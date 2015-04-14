mongo-utils provides a friendly interface to MongoDB's mongodump and mongorestore commands, as well as some utility functions.

Synchronous functions

utils.parseConnectionString connectionString utils.makeRestoreCommand connectionString, sourceDir utils.makeDumpCommand connectionString, targetDir

Asynchronous functions

These functions simply wrap child_process.exec in a convenient interface. There is absolutely no validation happening. Thus, the absence of an error (as err argument) does not mean the dump or restore succeeded.

I advise to inspect stdout and stderr yourself if you use this module for any important dumps or restores, or verify the results otherwise.

utils.dumpDatabase connectionString, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) -> utils.dumpHerokuMongoHQDatabase appName, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) -> utils.restoreDatabase connectionString, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) -> utils.dumpHerokuMongoHQDatabase appName, dirName, (err, stdout, stderr) ->

The heroku-mongohq functions look up the MONGOHQ_URL environment variable of your Heroku app, using the heroku module.

Configuration

mongo-utils logs some messages to allow you to see what's going on behind the scenes, primarily when doing the using the dump or restore commands. To see what's being logged, you may assign a log function which takes a single message argument to utils.log . By default, utils.log is a noop.

utils = require "mongo-utils" utils.log = (msg) -> console .log msg

Prerequisites

For the commands to work, you need to have mongorestore and mongodump in your path.

The Heroku-specific commands require a HEROKU_API_KEY environment variable to be set.

License

mongo-utils is released under the MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2013 Meryn Stol