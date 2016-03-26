Select and download videos and handouts from university.mongodb.com courses
Depending on your needs you can download MongoDB University ios or android app.
py 2.7 or 3.x
npm install mongo-edu -g
or see detailed installation guide in the wiki pages
$ mongo-edu --help
Options:
-d download path [required]
-u email address
--py pass switch to point to Python
--ncc no check certificate for py3.x < py3.4.x
--verbose print debug info
--retry retry time in seconds if connection / download fails
Videos:
--cw switch from wiki video lists (default) to courseware
--cwd same as --cw and dumps list of videos to file in -d
--co arrange video files in correct order of the courseware
--cc get closed captions
--cco get only closed captions without downloading videos
--hq get high quality videos
Handouts:
-h switch from videos (default) to handouts
--uz unzip handout files
Proxy:
--proxy pass proxy switch for video download
--test use with --proxy to test if usable
Presets:
--save save presets
--load load presets
Download all available videos from lists present in the
wiki pages for any given week. If no lists are present in
wiki add
--cw to search through the main courseware pages.
Add
--cc to download closed captions with the videos and
--hq to get high quality videos. Use with
--co to sequence the video files in order of the wiki ( based on the order of the files present in the wiki lists ) or courseware ( when used with
--cw preserves the courseware order ).
You can download videos via proxy tunnel. To test if proxy is usable just pass
--proxy http://proxy_ip_address:proxy_port_number --test to download a test video via specified proxy. If succesfull just remove
--test and pass the rest of the required flags.
Add
-h to download all available handouts present in the
syllabus pages for any given week and
--uz to unzip files after the download.
You can save presets for use for later. To do so just add
--save my_preset_name at the end of your call sequence. To recall saved presets just specify
--load ...
MIT