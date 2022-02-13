A library for easy run migrations on mongodb with TypeScript.
Based on migrate-mongo (https://github.com/seppevs/migrate-mongo/), but with TypeScript support.
Install using your favourite package manager, example using npm
npm install mongo-migrate-ts
You can install it globally for the CLI usage
npm install -g mongo-migrate-ts
Usage: mongo-migrate [options] [command]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init Creates the migrations directory and configuration file
new [options] Create a new migration file under migrations directory
up Run all pending migrations
down [options] Undo migrations
status Show the status of the migrations
Create a directory for your migrations and instantiate a CLI
import { mongoMigrateCli } from 'mongo-migrate-ts';
mongoMigrateCli({
uri: 'mongodb://username:password@0.0.0.0:27017',
database: 'db',
migrationsDir: __dirname,
migrationsCollection: 'migrations_collection',
});
Create a migration file in the configured migrations folder...
import { MigrationInterface } from 'mongo-migrate-ts';
import { Db } from 'mongodb';
export class MyMigration implements MigrationInterface {
async up(db: Db): Promise<any> {
await db.createCollection('my_collection');
}
async down(db: Db): Promise<any> {
await db.dropCollection('my_collection');
}
}
Compile and up all migrations
tsc migrations/index.js && node build/migrations/index.js up
or run directly with ts-node
ts-node migrations/index.ts up
{
// The path where the migrations are stored
migrationsDir: string;
// The name of the collection to store the applied migrations
// (Default: "migrations_changelog")
migrationsCollection?: string;
// The connection uri, it can be empty if useEnv is true
// (Example: mongodb://user:password@127.0.0.1:27017/db?authSource=admin)
uri?: string;
// The database where run the migrations
// it can be empty if the database is on the uri or useEnv is true
database?: string;
// If true, will load the configuration from environment variables.
useEnv?: boolean;
// Options related to environment configuration
environment?: {
// The name of the environment variable with the uri connection
// (Default: MONGO_MIGRATE_URI)
uriVar?: string;
// The name of the environment variable with the db name
// (Default: MONGO_MIGRATE_DB)
databaseVar?: string;
};
// Specific configuration of mongodb client
// (see https://mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/4.3/interfaces/MongoClientOptions.html)
options?: MongoClientOptions;
}
Example configuration in json
{
"uri": "mongodb://admin:admin@127.0.0.1:27017/mydb?authSource=admin",
"migrationsDir": "migrations"
}