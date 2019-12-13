openbase logo
mg

mongo-getdb

by José F. Romaniello
4.2.0

A very opinionated way to connect with the mongodb driver.

Documentation
116

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

An opinionated way to connect with the mongodb driver.

Versions:

mongo-getdbmongodb
mongo-getdb@^4mongodb@^3
mongo-getdb@^3mongodb@^2

Installation

npm install mongo-getdb

Usage

var getDb = require('mongo-getdb');

getDb.init('mongo://localhost/mydb');

getDb(function (db) {
    db.collection('products')
      .find({})
      .toArray(function(er, prods) {

      });
});

getDb.init allows the same parameters than MongoClient.connect.

Why?

Because I keep doing the same thing over and over everytime I want to use mongodb from node and because this is what works for us most of the time.

This will "memoize" the result of MongoClient.connect, so you can use getDb anywhere.

Usage with multiples databases

var getDb = require('mongo-getdb');

getDb.init('db-one', 'mongodb://localhost/mydb');
getDb.init('db-two', 'mongodb://localhost/mydb2');

getDb('db-one', function (db) {
    db.collection('products')
      .find({})
      .toArray(function(er, prods) {

      });
});

License

MIT - 2013 - José F. Romaniello

