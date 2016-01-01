┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ _ __ __ │ │ / |/ /_ __ __ _ / / / /_ ____/ /_ _ │ │ / /|/ / \/ \/ `/ \ / // / `/ _/ /// \/ / │ │ / / / / // / / / / // / // / / / // / // ,< / / / │ │ // /_/_// /_/__, /__/ // //_,/_//||_/_/ │ │ /____/ │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
The MongoDB shell offers various "shell commands" (sometimes referred to as "shell helpers" as well) that make interactive use of the shell much more convenient than proper, Javascript-only scripted use of the shell.
To make interactive use of the MongoDB shell even more convenient,
mongo-hacker adds the following shell commands:
count collections/
count tables: count the number of collections in each of the mongo server's databases
count documents/
count docs: count the number of documents in all (non-
system) collections in the database
count indexes: list all collections and display the size of all indexes
Some of these commands have hidden features that can be enabled in the
mongo-hacker config, to make the command output even more useful:
count_deltas setting to
true in
config.js, the
count documents command will also print out the change in the number of documents since the last count
Get a list of database names:
db.getMongo().getDatabaseNames()
(note that this method is similar - functionality-wise and usage-wise - to the existing
db.getCollectionNames() API method and allows for advanced, cross-database scripting in the MongoDB shell)
One for finding a single document:
db.collection.find({ ... }).one() == db.collection.findOne({ ... })
Select for selecting fields to return (projection):
db.collection.find({ ... }).select({ name: 1 })
Reverse for descending sort by insertion order (default) or arbitrary field:
db.collection.find({ ... }).reverse()
db.collection.find({ ... }).reverse('createDate')
Last for finding last inserted document (default) or document last by given field:
db.collection.find({ ... }).last()
db.collection.find({ ... }).last('createDate')
Update, Replace, Upsert and Remove can be called on a DBQuery Object:
db.collection.find({ ... }).update({ ... }) // multi update
db.collection.find({ ... }).replace({ ... }) // single replacement
db.collection.find({ ... }).upsert({ ... }) // single upsert
db.collection.find({ ... }).remove() // multi remove
Sort, limit, and skip through multi updates and removes:
db.collection.find({ ... }).limit(7).update({ ... })
db.collection.find({ ... }).sort({ ... }).skip(1).limit(3).update({ ... })
db.collection.find({ ... }).limit(3).remove()
Note: The performance of multi updates involving a skip or limit may be worse than those without those specifications due to there being absolutely no native support for this feature in MongoDB itself. It should be understood by the user of this software that use of this feature (by calling update on a cursor rather than a collection) is advanced and experimental. The option to do this sort of operation is purely additive to the MongoDB experience with MongoHacker and usage of it is in no way required. Furthermore, its inclusion in this enhancement does not effect the operation of updates invoked through collections and, in practice, is insanely useful.
The aggregation framework is now fluent as well. You can use it as currently documented or via the chainable methods.
Calling aggregate without an array of operations or $operations will make it a match.
// matches every document
db.collection.aggregate()
db.collection.aggregate({})
// matches documents where the "a" is equal to 1
db.collection.aggregate({a: 1})
// matches documents where "a" is greater than 7
db.collection.aggregate({a: {$gt: 7}})
Additional methods can then be chained on top of the inital match in order to make more complicated aggregations.
// Match and project
db.collection.aggregate(<querydoc>).project(<projection>)
db.collection.aggregate({a: 1}).project({a: 1, _id: 0})
// Match, group and sort
db.collection.aggregate({<match>}).group({<group>}).sort({<sort>})
db.test.aggregate().group({_id: '$a', 'sum': {'$sum': 1}}).sort({sum: -1})
For easy and simple random data generation you can utilise these methods below. You can use any of these functions in a loop. For example:
// Inserts 20 documents with random data.
for (i=1; i<21; i++) {
db.collection.insert(
{
word: randomWord(),
number: randomNumber(),
date: randomDate()
}
);
}
You can specify the length of each word, the number of words, and an optional seeded word in a sentence randomly. Use the optional
seed parameter for testing text search.
randomWord(length=5, words=1, seed=undefined)
// Inserts a random sentence consisting of 5 letters per word, 5 words in total,
// with a probability to insert the word 'needle' in the sentence
db.collection.insert( { words: randomWord(5, 5, 'needle') } )
// Inserts a random word consisting of 16 letters
db.collection.insert( { words: randomWord(16) } )
You can specify maximum number to be randomly generated (exclusive)
randomNumber(max=100)
// Inserts a random number in the range of 0 or 1.
db.collection.insert( { number: randomNumber(2) } )
// Inserts a random number in the range of 0 or 999.
db.collection.insert( { number: randomNumber(1000) } )
You can specify start and end dates range to be randomly generated. (exclusive)
randomDate(start= <2 years ago> , end=Date() )
// Inserts a random date object in the range of 1st January 2016 to 1st February 2016
db.collection.insert( { date: randomDate(ISODate("2016-01-01T00:00:00"), ISODate("2016-02-01T00:00:00")) })
// If today is 19th May 2016 and you specify only the start of the day,
// this will generate random date object between 00:00:00 to current time.
db.collection.insert( { date: randomDate(ISODate("2016-05-19T00:00:00")) })
General Shell Helpers
findCommand('search') list commands that match the search string
Aggregation Framework Helpers -- on collections
gcount(group_field, filter)
gsum(group_field, sum_field, filter)
gavg(group_field, avg_field, filter)
Run function on some/all databases
runOnDbs(/db_names_regexp/, function(db) {
// callback is ran for each database which name matches regular expression
// db is that selected database
});
