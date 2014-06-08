Module to help create projection objects when working with mongodb.

Installing

npm install mongo-select

Introduction

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var mongodb = require ( 'mongodb' ); var MongoClient = mongodb.MongoClient; MongoClient.connect( 'mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/test' , function ( err, db ) { if (err) throw err; var users = db.collection( 'users' ); scripts = users.find({}, select.include([ 'name' , 'email' ]), function ( err, result ) { }); });

Examples

Including fields

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var projection = select.include([ 'name' , 'email' , 'children.name' ]); console .log(projection);

Excluding fields

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var projection = select.exclude([ 'name' , 'email' , 'children.name' ]); console .log(projection);

Excluding _id

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var projection = select.noId(); console .log(projection);

Chaining

To provide a fluent interface the chaining methods begin with _ . Otherwise this might affect documents with fields named exclude, include, noId.

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var projection = select.noId()._exclude([ 'name' , 'email' , 'children.name' ]); console .log(projection);

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); var projection = select.include([ 'name' , 'email' , 'children.name' ])._noId(); console .log(projection);

Permanent exclusion/inclusion

Sometimes it is important to always exclude or include a set of fields. That means that if they are permanently excluded and then specifically included they won't make it into the projection and viceversa:

var select = require ( 'mongo-select' ).select(); select.exclude([ 'name' , 'email' , 'children.name' ])._always(); var exclusion = select.exclude([ 'address' ]); console .log(exclusion); var inclusion = select.include([ 'name' , 'email' ]); console .log(inclusion);

To clear permanent registrations simply

select.clear();

Contributing

Pull requests and issues are more than welcome. When submitting a PR make sure to run the tests: