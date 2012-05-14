Web-based MongoDB admin interface written with Node.js, Express and Bootstrap3

Features

Connect to multiple databases

View/add/delete databases

View/add/rename/delete collections

View/add/update/delete documents

Preview audio/video/image assets inline in collection view

Nested and/or large objects are collapsible for easy overview

Async on-demand loading of big document properties (>100KB default) to keep collection view fast

GridFS support - add/get/delete incredibly large files

Use BSON data types in documents

Mobile / Responsive - Bootstrap 3 works passably on small screens when you're in a bind

Connect and authenticate to individual databases

Authenticate as admin to view all databases

Database blacklist/whitelist

Custom CA and CA validation disabling

Supports replica sets

Screenshots

Home Page Database View Collection View Editing A Document

These screenshots are from version 0.30.40 View album for more screenshots: (server status, database views etc..) https://imgur.com/a/9vHsF

Development

Copy config.default.js to config.js and edit the default property to fit your local environment

Run the development build using:

npm run start-dev

Usage (npm / CLI)

mongo-express requires Node.js v4 or higher.

To install:

npm install -g mongo-express

Or if you want to install a non-global copy:

npm install mongo-express

By default config.default.js is used where the basic access authentication is admin : pass . This is obviously not safe, and there are warnings in the console.

To configure:

Copy YOUR_PATH/node_modules/mongo-express/config.default.js into a new file called YOUR_PATH/node_modules/mongo-express/config.js .

Note: YOUR_PATH will depend on your current OS user and system configuration. You can see it in the output text shown after executing npm install.

Fill in your MongoDB connection details and any other options you want to change in config.js .

To run:

cd YOUR_PATH/node_modules/mongo-express/ && node app.js

If you installed it globally, you can immediately start mongo-express like this:

mongo-express --url mongodb:

Or if you want to use it as an administrator:

mongo-express --admin --url mongodb:

For help on configuration options:

mongo-express -- help

Usage (Express 4 middleware)

To mount as Express 4 middleware (see node_modules/mongo-express/app.js ):

var mongo_express = require ( 'mongo-express/lib/middleware' ) var mongo_express_config = require ( './mongo_express_config' ) app.use( '/mongo_express' , mongo_express(mongo_express_config))

Usage (Docker)

Make sure you have a running MongoDB container on a Docker network ( --network some-network below) with --name or --network-alias set to mongo . Alternatively, set connection string ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_URL to the proper connection for your MongoDB container on your Docker network.

Use the Docker Hub image:

docker run -it --rm -p 8081:8081 --network some-network mongo-express

Build from source:

Build an image from the project directory, then run the image.

docker build -t mongo-express . docker run -it --rm -p 8081:8081 --network some-network mongo-express

You can use the following environment variables to modify the container's configuration:

Name | Default | Description ----------------------------------|-----------------|------------ `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_URL` | `mongodb://admin:pass@localhost:27017/db?ssl=false` `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_ENABLE_ADMIN` | `false` | Enable administrator access. Send strings: `"true"` or `"false"` . `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_DATABASE` | `db` | Database name (only needed if `ENABLE_ADMIN` is `"false"` ). `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_USERNAME` | `admin` | Database username (only needed if `ENABLE_ADMIN` is `"false"` ). `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_PASSWORD` | `pass` | Database password (only needed if `ENABLE_ADMIN` is `"false"` ). `ME_CONFIG_SITE_BASEURL` | `/` | Set the express baseUrl to ease mounting at a subdirectory. Remember to include a leading and trailing slash. `ME_CONFIG_SITE_COOKIESECRET` | `cookiesecret` | String used by [cookie-parser middleware](https: `ME_CONFIG_SITE_SESSIONSECRET` | `sessionsecret` | String used to sign the session ID cookie by [express-session middleware](https: `ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_USERNAME` | `` | mongo-express web login name. Sending an empty string will disable basic authentication. `ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_PASSWORD` | `` | mongo-express web login password. `ME_CONFIG_REQUEST_SIZE` | `100kb` | Used to configure maximum mongo update payload size. CRUD operations above this size will fail due to restrictions in [body-parser](https: `ME_CONFIG_OPTIONS_EDITORTHEME` | `rubyblue` | Web editor color theme, [more here](http: `ME_CONFIG_OPTIONS_READONLY` | `false` | if readOnly is true , components of writing are not visible. `ME_CONFIG_OPTIONS_NO_DELETE` | `false` | if noDelete is true , components of deleting are not visible. `ME_CONFIG_SITE_SSL_ENABLED` | `false` | Enable SSL. `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_SSLVALIDATE` | `true` | Validate mongod server certificate against CA `ME_CONFIG_SITE_SSL_CRT_PATH` | ` ` | SSL certificate file. `ME_CONFIG_SITE_SSL_KEY_PATH` | ` ` | SSL key file. `ME_CONFIG_SITE_GRIDFS_ENABLED` | `false` | Enable gridFS to manage uploaded files. `VCAP_APP_HOST` | `localhost` | address that mongo-express will listen on for incoming connections. `VCAP_APP_PORT` | `8081` | port that mongo-express will run on. `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_CA_FILE` | `` | CA certificate File `ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_USERNAME_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_USERNAME `ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_PASSWORD_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_PASSWORD `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_ADMINUSERNAME_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_ADMINUSERNAME `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_ADMINPASSWORD_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_ADMINPASSWORD `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_USERNAME_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_USERNAME `ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_PASSWORD_FILE` | `` | File version of ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_AUTH_PASSWORD

Example:

docker run -it --rm \ - -name mongo-express \ - -network web_default \ - p 8081 : 8081 \ - e ME_CONFIG_OPTIONS_EDITORTHEME= "ambiance" \ - e ME_CONFIG_BASICAUTH_USERNAME= "" \ - e ME_CONFIG_MONGODB_URL= "mongodb://mongo:27017" \ mongo-express

This example links to a container name typical of docker-compose , changes the editor's color theme, and disables basic authentication.

To use:

The default port exposed from the container is 8081, so visit http://localhost:8081 or whatever URL/port you entered into your config (if running standalone) or whatever config.site.baseUrl (if mounting as a middleware).

Usage (Bluemix)

Deploy to Bluemix

Doing manually:

Git clone this repository

Create a new or use already created MongoDB experimental service

Change the file manifest.yml to fit your Bluemix app and service environment

Doing automatically:

Click the button below to fork into IBM DevOps Services and deploy your own copy of this application on Bluemix

Then, take the following action to customize to your environment:

Create your config.js file based on config.default.js Check if it is necessary to change the dbLabel according to the MongoDB service created Change the basicAuth properties, not to keep the default values

file based on

Search

Simple search takes the user provided fields ( key & value ) and prepares a MongoDB find() object, with projection set to {} so returns all columns.

& ) and prepares a MongoDB find() object, with projection set to so returns all columns. Advanced search passes the find and projection fields/objects straight into MongoDB db.collection.find(query, projection) . The find object is where your query happens, while the projection object determines which columns are returned.

See MongoDB db.collection.find() documentation for examples and exact usage.

Planned features

Pull Requests are always welcome! <3

Limitations

Documents must have document._id property to be edited

property to be edited Binary BSON data type not tested

Not tested

Binary/BinData

JSON documents are parsed through a javascript virtual machine, so the web interface can be used for executing malicious javascript on a server.

mongo-express should only be used privately for development purposes.

BSON Data Types

The following BSON data types are supported in the mongo-express document editor/viewer.

Native Javascript Types

Strings, numbers, lists, booleans, null, etc.

All numbers in Javascript are 64-bit floating points.

ObjectID/ObjectId

ObjectID ()

Creates a new Object ID type.

ObjectID (id)

Use Object ID with the given 24-digit hexadecimal string.

ISODate

ISODate ()

Creates a new ISODate object with current time.

new Date() can also be used (note the new keyword there).

ISODate (timestamp)

Uses ISODate object with the given timestamp.

DBRef/Dbref

DBRef (collection, objectID) DBRef (collection, objectID, database)

Object ID is the ID string, not the ObjectID type.

The database value is optional.

Timestamp

Timestamp ()

Creates a new Timestamp object with a value of 0.

Timestamp (time, ordinal)

Example: Timestamp(ISODate(), 0) .

See http://www.mongodb.org/display/DOCS/Timestamp+data+type for more info about the Timestamp data type.

Code

Code (code)

Code can be a native Javascript function, or it can be a string.

Specifying a scope/context is not supported.

MinKey

MinKey ()

MaxKey

MaxKey ()

Symbol

Symbol (string)

Example Document

Here is an example of a document which can be read/edited in mongo-express (media truncated for legibility):

{ "_id" : ObjectID(), "dates" : { "date" : ISODate( "2012-05-14T16:20:09.314Z" ), "new_date" : ISODate(), "alternative" : new Date () }, "photo" : "..." , "video" : "data:video/webm;base64,GkXfo..." , "audio" : "data:audio/ogg;base64,T2dnUw..." , "bool" : true , "string" : "hello world!" , "list of numbers" : [ 123 , 111e+87 , 4.4 , -12345.765 ], "reference" : DBRef( "collection" , "4fb1299686a989240b000001" ), "ts" : Timestamp(ISODate(), 1 ), "minkey" : MinKey(), "maxkey" : MaxKey(), "func" : Code( function ( ) { alert( 'Hello World!' ) }), "symbol" : Symbol ( "test" ) }

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012 Chun-hao Hu Copyright (c) 2016-present Multiple Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.