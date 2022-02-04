Monero JavaScript Library

A Node.js library for creating Monero applications using RPC and WebAssembly bindings to monero v0.17.3.0 'Oxygen Orion'.

Supports wallet and daemon RPC clients.

Supports client-side wallets in Node.js or the browser using WebAssembly.

Supports multisig, view-only, and offline wallets.

Wallet types are interchangeable by conforming to a common interface.

Uses a clearly defined data model and API specification intended to be intuitive and robust.

Query wallet transactions, transfers, and outputs by their properties.

Fetch and process binary data from the daemon (e.g. raw blocks).

Receive notifications when blocks are added to the chain or when wallets sync, send, or receive.

Over 280 passing Mocha tests.

Table of contents

Architecture



Build Node.js or browser applications using RPC or WebAssembly bindings to monero-project/monero. Wallet implementations are interchangeable by conforming to a common interface, MoneroWallet.js.

Sample code

const monerojs = require ( "monero-javascript" ); let daemon = await monerojs.connectToDaemonRpc( "http://localhost:38081" , "superuser" , "abctesting123" ); let height = await daemon.getHeight(); let feeEstimate = await daemon.getFeeEstimate(); let txsInPool = await daemon.getTxPool(); let walletRpc = await monerojs.connectToWalletRpc( "http://localhost:38084" , "rpc_user" , "abc123" ); await walletRpc.openWallet( "sample_wallet_rpc" , "supersecretpassword123" ); let primaryAddress = await walletRpc.getPrimaryAddress(); let balance = await walletRpc.getBalance(); let txs = await walletRpc.getTxs(); let walletFull = await monerojs.createWalletFull({ path : "sample_wallet_full" , password : "supersecretpassword123" , networkType : "stagenet" , serverUri : "http://localhost:38081" , serverUsername : "superuser" , serverPassword : "abctesting123" , mnemonic : "hefty value scenic..." , restoreHeight : 573936 , }); await walletFull.sync( new class extends monerojs . MoneroWalletListener { onSyncProgress(height, startHeight, endHeight, percentDone, message) { } }); await walletFull.startSyncing( 5000 ); let fundsReceived = false ; await walletFull.addListener( new class extends monerojs . MoneroWalletListener { onOutputReceived(output) { let amount = output.getAmount(); let txHash = output.getTx().getHash(); let isConfirmed = output.getTx().isConfirmed(); let isLocked = output.getTx().isLocked(); fundsReceived = true ; } }); let createdTx = await walletRpc.createTx({ accountIndex : 0 , address : await walletFull.getAddress( 1 , 0 ), amount : "250000000000" , relay : false }); let fee = createdTx.getFee(); await walletRpc.relayTx(createdTx); await new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { setTimeout(resolve, 5000 ); }); assert(fundsReceived); await walletFull.close( true );

Documentation

Using monero-javascript in your project

cd your_project or mkdir your_project && cd your_project && npm init npm install monero-javascript@0.6.4 Add require("monero-javascript") to your application code. If building a browser application, copy assets from ./dist to your web app's build directory as needed.

If using RPC servers:

Download and install Monero CLI. Start monero-daemon-rpc, e.g.: ./monerod --stagenet (or use a remote daemon). Start monero-wallet-rpc, e.g.: ./monero-wallet-rpc --daemon-address http://localhost:38081 --stagenet --rpc-bind-port 38084 --rpc-login rpc_user:abc123 --wallet-dir ./

Building WebAssembly binaries from source

This project uses WebAssembly to package and execute Monero's source code for use in a browser or other WebAssembly-supported environment.

Compiled WebAssembly binaries are committed to ./dist for convenience, but these files can be built independently from source code:

Install and activate emscripten. Clone emscripten repository: git clone https://github.com/emscripten-core/emsdk.git cd emsdk git pull && ./emsdk install latest-upstream && ./emsdk activate latest-upstream && source ./emsdk_env.sh export EMSCRIPTEN=path/to/emsdk/upstream/emscripten (change for your system) Clone monero-javascript repository: git clone https://github.com/monero-ecosystem/monero-javascript.git cd monero-javascript ./bin/update_submodules.sh Modify ./external/monero-cpp/external/monero-project/src/crypto/wallet/CMakeLists.txt from set(MONERO_WALLET_CRYPTO_LIBRARY "auto" ... to set(MONERO_WALLET_CRYPTO_LIBRARY "cn" ... . ./bin/build_all.sh (install monero-project dependencies as needed for your system)

Running tests

Clone the project repository: git clone https://github.com/monero-ecosystem/monero-javascript.git cd monero-javascript Start RPC servers: Download and install Monero CLI. Start monero-daemon-rpc, e.g.: ./monerod --stagenet (or use a remote daemon). Start monero-wallet-rpc, e.g.: ./monero-wallet-rpc --daemon-address http://localhost:38081 --stagenet --rpc-bind-port 38084 --rpc-login rpc_user:abc123 --wallet-dir ./ Configure the appropriate RPC endpoints, authentication, and other settings in TestUtils.js (e.g. WALLET_RPC_CONFIG and DAEMON_RPC_CONFIG ).

Running tests in Node.js

Run all tests: npm test

Run tests by their description, e.g.: npm run test -- --grep "Can get transactions"

Running tests in a browser

Start monero-wallet-rpc servers used by tests: ./bin/start_wallet_rpc_test_servers.sh In another terminal, build browser tests: ./bin/build_browser_tests.sh Access http://localhost:8080/tests.html in a browser to run all tests

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

