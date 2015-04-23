Helper function to perform rounding of numbers when working with mongoDB Aggregation Framework.
npm install mongo-round
var round = require('mongo-round');
To zero decimal places:
db.myCollection.aggregate([
{ $project: {
roundValue: round('$value')
} }
]);
To two decimal places:
db.myCollection.aggregate([
{ $project: {
roundAmount: round('$amount', 2)
} }
]);
To cents and from cents - saves from rounding errors for armithmetic operations on financial data:
db.myCollection.aggregate([
{ $project: {
amountCents: round({$multiply:['$amount', 100]})
} },
{ $group: {
_id: null, amountCents: {$sum: '$amountCents'}
} }
{ $project: {
amount: round({$divide:['$amountCents', 100]}, 2)
} }
]);
Note that for negative numbers rounding is done using absolute values, which is fitting for financial data:
round(-0.5) will give -1