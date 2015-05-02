openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mongo-query

by Automattic
0.5.7 (see all)

mongo query API component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

343

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongo-query

Component that implements the complete MongoDB query JSON API to operate on individual documents.

Example

var query = require('mongo-query');

// our sample document
var obj = {
  name: 'Tobi',
  age: 8,
  location: { country: 'Canada', zip: 123 },
  likes: [{ id: 1, name: 'Food' }, { id: 2, name: 'Stuff' }]
};

// run an operation and get changes
var changes = query(obj, { $set: { 'location.country': 'US' } });

Features

  • Transactional. If an op fails, the others are rolled back.
  • Precise modification logs. Ops return an array of change objects.
    • Noops are excluded.
    • Before/after values are provided.
    • Whether the op triggered the creation of a new array.
  • Error messages almost exactly match MongoDB's.
  • Query support. Allows for support of the positional operator.
  • Wide test coverage.

API

query(obj, filter, modifier, opts)

  • Executes the modifier on obj provided they match filter.
  • Returns an array of change objects (see below). If the modifier does not alter the object the array will be empty.
  • Options:
    • strict if true, only modifies if filter has a match (false).

query.filter(query)

Returns a Query object to perform tests on.

Example: query.filter({ a: { $gt: 3 } }).test({ a: 1 }). For the complete filter API refer to filtr.

query.get(obj, key)

Gets the key from the given obj, which can use dot notation.

Example: query.get(obj, 'some.key').

query.set(obj, key, val)

Sets the key on obj with the given val. Key can use dot notation.

change

All change objects contain:

  • key: the key that was affected. If the positional operator was used, the key is rewritten with dot notation (eg: comments.3.date).

  • op: the type of operation that was performed

    Depending on the type of operation they can contain extra fields.

$set

  • value that we set

$inc

  • value value that we increment by

$pop

  • value value that was popped
  • shift if true, it was a shift instead of a pop

$rename

  • value new name

$push

  • value value that was pushed

$pushAll

  • value array of values that were pushed

$pull

  • value array of values that were pulled

$pullAll

  • value array of values that were pulled

$unset

  • value (undefined)

$addToSet

  • value array of values that were added

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial