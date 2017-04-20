=============

Built starting with a framework from: https://github.com/visionmedia/node-migrate

Installation

npm install mongodb-migrate

Usage

Usage : node mongodb-migrate [options] [command] Option s: -runmm, --runMongoMigrate Run the migration from the command line - c , -- chdir <path> Change the working directory ( if you wish to store your migrations outside of this folder -dbc, --dbConfig Valid JSON string containing db settings (overrides - c , -cfg, & -dbn), like thi s: -dbc= '{ "host": "localhost", "db": "mydbname", "port": 27017, "username": "myuser", "password": "mypwd"}' -cfg, --config <filename> DB config file name -dbn, --dbPropName <string> Property name for the database connection in the config file . The configuration file should contain something like { appDb : { //appDb would be the dbPropName hos t: 'localhost' , d b: 'mydbname' , //por t: '27017' //include a port if necessary } } Command s: down [revision] migrate down ( stop at optional revision name/ number ) up [revision] migrate up ( stop at optional revision name/ number ) create [title] create a new migration file with optional [title]

Command-line usage

NPM will install mongodb-migrate into a node_modules folder within the directory it is run. To use mongodb-migrate from the command line, you must always specify the relative path from your current directory to the mongodb-migrate directory for node to be able to find it. Such as: node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create (shown in examples below), or on *nix machines node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create .

Creating Migrations

To create a migration execute with node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create and optionally a title. mongodb-migrate will create a node module within ./migrations/ which contains the following two exports:

var mongodb = require ( 'mongodb' ); exports.up = function ( db, next ) { next(); }; exports.down = function ( db, next ) { next(); };

All you have to do is populate these, invoking next() when complete, and you are ready to migrate! If you detect an error during the exports.up or exports.down pass next(err) and the migration will attempt to revert the opposite direction. If you're migrating up and error, it'll try to do that migration down.

For example:

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create add -pets $ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create add -owners

The first call creates ./migrations/0005-add-pets.js , which we can populate:

exports.up = function ( db, next ) { var pets = db.Collection( 'pets' ); pets.insert({ name : 'tobi' }, next); }; exports.down = function ( db, next ) { var pets = db.Collection( 'pets' ); pets.findAndModify({ name : 'tobi' }, [], {}, { remove : true }, next); };

The second creates ./migrations/0010-add-owners.js , which we can populate:

exports.up = function ( db, next ) { var owners = db.Collection( 'owners' ); owners.insert({ name : 'taylor' }, next); }; exports.down = function ( db, next ) { var owners = db.Collection( 'owners' ); owners.findAndModify({ name : 'taylor' }, [], {}, { remove : true }, next); };

Note, for mongodb 2.x you need to use db.collection('<collection-name>') instead of mongodb.Collection(db, '<collection-name>') .

Running Migrations

When first running the migrations, all will be executed in sequence.

node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm up : migrations/0005-add-pets.js up : migrations/0010-add-owners.js migration : complete

Subsequent attempts will simply output "complete", as they have already been executed on the given database. mongodb-migrate knows this because it stores migrations already run against the database in the migrations collection.

$ node mongodb-migrate -runmm migration : complete

If we were to create another migration using node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm create coolest-owner , and then execute migrations again, we would execute only those not previously executed:

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm up : migrations/ 0015 -coolest- owner

If we were to then migrate using node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm down 5 . This means to run from current revision, which in this case would be 0015-coolecst-owner , down to revision number 5. Note that you can use either the revision number, or then full revision name 0005-add-pets

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm down 5 down : migrations/0015-coolest-owner down : migrations/0010-add-owners

Configuration

JSON String

This option allows you to pass in the database configuration on the command line, eliminating the need to store settings in a config file. The argument should be wrapped in single quotes, and all keys and string values must be in double quotes. Using this option overrides any of the other config options described below. The "port", "username", and "password" properties are optional.

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm -dbc '{ "host" : "localhost" , "db" : "mydbname" , "port" :27017, "username" : "myuser" , "password" : "mypwd" }' up migration : complete

Working Directory

The options for connecting to the database are read in from a file. You can configure where the file is read in from and where the migration directory root is by the -c <path> option.

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm - c ../.. up migration : complete

This would set the working directory two levels above the mongodb-migrate directory, such as if you included it into another project and it was nested in the node_modules folder.

Config filename

The default configuration filename is default-config.json . If you wish to use a different filename, use the -cfg <filename> option:

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm -cfg my-config.json up migration : complete

Config file property name

Inside the configuration file, mongodb-migrate expects the database connection information to be nested inside an object. The default object name is mongoAppDb . If you wish to change this you can use the -dbn <string> option:

$ node ./node_modules/mongodb-migrate -runmm -dbn dbSettings up migration : complete

This would tell mongodb-migrate your config file looks something like:

{ "dbSettings" : { "host" : "localhost" , "db" : "myDatabaseName" , } }

To connect to a replica set, use the replicaSet property:

{ "dbSettings" : { "replicaSet" : [ "localhost:27017" , "localhost:27018" , "localhost:27019" ], "db" : "myDatabaseName" , } }

or use connectionString property:

{ "dbSettings" : { "connectionString" : "mongodb://user:password@mongo1.host.com:27018,mongo2.host.com:27018,mongo-arbiter.host.com:27018/?w=majority&wtimeoutMS=10000&journal=true" } }

connectionString has priority over the other properties

All of these settings can be combined as desired, except for the up/down obviously ;)

Licence

(The MIT License)

Copyright © 2017 Austin Floyd

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.