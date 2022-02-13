This package includes all of the styling foundations of monday.com Theme definition, colors, shadows, dimensions, icons, etc.
Although we are using React in our product this library will try to stay framework agnostic, we are exposing here the foundations of our design system so they could be used regardless the framework/environment you are using.
npm install monday-ui-style --save
Styles: Import the css file in order to have the css variables exposed on the root level
@import "~monday-ui-style/dist/index.min.css";
or if you want to import it in you JS files
import "monday-ui-style/dist/index.min.css";
Icons: We expose each icon's SVG from the dist files so you could use them in your app.
import IconName from "monday-ui-style/src/Icons/IconName.svg";
In order to add a new icon you will need to for and open a PR - https://docs.github.com/en/github/collaborating-with-issues-and-pull-requests/creating-a-pull-request-from-a-fork
When adding a new icon please make sure that there isn't a similar icon - if so either replace the icon or make sure that we need another version of it
We are maintaining a metadata file on the icons, it helps our icon library to be more readable and search able when you want to search for a relevant icon
How to add a new icon?
Add the icon in SVG format under src/Icons folder (size 20x20)
then run
npm run generate-meta and fill in the relevant information
We want to support the ability for the svg icon to adapt the css
color attribute therefore we when adding an icon
all of the colors in the SVG should be
currentColor.
In some rare occasions when you want to preserve a color within the icon please consider the following:
currentColor might change according to position and theming
If you want us to create a non existing monday.com style icon open a PR with please see the guidelines