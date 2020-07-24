JavaScript class interfaces to MongoDB collections.

MongoDB's native driver for Node.js is pretty good. We just want a little sugar on top.

Mongoose is awesome, and big. It's built on top of MongoDB's native Node.js driver. It's a real deal ODM with tons of features. You should check it out.

We wanted something in between the MongoDB driver and Mongoose. A light weight abstraction where we can interact with collections via JavaScript classes and get document results as instances of those classes.

We're also big fans of the object schema validation library joi. Joi works well for defining a model's data schema.

Install

$ npm install mongo-models

Usage

Creating models

You extend the MongoModels class to create new model classes that map to MongoDB collections.

Let's create a Customer model.

; const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); const MongoModels = require ( 'mongo-models' ); const schema = Joi.object({ _id : Joi.object(), name : Joi.string().required(), email : Joi.string().email(), phone : Joi.string() }); class Customer extends MongoModels { static create(name, email, phone) { const document = new Customer({ name, email, phone }); return this .insertOne( document ); } speak() { console .log( ` ${ this .name} : call me at ${ this .phone} .` ); } } Customer.collectionName = 'customers' ; Customer.schema = schema; module .exports = Customer;

Example

; const BodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const Customer = require ( './customer' ); const Express = require ( 'express' ); const MongoModels = require ( 'mongo-models' ); const app = Express(); const connection = { uri : process.env.MONGODB_URI, db : process.env.MONGODB_NAME }; app.use(BodyParser.json()); app.post( '/customers' , async (req, res) => { const name = req.body.name; const email = req.body.email; const phone = req.body.phone; let customers; try { customers = await Customer.create(name, email, phone); } catch (err) { res.status( 500 ).json({ error : 'something blew up' }); return ; } res.json(customers[ 0 ]); }); app.get( '/customers' , async (req, res) => { const name = req.query.name; const filter = {}; if (name) { filter.name = name; } let customers; try { customers = await Customer.find(filter); } catch (err) { res.status( 500 ).json({ error : 'something blew up' }); return ; } res.json(customers); }); const main = async function ( ) { await MongoModels.connect(connection, {}); console .log( 'Models are now connected.' ); await app.listen(process.env.PORT); console .log( `Server is running on port ${process.env.PORT} ` ); }; main();

Run the example

To run the example, first clone this repo and install the dependencies.

$ git clone https://github.com/jedireza/mongo-models.git $ cd mongo-models $ npm install

The example is a simple Express API that uses the Customer model we created above. View the code.

$ npm run example

