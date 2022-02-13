A library for easy run migrations on mongodb with TypeScript.

Based on migrate-mongo (https://github.com/seppevs/migrate-mongo/), but with TypeScript support.

Installation

Install using your favourite package manager, example using npm

npm install mongo-migrate-ts

You can install it globally for the CLI usage

npm install -g mongo-migrate-ts

Usage

CLI options

Usage : mongo-migrate [options] [command] Options: -h, Commands: init Creates the migrations directory and configuration file new [options] Create a new migration file under migrations directory up Run all pending migrations down [options] Undo migrations status Show the status of the migrations

Create a directory for your migrations and instantiate a CLI

import { mongoMigrateCli } from 'mongo-migrate-ts' ; mongoMigrateCli({ uri: 'mongodb://username:password@0.0.0.0:27017' , database: 'db' , migrationsDir: __dirname, migrationsCollection: 'migrations_collection' , });

Create a migration file in the configured migrations folder...

import { MigrationInterface } from 'mongo-migrate-ts' ; import { Db } from 'mongodb' ; export class MyMigration implements MigrationInterface { async up(db: Db): Promise < any > { await db.createCollection( 'my_collection' ); } async down(db: Db): Promise < any > { await db.dropCollection( 'my_collection' ); } }

Compile and up all migrations

tsc migrations/ index .js && node build/migrations/ index .js up

or run directly with ts-node

ts-node migrations/ index .ts up

Configuration

{ migrationsDir: string ; migrationsCollection?: string ; uri?: string ; database?: string ; useEnv?: boolean ; environment?: { uriVar?: string ; databaseVar?: string ; }; options?: MongoClientOptions; }

Example configuration in json