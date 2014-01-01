MongoDB QueryString Parser

Accept MongoDB query parameters through URI queries safe and easy. This is useful when building an API and accepting various user specificed queries.

Features

Aliased query parameters

Blacklisted query parameters

Whitelisted query parameters

Basic operators $eq $gt $gte $lt $lte $ne $in $nin $exists $regex

Parse string integers and floats to numbers

Parse string boolean to ture/false booleans

operation query string query object equal ?foo=bar { foo: "bar" } unequal ?foo=!bar { foo: { $ne: "bar" }} exists ?foo= { foo: { $exists: true }} not exists ?foo=! { foo: { $exists: false }} greater than ?foo=>10 { foo: { $gt: 10 }} less than ?foo=<10 { foo: { $lt: 10 }} greater than or equal to ?foo=>=10 { foo: { $gte: 10 }} less than or equal to ?foo=<=10 { foo: { $lte: 10 }} starts with ?foo=^bar { foo: { $regex: "^bar", $options: "i" }} ends with ?foo=$bar { foo: { $regex: "bar$", $options: "i" }} contains ?foo=~bar { foo: { $regex: "bar", $options: "i" }} in array ?foo[]=bar&foo[]=baz { foo: { $in: ['bar', 'baz'] }} not in array ?foo[]=!bar&foo[]=!baz { foo: { $nin: ['bar', 'baz'] }}

Geospatial operators $geoWithin (polygon) $near (point)



operation query string query object bbox ?bbox=0,1,2,3 { geojson: { $geoWithin: { $geometry: { … } } } } near ?near=0,1 { geojson: { $near: { $geometry: { … } } } } near (max distance) ?near=0,1,2 { geojson: { $near: { …, $maxDistance: 2 } } } near (max & min distance) ?near=0,1,2,3 { geojson: { $near: { …, $minDistance: 3 } } }

Custom query functions after (date) before (date) between (date|date)



operation query string query object after ?after=2014-01-01 { endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } } after ?after=1388534400 { endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } } before ?before=2014-01-01 { endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } } before ?before=1388534400 { endret: { $lt: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } } between ?between=2014-01-01\|2015-01-01 { endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } } between ?between=1388534400\|1420088400 { endret: { $gte: "2014-01-01T00:00:00.000Z", $lt: "2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } }

Install

npm install mongo-querystring --save

API

var MongoQS = require ( 'mongo-querystring' );

new MongoQS( object options)

Array ops - list of supported operators (default: ['!', '^', '$', '~', '>', '<', '$in'] )

ops - list of supported operators (default: ) object alias - query param aliases (default: {} )

alias - query param aliases (default: ) object blacklist - blacklisted query params (default: {} )

blacklist - blacklisted query params (default: ) object whitelist - whitelisted query params (default: {} )

whitelist - whitelisted query params (default: ) object custom - custom query params (default: {} )

custom - custom query params (default: ) object string - string parsing boolean toBoolean - parse "true" , "false" string to booleans (default: true ) boolean toNumber - parse string integer and float values to numbers (default: true )

string - string parsing regexp keyRegex - allowed key names (default: /^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+$/i )

keyRegex - allowed key names (default: ) regexp arrRegex - allowed array key names (default: /^[a-zæøå0-9-_.]+(\[\])?$/i )

Bult in custom queries

bbox - bounding box geostatial query

- bounding box geostatial query near - proximity geostatial query

- proximity geostatial query after - modified since query

var qs = new MongoQS({ custom : { bbox : 'geojson' , near : 'geojson' , after : 'updated_on' } });

Define custom queries

Custom queries are on the folling form; you define the URL query parameter name that your users will be using and a function which takes the result query object and the value for query parameter.

var qs = new MongoQS({ custom : { urlQueryParamName : function ( query, input ) { query[ 'someField' ] = input; query[ 'someOtherFiled' ] = 'some value' ; } } });

qs.parse( object params)

Params is an object with URI query params and their values. Ex. req.params if you are working with ExpressJS.

var query = qs.parse(req.params); mongo.collection( 'mycol' ).find(query, field).toArray( function ( err, documents ) { });

Collaborators

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are made Collaborators and given commit-access to the project. These individuals are identified by the existing Collaborators and their addition as Collaborators is discussed as a pull request to this project's README.md.

Note: If you make a significant contribution and are not considered for commit-access log an issue or contact one of the Collaborators directly.