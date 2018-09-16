Listening to MongoDB live changes using oplog.

Features

Support start and stop tailing the MongoDB oplog at any time.

at any time. Support filtering oplog events by namespaces (database and collections).

events by (database and collections). Built on top of the native NodeJS MongoDB driver.

First class Promise support which enable the use of async and await .

support which enable the use of and . The package has a very small footprint and requires just a few dependencies including mongodb , debug and eventemitter3 .

, and . Uses eventemitter3 for high performance event emitting.

for high performance event emitting. Strict and readable code enforced with xo

Unit tested with mocha and built with babel for backward compatibility with older versions of NodeJS like v6.x and v7.x .

2.0.x is a major rewrite taking advantage of es6 and adding support for promises and async/await . Callbacks are still supported for backward compatibility. This version has minimum API changes, but these changes might affect your code, so please take a look at the upgrading guide before installing.

Installation

$ npm install mongo-oplog

Configure MongoDB with replica set

You need to configure your MongoDB instance (local instance) to have access to the oplog, here are some quick steps on how to do so:

Shutdown your existing mongo instance if its running. Restart the instance. Use the --replSet option to specify the name of the replica set.

$ sudo mongod --replSet rs0

Connect to the mongo instance by executing mongo in your terminal:

$ mongo

In the mongo shell run rs.initiate() to initiate the new replica set:

> rs.initiate()

Once it is initiated then you are ready to start using mongo-oplog .

And here is the official MongoDB documentation if you need additional help on MongoDB replica set.

Usage

import MongoOplog from 'mongo-oplog' const oplog = MongoOplog( 'mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/local' , { ns : 'test.posts' }) oplog.tail(); oplog.on( 'op' , data => { console .log(data); }); oplog.on( 'insert' , doc => { console .log(doc); }); oplog.on( 'update' , doc => { console .log(doc); }); oplog.on( 'delete' , doc => { console .log(doc.o._id); }); oplog.on( 'error' , error => { console .log(error); }); oplog.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Stream ended' ); }); oplog.stop( () => { console .log( 'server stopped' ); });

API

uri : Valid MongoDB uri or a MongoDB server instance.

: Valid MongoDB uri or a MongoDB server instance. options MongoDB connection options.

Start tailing. This method support both Promise and callback .

oplog.tail().then( () => { console .log( 'tailing started' ) }).catch( err => console .error(err)) async function tail ( ) { try { await oplog.tail() console .log( 'tailing started' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } }

Stop tailing and disconnect from server. This method support both Promise and callback .

oplog.stop().then( () => { console .log( 'tailing stopped' ) }).catch( err => console .error(err)) async function stop ( ) { try { await oplog.stop() console .log( 'tailing stopped' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } }

Destroy the mongo-oplog object by stop tailing and disconnecting from server. This method support both Promise and callback .

oplog.destroy.then( () => { console .log( 'destroyed' ) }).catch( err => console .error(err)) async function destroy ( ) { try { await oplog.destroy() console .log( 'destroyed' ) } catch (err) { console .log(err) } }

Pause and resume oplog events.

oplog.ignore = true ; oplog.ignore = false

Create and return a filter object.

const filter = oplog.filter( '*.posts' ) filter.on( 'op' , fn) oplog.tail()

Destroy filter object.

filter.destroy()

Pause and resume filter events.

filter.ignore = true ; filter.ignore = false

events

Events supported by oplog and filter ;

op : All bellow operations (oplog/filter).

: All bellow operations (oplog/filter). insert : Document insert (oplog/filter).

: Document insert (oplog/filter). update : Document update (oplog/filter).

: Document update (oplog/filter). delete : Document delete (oplog/filter).

: Document delete (oplog/filter). end : Cursor stream ended (oplog).

: Cursor stream ended (oplog). error : Error (oplog).

Run tests

Configure MongoDB for active oplog, once this is done then you can run the test:

$ npm install $ npm run test

