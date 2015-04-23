Helper function to perform rounding of numbers when working with mongoDB Aggregation Framework.

npm install mongo-round

Usage

var round = require ( 'mongo-round' );

To zero decimal places:

db.myCollection.aggregate([ { $project : { roundValue : round( '$value' ) } } ]);

To two decimal places:

db.myCollection.aggregate([ { $project : { roundAmount : round( '$amount' , 2 ) } } ]);

To cents and from cents - saves from rounding errors for armithmetic operations on financial data:

db.myCollection.aggregate([ { $project : { amountCents : round({ $multiply :[ '$amount' , 100 ]}) } }, { $group : { _id : null , amountCents : { $sum : '$amountCents' } } } { $project : { amount : round({ $divide :[ '$amountCents' , 100 ]}, 2 ) } } ]);

Note that for negative numbers rounding is done using absolute values, which is fitting for financial data:

round (- 0.5 ) will give - 1

License

MIT