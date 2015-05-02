Component that implements the complete MongoDB query JSON API to operate on individual documents.
var query = require('mongo-query');
// our sample document
var obj = {
name: 'Tobi',
age: 8,
location: { country: 'Canada', zip: 123 },
likes: [{ id: 1, name: 'Food' }, { id: 2, name: 'Stuff' }]
};
// run an operation and get changes
var changes = query(obj, { $set: { 'location.country': 'US' } });
change objects.
modifier on
obj provided they match
filter.
strict if true, only modifies if
filter has a match (
false).
Returns a
Query object to perform tests on.
Example:
query.filter({ a: { $gt: 3 } }).test({ a: 1 }). For the
complete filter API refer to
filtr.
Gets the
key from the given
obj, which can use dot
notation.
Example:
query.get(obj, 'some.key').
Sets the
key on
obj with the given
val. Key can use dot
notation.
All change objects contain:
key: the key that was affected. If the positional operator was used,
the key is rewritten with dot notation (eg:
comments.3.date).
op: the type of operation that was performed
Depending on the type of operation they can contain extra fields.
value that we set
value value that we increment by
value value that was popped
shift if true, it was a shift instead of a pop
value new name
value value that was pushed
value array of values that were pushed
value array of values that were pulled
value array of values that were pulled
value (
undefined)
value array of values that were added