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) ->
utils.dumpHerokuMongoHQDatabase appName, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) ->
utils.restoreDatabase connectionString, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) ->
The heroku-mongohq functions look up the
MONGOHQ_URL environment variable of your Heroku app, using the heroku module.
mongo-utils logs some messages to allow you to see what's going on behind the scenes, primarily when doing the using the dump or restore commands. To see what's being logged, you may assign a log function which takes a single
message argument to
utils.log. By default,
utils.log is a noop.
utils = require "mongo-utils"
utils.log = (msg) -> console.log msg
For the commands to work, you need to have
mongorestore and
mongodump in your path.
The Heroku-specific commands require a
HEROKU_API_KEY environment variable to be set.
mongo-utils is released under the MIT License.
Copyright (c) 2013 Meryn Stol