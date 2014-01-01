Accept MongoDB query parameters through URI queries safe and easy. This is useful when building an API and accepting various user specificed queries.
$eq
$gt
$gte
$lt
$lte
$ne
$in
$nin
$exists
$regex
|operation
|query string
|query object
|equal
?foo=bar
{ foo: "bar" }
|unequal
?foo=!bar
{ foo: { $ne: "bar" }}
|exists
?foo=
{ foo: { $exists: true }}
|not exists
?foo=!
{ foo: { $exists: false }}
|greater than
?foo=>10
{ foo: { $gt: 10 }}
|less than
?foo=<10
{ foo: { $lt: 10 }}
|greater than or equal to
?foo=>=10
{ foo: { $gte: 10 }}
|less than or equal to
?foo=<=10
{ foo: { $lte: 10 }}
|starts with
?foo=^bar
{ foo: { $regex: "^bar", $options: "i" }}
|ends with
?foo=$bar
{ foo: { $regex: "bar$", $options: "i" }}
|contains
?foo=~bar
{ foo: { $regex: "bar", $options: "i" }}
|in array
?foo[]=bar&foo[]=baz
{ foo: { $in: ['bar', 'baz'] }}
|not in array
?foo[]=!bar&foo[]=!baz
{ foo: { $nin: ['bar', 'baz'] }}
$geoWithin (polygon)
$near (point)
|operation
|query string
|query object
|bbox
?bbox=0,1,2,3
{ geojson: { $geoWithin: { $geometry: { … } } } }
|near
?near=0,1
{ geojson: { $near: { $geometry: { … } } } }
|near (max distance)
?near=0,1,2
{ geojson: { $near: { …, $maxDistance: 2 } } }
|near (max & min distance)
?near=0,1,2,3
{ geojson: { $near: { …, $minDistance: 3 } } }
after (date)
before (date)
between (date|date)
|operation
|query string
|query object
|after
?after=2014-01-01
{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
|after
?after=1388534400
{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
|before
?before=2014-01-01
{ endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
|before
?before=1388534400
{ endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
|between
?between=2014-01-01\|2015-01-01
{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
|between
?between=1388534400\|1420088400
{ endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }
npm install mongo-querystring --save
var MongoQS = require('mongo-querystring');
object options)
Array ops - list of supported operators (default:
['!', '^', '$', '~', '>', '<', '$in'])
object alias - query param aliases (default:
{})
object blacklist - blacklisted query params (default:
{})
object whitelist - whitelisted query params (default:
{})
object custom - custom query params (default:
{})
object string - string parsing
boolean toBoolean - parse
"true",
"false" string to booleans (default:
true)
boolean toNumber - parse string integer and float values to numbers (default:
true)
regexp keyRegex - allowed key names (default:
/^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+$/i)
regexp arrRegex - allowed array key names (default:
/^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+(\[\])?$/i)
bbox - bounding box geostatial query
near - proximity geostatial query
after - modified since query
var qs = new MongoQS({
custom: {
bbox: 'geojson', // your geometry field
near: 'geojson', // your geometry field
after: 'updated_on' // your last modified field
}
});
Custom queries are on the folling form; you define the URL query parameter name that your users will be using and a function which takes the result query object and the value for query parameter.
var qs = new MongoQS({
custom: {
urlQueryParamName: function(query, input) {
// do some processing of input value
// add your queries to the query object
query['someField'] = input;
query['someOtherFiled'] = 'some value';
}
}
});
object params)
Params is an object with URI query params and their values. Ex.
req.params
if you are working with ExpressJS.
var query = qs.parse(req.params);
mongo.collection('mycol').find(query, field).toArray(function(err, documents) {
// matching documents
});
