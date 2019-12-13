An opinionated way to connect with the mongodb driver.

Versions:

mongo-getdb mongodb mongo-getdb@^4 mongodb@^3 mongo-getdb@^3 mongodb@^2

Installation

npm install mongo-getdb

Usage

var getDb = require ( 'mongo-getdb' ); getDb.init( 'mongo://localhost/mydb' ); getDb( function ( db ) { db.collection( 'products' ) .find({}) .toArray( function ( er, prods ) { }); });

getDb.init allows the same parameters than MongoClient.connect.

Because I keep doing the same thing over and over everytime I want to use mongodb from node and because this is what works for us most of the time.

This will "memoize" the result of MongoClient.connect, so you can use getDb anywhere.

Usage with multiples databases

var getDb = require ( 'mongo-getdb' ); getDb.init( 'db-one' , 'mongodb://localhost/mydb' ); getDb.init( 'db-two' , 'mongodb://localhost/mydb2' ); getDb( 'db-one' , function ( db ) { db.collection( 'products' ) .find({}) .toArray( function ( er, prods ) { }); });

License

MIT - 2013 - José F. Romaniello