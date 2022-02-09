openbase logo
monday-ui-react-core

by mondaycom
1.13.9 (see all)

Official monday.com UI resources for application development in React.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vibe Design System

image

monday.com React components library - Storybook

Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Samsung
Samsung		Opera
Opera
18+last 4 versionslast 4 versions12.1+last 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Installation

Install the component library

$ npm install monday-ui-react-core

Usage

You can import from the main bundle:

import { Button } from "monday-ui-react-core";

or you might want to import directly the component from the dist folder

import Button from "monday-ui-react-core/dist/Button";

You also need to import Main CSS file to your project

import "monday-ui-react-core/dist/main.css"

Storybook

We are using storybook in order to develop the components independently from any consumer. run this to build & run the storybook locally:

npm run storybook

the storybook will be served on http://localhost:7007

Developing locally with your consumer application

When developing locally we are using a npm functionality called npm link, this allows us to work locally on our package and use it in a different project without publishing. This functionality basically overrides the npm mapping between package name to its repo, and points it to where the package is located locally.

Troubleshooting local development

  • If you are using NVM, make sure both packages are using the same version.
  • Because we are using react hooks and having react as a peerDependency - if you want to develop locally and encounter issues with "invalid hook call" See this github thread. The quick fix is in your webpack config file alias react to resolve the node_modules path

Go to the project's directory and run:

nvm use
npm unlink
npm link
npm start

Contributing

We welcome every contributor, please read the contribution guidelines before submitting a PR

Themes

We support theming from the library to the component level using css variables - for more info on theming please read the theme guidelines file

Release

Perform the following steps to release a new version:

