openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

money-math

by Ivan Krechetov
2.5.2 (see all)

jsbn-based arbitrary precision operations on currency amounts "XXX.YY"; because floats are BAD for representing money

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

What does it do?

Adds, multiplies the currency amounts, and calculates percentages of amounts. The result of each of those operations is also an amount: a string, strictly matching the /^\-?\d+\.\d\d$/ pattern, like "0.25", "1000.00", or "-42.10".

Amounts on input and output are arbitrary large and precise:

99999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999.99
+
0.01
=
100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000.00

However, in cases when the division is involved — like for percentage calculation — the result is rounded to the whole cent.

money.percent("0.50", "33.00")  // is "0.17" instead of "0.165"

As a bonus feature, there's a simple formatting function for amounts in the following currencies:

  • CHF
  • EUR
  • GBP
  • JPY
  • LTL
  • PLN
  • SEK
  • SKK
  • UAH
  • USD
money.format("EUR", "-1560.00") // "-1.560,00"

Why does it exist?

Because storing currency amounts in floats is a really bad idea

Install

Works both on Node and in the browser.

Node/Browserify/Webpack

$ npm install --save money-math

var money = require("money-math");

Browser global

Download jsbn/index.js

Download money.js

window.Money

Usage

money.add("16.11", "17.07");        // "33.18"
money.subtract("16.00", "7.00");    // "9.00"
money.mul("24.00", "0.25");         // "6.00"
money.div("64.00", "2.00");         // "32.00"
money.percent("200.00", "3.25");    // "6.50"
money.cmp("100.00", "200.00");      // -1
money.isEqual("100.00", "100.00");  // true
money.isZero("0.00");               // true
money.isNegative("-1.00");          // true
money.isPositive("-1.00");          // false

money.format("JPY", "236800.00");   // "236,800"
money.floatToAmount(56.345);        // "56.35"

And last, but not least :)

money.roundUpTo5Cents("42.02");     // "42.05"
money.roundTo5Cents("442.26");      // "442.25"

Which we use for bills in CHF that are required by law to be 0 (mod 5).

An important note on the amount "data type"

The amount strings are expected to strictly adhere to the format described by the regular expression noted above. Thus, for example, it must be:

  • "10.10", not "10.1", not "10.100";
  • "10.00", not 10, not "10", not "10.0".

That's a precondition for any of the API functions accepting amount arguments to work correctly. I understand that it may be confusing to some of new users; but I believe that's an optimally pragmatic way to mimic, by convention, an algebraic data type in idiomatic JavaScript -- a (very) dynamically typed language.

Luckily, you can always move your arbitrary float value into the amounts field with money.floatToAmount(...). Once all the values are amounts, money-math guarantees that all the field operations keep the results withing the field. Classic algebra.

A thoughtful reader may ask, why have money.floatToAmount(), when there's the Number.prototype.toFixed(2)? Well, because:

> 56.155.toFixed(2);
'56.16'
> 56.345.toFixed(2);
'56.34'

Floats are such floats...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial