Listening to MongoDB live changes using oplog.
oplog at any time.
oplog events by
namespaces (database and collections).
Promise support which enable the use of
async and
await.
mongodb,
debug and
eventemitter3.
eventemitter3 for high performance event emitting.
mocha and built with
babel for backward compatibility with older versions of NodeJS like
v6.x and
v7.x.
2.0.x is a major rewrite taking advantage of
es6 and adding support for
promises and
async/await. Callbacks are still supported for backward compatibility.
This version has minimum API changes, but these changes might affect your code, so please take a look at the upgrading guide before installing.
Check the upgrading guide here
Go here for the old 1.x readme
Go here for the old 0.x readme
$ npm install mongo-oplog
You need to configure your MongoDB instance (local instance) to have access to the oplog, here are some quick steps on how to do so:
Shutdown your existing mongo instance if its running.
Restart the instance. Use the
--replSet option to specify the name of the replica set.
$ sudo mongod --replSet rs0
mongo in your terminal:
$ mongo
rs.initiate() to initiate the new replica set:
> rs.initiate()
Once it is initiated then you are ready to start using
mongo-oplog.
And here is the official MongoDB documentation if you need additional help on MongoDB replica set.
import MongoOplog from 'mongo-oplog'
const oplog = MongoOplog('mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/local', { ns: 'test.posts' })
oplog.tail();
oplog.on('op', data => {
console.log(data);
});
oplog.on('insert', doc => {
console.log(doc);
});
oplog.on('update', doc => {
console.log(doc);
});
oplog.on('delete', doc => {
console.log(doc.o._id);
});
oplog.on('error', error => {
console.log(error);
});
oplog.on('end', () => {
console.log('Stream ended');
});
oplog.stop(() => {
console.log('server stopped');
});
uri: Valid MongoDB uri or a MongoDB server instance.
options MongoDB connection options.
Start tailing.
This method support both
Promise and
callback.
oplog.tail().then(() => {
console.log('tailing started')
}).catch(err => console.error(err))
// or with async/await
async function tail() {
try {
await oplog.tail()
console.log('tailing started')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
}
Stop tailing and disconnect from server.
This method support both
Promise and
callback.
oplog.stop().then(() => {
console.log('tailing stopped')
}).catch(err => console.error(err))
// or with async/await
async function stop() {
try {
await oplog.stop()
console.log('tailing stopped')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
}
Destroy the
mongo-oplog object by stop tailing and disconnecting from server.
This method support both
Promise and
callback.
oplog.destroy.then(() => {
console.log('destroyed')
}).catch(err => console.error(err))
// or with async/await
async function destroy() {
try {
await oplog.destroy()
console.log('destroyed')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
}
Pause and resume oplog events.
oplog.ignore = true; // to pause
oplog.ignore = false // to resume
Create and return a filter object.
const filter = oplog.filter('*.posts')
filter.on('op', fn)
oplog.tail()
Destroy filter object.
filter.destroy()
Pause and resume filter events.
filter.ignore = true; // to pause
filter.ignore = false // to resume
Events supported by
oplog and
filter;
op: All bellow operations (oplog/filter).
insert: Document insert (oplog/filter).
update: Document update (oplog/filter).
delete: Document delete (oplog/filter).
end: Cursor stream ended (oplog).
error: Error (oplog).
Configure MongoDB for active oplog, once this is done then you can run the test:
$ npm install
$ npm run test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2015 Jonathan Brumley <cayasso@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.