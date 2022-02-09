monday.com React components library - Storybook
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
Samsung
Opera
|18+
|last 4 versions
|last 4 versions
|12.1+
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Install the component library
$ npm install monday-ui-react-core
You can import from the main bundle:
import { Button } from "monday-ui-react-core";
or you might want to import directly the component from the dist folder
import Button from "monday-ui-react-core/dist/Button";
You also need to import Main CSS file to your project
import "monday-ui-react-core/dist/main.css"
We are using storybook in order to develop the components independently from any consumer. run this to build & run the storybook locally:
npm run storybook
the storybook will be served on
http://localhost:7007
When developing locally we are using a npm functionality called npm link, this allows us to work locally on our package and use it in a different project without publishing. This functionality basically overrides the npm mapping between package name to its repo, and points it to where the package is located locally.
Go to the project's directory and run:
nvm use
npm unlink
npm link
npm start
We welcome every contributor, please read the contribution guidelines before submitting a PR
We support theming from the library to the component level using css variables - for more info on theming please read the theme guidelines file
Perform the following steps to release a new version:
package.json
origin/master