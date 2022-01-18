This is an in-memory 'pretend' mongodb. The goal is to make the interface compatible with the real mongodb module so they are interchangeable.

There are a TON of features for mongo and I can't write them all myself- so pull requests are encouraged! My initial goal was to provide basic CRUD operations to enable this to work as a throw-something-together tool.

Maybe you don't want to (or can't) connect to a MongoDB instance for your tests?

Maybe you want to throw together a quick example app?

Demo code

var mongodb = require ( 'mongo-mock' ); mongodb.max_delay = 0 ; var MongoClient = mongodb.MongoClient; MongoClient.persist= "mongo.js" ; var url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017/myproject' ; MongoClient.connect(url, {}, function ( err, client ) { var db = client.db(); var collection = db.collection( 'documents' ); var docs = [ { a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }]; collection.insertMany(docs, function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'inserted' ,result); collection.updateOne({ a : 2 }, { $set : { b : 1 } }, function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'updated' ,result); collection.findOne({ a : 2 }, { b : 1 }, function ( err, doc ) { console .log( 'foundOne' , doc); collection.removeOne({ a : 3 }, function ( err, result ) { console .log( 'removed' ,result); collection.find({}, { _id : -1 }).toArray( function ( err, docs ) { console .log( 'found' ,docs); function cleanup ( ) { var state = collection.toJSON(); state.documents.push({ a : 2 }); state.documents.length = 0 ; db.close(); } setTimeout(cleanup, 1000 ); }); }); }); }); }); });

Install

Well, you know.. the usual: