mongo-querystring

by Turistforeningen
4.1.1 (see all)

Query builder for accepting URL query parameters into your MongoDB queries. Safe and feature rich. Supports most of MongoDB's query operators such as $eq, $gt, $lt, $ne, $in, $nin, $exists, $regex, geospatial queries such as bbox and near, as well as your own custom query business logic!

Readme

MongoDB QueryString Parser

Accept MongoDB query parameters through URI queries safe and easy. This is useful when building an API and accepting various user specificed queries.

Features

  • Aliased query parameters
  • Blacklisted query parameters
  • Whitelisted query parameters
  • Basic operators
    • $eq
    • $gt
    • $gte
    • $lt
    • $lte
    • $ne
    • $in
    • $nin
    • $exists
    • $regex
  • Parse string integers and floats to numbers
  • Parse string boolean to ture/false booleans
operationquery stringquery object
equal?foo=bar{ foo: "bar" }
unequal?foo=!bar{ foo: { $ne: "bar" }}
exists?foo={ foo: { $exists: true }}
not exists?foo=!{ foo: { $exists: false }}
greater than?foo=>10{ foo: { $gt: 10 }}
less than?foo=<10{ foo: { $lt: 10 }}
greater than or equal to?foo=>=10{ foo: { $gte: 10 }}
less than or equal to?foo=<=10{ foo: { $lte: 10 }}
starts with?foo=^bar{ foo: { $regex: "^bar", $options: "i" }}
ends with?foo=$bar{ foo: { $regex: "bar$", $options: "i" }}
contains?foo=~bar{ foo: { $regex: "bar", $options: "i" }}
in array?foo[]=bar&foo[]=baz{ foo: { $in: ['bar', 'baz'] }}
not in array?foo[]=!bar&foo[]=!baz{ foo: { $nin: ['bar', 'baz'] }}
  • Geospatial operators
    • $geoWithin (polygon)
    • $near (point)
operationquery stringquery object
bbox?bbox=0,1,2,3{ geojson: { $geoWithin: { $geometry: { … } } } }
near?near=0,1{ geojson: { $near: { $geometry: { … } } } }
near (max distance)?near=0,1,2{ geojson: { $near: { …, $maxDistance: 2 } } }
near (max & min distance)?near=0,1,2,3{ geojson: { $near: { …, $minDistance: 3 } } }
  • Custom query functions
    • after (date)
    • before (date)
    • between (date|date)
operationquery stringquery object
after?after=2014-01-01{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
after?after=1388534400{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
before?before=2014-01-01{ endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
before?before=1388534400{ endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
between?between=2014-01-01\|2015-01-01{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
between?between=1388534400\|1420088400{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }

Install

npm install mongo-querystring --save

API

var MongoQS = require('mongo-querystring');

new MongoQS(object options)

  • Array ops - list of supported operators (default: ['!', '^', '$', '~', '>', '<', '$in'])
  • object alias - query param aliases (default: {})
  • object blacklist - blacklisted query params (default: {})
  • object whitelist - whitelisted query params (default: {})
  • object custom - custom query params (default: {})
  • object string - string parsing
    • boolean toBoolean - parse "true", "false" string to booleans (default: true)
    • boolean toNumber - parse string integer and float values to numbers (default: true)
  • regexp keyRegex - allowed key names (default: /^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+$/i)
  • regexp arrRegex - allowed array key names (default: /^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+(\[\])?$/i)

Bult in custom queries

  • bbox - bounding box geostatial query
  • near - proximity geostatial query
  • after - modified since query
var qs = new MongoQS({
  custom: {
    bbox: 'geojson',        // your geometry field
    near: 'geojson',        // your geometry field
    after: 'updated_on'     // your last modified field
  }
});

Define custom queries

Custom queries are on the folling form; you define the URL query parameter name that your users will be using and a function which takes the result query object and the value for query parameter.

var qs = new MongoQS({
  custom: {
    urlQueryParamName: function(query, input) {
      // do some processing of input value
      // add your queries to the query object
      query['someField'] = input;
      query['someOtherFiled'] = 'some value';
    }
  }
});

qs.parse(object params)

Params is an object with URI query params and their values. Ex. req.params if you are working with ExpressJS.

var query = qs.parse(req.params);

mongo.collection('mycol').find(query, field).toArray(function(err, documents) {
  // matching documents
});

Collaborators

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are made Collaborators and given commit-access to the project. These individuals are identified by the existing Collaborators and their addition as Collaborators is discussed as a pull request to this project's README.md.

Note: If you make a significant contribution and are not considered for commit-access log an issue or contact one of the Collaborators directly.

  • Andy Klimczak - @andyklimczak
  • Hans Kristian Flaatten - @Starefossen
  • Edward Knowles - @eknowles

MIT Licensed

