Simple and tiny JavaScript library for realtime currency conversion and exchange rate calculation, from any currency, to any currency.

money.js is lightweight, has no dependencies, and works great client-side or server-side. Use standalone or as a nodeJS/npm and AMD/requireJS module.

Designed for seamless integration with the Open Exchange Rates API, but can be integrated with any source of currency data or with static/cached/approximate exchange rates.

Visit the plugin homepage for demos and documentation: http://openexchangerates.github.io/money.js/

Quick Examples:

fx.convert( 1000 , { from : "GBP" , to : "HKD" }); fx( 1.99 ).from( "USD" ).to( "AED" ); fx( "$1.99 HKD" ).to( "EUR" ); fx( 5318008 ).convert(); var fx = require ( 'money' ); require ([ "money" ], function ( fx ) { });

Changelog

0.2

Now maintained by Open Exchange Rates

Improved documentation

0.1.3 - Fixed typo in nodeJS module definition

0.1.2 - Strengthened up module definition similar to accounting.js

0.1.1 - Added fallback when base rate is not in rates object (e.g. "USD": 1 ) to avoid errors

0.1.0 - Added license; bumped version

0.0.2

Adds basic parsing to fx() , so that you can pass a formatted string, like so: fx("$1.99 HKD").to("GBP")

, so that you can pass a formatted string, like so: Some cleanup and improved comments and docs

0.0.1 - First release