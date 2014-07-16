openbase logo
money.js is a tiny (1kb) javascript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS

Readme

money.js / fx()

Simple and tiny JavaScript library for realtime currency conversion and exchange rate calculation, from any currency, to any currency.

money.js is lightweight, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.

Designed for seamless integration with the Open Exchange Rates API, but can be integrated with any source of currency data or with static/cached/approximate exchange rates.

Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/money.js/

Quick Examples:

// Simple syntax:
fx.convert(1000, {from: "GBP", to: "HKD"});

// Method chaining:
fx(1.99).from("USD").to("AED");

// Basic parsing:
fx("$1.99 HKD").to("EUR");

// Default parameters:
fx(5318008).convert();

// Supports nodeJS / AMD:
var fx = require('money');
require(["money"], function(fx) { /* ... */ });

Changelog

0.2

  • Now maintained by Open Exchange Rates
  • Improved documentation

0.1.3 - Fixed typo in nodeJS module definition

0.1.2 - Strengthened up module definition similar to accounting.js

0.1.1 - Added fallback when base rate is not in rates object (e.g. "USD": 1) to avoid errors

0.1.0 - Added license; bumped version

0.0.2

  • Adds basic parsing to fx(), so that you can pass a formatted string, like so: fx("$1.99 HKD").to("GBP")
  • Some cleanup and improved comments and docs

0.0.1 - First release

Ali ThanikkalIndia5 Ratings0 Reviews
November 4, 2020

