Simple and tiny JavaScript library for realtime currency conversion and exchange rate calculation, from any currency, to any currency.
money.js is lightweight, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.
Designed for seamless integration with the Open Exchange Rates API, but can be integrated with any source of currency data or with static/cached/approximate exchange rates.
Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/money.js/
// Simple syntax:
fx.convert(1000, {from: "GBP", to: "HKD"});
// Method chaining:
fx(1.99).from("USD").to("AED");
// Basic parsing:
fx("$1.99 HKD").to("EUR");
// Default parameters:
fx(5318008).convert();
// Supports nodeJS / AMD:
var fx = require('money');
require(["money"], function(fx) { /* ... */ });
0.2
0.1.3 - Fixed typo in nodeJS module definition
0.1.2 - Strengthened up module definition similar to accounting.js
0.1.1 - Added fallback when base rate is not in rates object (e.g.
"USD": 1) to avoid errors
0.1.0 - Added license; bumped version
0.0.2
fx(), so that you can pass a formatted string, like so:
fx("$1.99 HKD").to("GBP")
0.0.1 - First release