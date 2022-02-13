monday.com UI styles

This package includes all of the styling foundations of monday.com Theme definition, colors, shadows, dimensions, icons, etc.

Although we are using React in our product this library will try to stay framework agnostic, we are exposing here the foundations of our design system so they could be used regardless the framework/environment you are using.

Installation

npm install monday-ui-style --save

Usage

Styles: Import the css file in order to have the css variables exposed on the root level

@ import "~monday-ui-style/dist/index.min.css" ;

or if you want to import it in you JS files

import "monday-ui-style/dist/index.min.css" ;

Icons: We expose each icon's SVG from the dist files so you could use them in your app.

import IconName from "monday-ui-style/src/Icons/IconName.svg" ;

Icons

Adding a new icon

In order to add a new icon you will need to for and open a PR - https://docs.github.com/en/github/collaborating-with-issues-and-pull-requests/creating-a-pull-request-from-a-fork

When adding a new icon please make sure that there isn't a similar icon - if so either replace the icon or make sure that we need another version of it

Metadata file

We are maintaining a metadata file on the icons, it helps our icon library to be more readable and search able when you want to search for a relevant icon

How to add a new icon? Add the icon in SVG format under src/Icons folder (size 20x20) then run npm run generate-meta and fill in the relevant information

Icon colors

We want to support the ability for the svg icon to adapt the css color attribute therefore we when adding an icon all of the colors in the SVG should be currentColor .

In some rare occasions when you want to preserve a color within the icon please consider the following:

currentColor might change according to position and theming

might change according to position and theming this is an open source library so brand colors might change

please be aware that we will add a monochrome version of that icon as well

New icon request

If you want us to create a non existing monday.com style icon open a PR with please see the guidelines