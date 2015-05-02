Component that implements the complete MongoDB query JSON API to operate on individual documents.

Example

var query = require ( 'mongo-query' ); var obj = { name : 'Tobi' , age : 8 , location : { country : 'Canada' , zip : 123 }, likes : [{ id : 1 , name : 'Food' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Stuff' }] }; var changes = query(obj, { $set : { 'location.country' : 'US' } });

Features

Transactional. If an op fails, the others are rolled back.

Precise modification logs. Ops return an array of change objects. Noops are excluded. Before/after values are provided. Whether the op triggered the creation of a new array.

Error messages almost exactly match MongoDB's.

Query support. Allows for support of the positional operator.

Wide test coverage.

API

Executes the modifier on obj provided they match filter .

Returns an array of change objects (see below). If the modifier does not alter the object the array will be empty.

Options: strict if true, only modifies if filter has a match (false).



Returns a Query object to perform tests on.

Example: query.filter({ a: { $gt: 3 } }).test({ a: 1 }) . For the complete filter API refer to filtr.

Gets the key from the given obj , which can use dot notation.

Example: query.get(obj, 'some.key') .

Sets the key on obj with the given val . Key can use dot notation.

change

All change objects contain:

key : the key that was affected. If the positional operator was used, the key is rewritten with dot notation (eg: comments.3.date ).

op : the type of operation that was performed Depending on the type of operation they can contain extra fields.

value that we set

value value that we increment by

value value that was popped

value that was popped shift if true, it was a shift instead of a pop

value new name

value value that was pushed

value array of values that were pushed

value array of values that were pulled

value array of values that were pulled

value ( undefined )