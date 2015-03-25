Mongo Sync

Mongo Sync is a synchronous MongoDB driver for use with Common Node that attempts to closely approximate the MongoDB shell.

It is a thin wrapper around the official MongoDB driver for Node. Here is a quick usage example that you can use with Common Node:

var Server = require("mongo-sync"). Server ; var server = new Server ( '127.0.0.1' ); var result = server .db("test").getCollection("posts").find().toArray(); console.log(result); server . close ();

For a complete application using this driver, check out Notes.

If you want to use Mongo Sync directly with node-fibers (i.e. without Common Node), make sure all database requests occur within a fiber, e.g.:

var Fiber = require ( 'fibers' ); Fiber( function ( ) { var result = server.db( "LashDB" ).getCollection( "users" ).find().toArray(); }).run();

Tests

Run the unit tests with the following command:

common-node test /test.js

Community

If you have any questions about using mongo-sync by itself or in conjunction with Common Node, please post them to the Common Node mailing list.

