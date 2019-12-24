Fast, lightweight library to transform objects to mongo update instructions using operators.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) const instructions = $.flatten({ firstName : 'John' , contact : { phone : '874-478-1254' }, lastUpdate : $.$currentDate() })

Features

Transform objects to mongo update instructions supports embedded documents supports mongo types ( ObjectID , Int32 etc.)

update instructions Full support of mongo update operators Field update operators Array update operators Bitwise update operators

update operators Supports Node.js v8 and above

No npm dependencies on mongo

Usage

Using $.flatten and operators to transform to mongo update instructions.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) const MongoClient = require ( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient const url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017/db' const users = ( await MongoClient.connect(url)).db.collection( 'users' ) const updateData = { comments : $.$push( 'Logged in.' ).$each().$slice( -100 ), env : 'demo' , login : { date : $.$currentDate() }, analytics : { visits : $.$inc() }, account : { createdOn : $.$setOnInsert( new Date ()), blocked : $.$unset(), attempts : 0 , logins : $.$inc() } } await users.update({ _id : 1 }, $.flatten(updateData))

Without mongo-dot-notation update instructions should look like:

const updateData = { $set : { 'env' : 'demo' , 'account.attempts' : 0 }, $push : { 'comments' : { '$each' : [ 'Logged in.' ], '$slice' : -100 } } $currentDate : { 'login.date' : 'date' }, $inc : { 'analytics.visits' : 1 , 'account.logins' : 1 , }, $unset : { 'account.blocked' : '' }, $setOnInsert : { 'account.createdOn' : new Date () } } await users.update({ _id : 1 }, updateData)

Tests

To run the tests make sure you have mongo 3.0+ installed locally on the default port (27017). mongo is used to run integration tests.

Once mongo is available, install the dependencies, then run npm run test :

$ npm install $ npm run test

To calculate code coverage run npm run coverage .

API

Use .flatten() to transform objects:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) const instructions = $.flatten({ account : { name : 'hero' } })

Checks if a given value is a mongo-dot-notation operator:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.isOperator( 1 ) $.isOperator({}) $.isOperator($.$ set (10)) // true

See below the list of all supported mongo update opertors.

See mongo $inc.

The $inc operator increments a field by a specified value. If no value is provided, defaults to 1.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ visits : $.$inc( 5 ) })

See mongo $mul.

Multiplies the value of a field by a number. (Supported in mongo >= 2.6)

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ price : $.$mul( 0.75 ) })

See mongo $rename.

The $rename operator updates the name of a field.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ nmae : $.$rename( 'name' ) })

See mongo $setOnInsert.

Assigns value to field only when the document is inserted (when an update operation is with upsert:true ). (Supported in mongo >= 2.4)

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) db.collection( 'users' ).update( { _id : 1 }, $.flatten({ createdOn : $.$setOnInsert( new Date ()) }), { upsert : true })

See mongo $set.

The $set operator replaces the value of a field with the specified value.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ name : $.$ set ('Mike') }) // { '$set' : { 'name' : 'Mike' } }

The $set is an implicit operator, meaning if an object is passed to $.flatten , it will navigate through own and embedded document fields and apply $set.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ name : 'Mike' , contactDetails : { email : 'mike@test.com' } })

The $set operator could also be used to update an embedded document entirely:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ name : 'Mike' , contactDetails : $.$ set ({ email : 'mike@test.com' }) })

See mongo $unset.

The $unset operator deletes a particular field.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ comments : $.$unset(), history : $.$unset() })

See mongo $min.

The $min updates the value of the field to a specified value if the specified value is less than the current value of the field.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ low : $.$min( 200 ) })

See mongo $max.

The $max operator updates the value of the field to a specified value if the specified value is greater than the current value of the field.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ high : $.$max( 450 ) })

See mongo $currentDate.

The $currentDate operator sets the value of a field to the current date, either as a Date or a Timestamp. If type is not specified, uses Date by default.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ lastUpdate : $.$currentDate() })

To set as a timestamp, use:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ lastUpdate : $.$currentDate( 'timestamp' ) })

Also, for timestamp an alias operator is defined in mongo-dot-notation :

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ lastUpdate : $.$timestamp() })

See mongo $ (update).

The positional $ operator identifies an element in an array to update without explicitly specifying the position of the element in the array.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) db.students.update( { _id : 1 , grades : 80 }, $.flatten({ grades : $.$().$ set (82) // for matched elements, update value to 82 }) ) // { $ set : { "grades.$" : 82 } }

In order to update the matched document's field:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) db.students.update( { _id : 1 , 'grades.grade' : 80 }, $.flatten({ grades : $.$( 'std' ).$ set (1.5) }) ) // { $ set : { "grades.$.std" : 1.5 } }

The positional $ operator is chainable with all mongo supported update fields.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) db.students.update( { _id : 1 , grades : 80 }, $.flatten({ grades : $.$().$mul( 0.1 ) }) )

Can also be used to update an array element by a given index:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$( 0 ).$ set (100) }) // { $ set : { "grades.0" : 0.1 } }

Same, when updating the element's field:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ months : $.$( '5.avgTemp' ).$ set (25.7) }) // { $ set : { "months.5.avgTemp" : 25.7 } }

See mongo $addToSet.

The $addToSet operator adds a value to an array unless the value is already present, in which case $addToSet does nothing to that array.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$addToSet( 5 ) })

To add each value from a given array:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$addToSet([ 7 , 1 , 4 ]).$each() })

See mongo $pop.

The $pop operator removes the first or last element of an array. Pass $pop a value of -1 to remove the first element of an array and 1 to remove the last element in an array.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$pop() })

To remove first element from the array:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$pop( -1 ) })

There are chainable .first() and .last() methods defined:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ indexes : $.$pop().first(), scores : $.$pop().last(), })

See mongo $pullAll.

The $pullAll operator removes all instances of the specified values from an existing array.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$pullAll([ 0 , 1 ]) })

See mongo $pull.

The $pull operator removes from an existing array all instances of a value or values that match a specified condition.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$pull( 7 ) })

If an array is provided, implicitly applies $in operator:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ values : $.$pull([ 0 , 1 ]) })

See mongo documentation for conditions.

See mongo $push.

The $push operator appends a specified value to an array. Can also be used to slice and sort the array.

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push({ grade : 'A' }) })

To push several values, chain with .$each()

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push([{ grade : 'A' }, { grade : 'B' }]).$each() })

To push values at a specific position use .$position() (requires the use of .$each(). Supported in mongo >= 2.6)

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push({ grade : 'A' }).$each().$position( 0 ) })

To slice the array, use .slice() (requires the use of .$each(). Supported in mongo >= 2.6)

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push({ grade : 'A' }).$each().$slice( -10 ) })

To sort the array, use .sort() (requires the use of .$each(). Supported in mongo >= 2.4)

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push({ grade : 'A' }).$each().$sort({ grade : -1 }) })

Multiple instructions can be chained:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$push({ grade : 'A' }).$each().$sort({ grade : -1 }).$slice( 10 ) })

In case the array needs only to be sorted and/or sliced, mongo-dot-notation defines aliases:

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ grades : $.$sort({ grade : 1 }), scores : $.$slice( 10 ), values : $.$sort().$slice( -5 ) })

See mongo $bit.

The $bit operator performs a bitwise update of a field. The operator supports bitwise AND, bitwise OR, and bitwise XOR (i.e. exclusive or) operations.

Note XOR is supported in mongo >= 2.6

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ owner : $.$bit().$and( 7 ) user : $.$bit().$or( 1 ) group : $.$bit().$xor( 5 ) })

Following aliases are defined in mongo-dot-notation :

const $ = require ( 'mongo-dot-notation' ) $.flatten({ owner : $.$and( 7 ), user : $.$or( 1 ), group : $.$xor( 5 ), })

License

MIT