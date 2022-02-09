Vibe Design System

monday.com React components library - Storybook



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Samsung

Opera 18+ last 4 versions last 4 versions 12.1+ last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Installation

Install the component library

npm install monday-ui-react-core

Usage

You can import from the main bundle:

import { Button } from "monday-ui-react-core" ;

or you might want to import directly the component from the dist folder

import Button from "monday-ui-react-core/dist/Button" ;

You also need to import Main CSS file to your project

import "monday-ui-react-core/dist/main.css"

Storybook

We are using storybook in order to develop the components independently from any consumer. run this to build & run the storybook locally:

npm run storybook

the storybook will be served on http://localhost:7007

Developing locally with your consumer application

When developing locally we are using a npm functionality called npm link, this allows us to work locally on our package and use it in a different project without publishing. This functionality basically overrides the npm mapping between package name to its repo, and points it to where the package is located locally.

Troubleshooting local development

If you are using NVM, make sure both packages are using the same version.

Because we are using react hooks and having react as a peerDependency - if you want to develop locally and encounter issues with "invalid hook call" See this github thread. The quick fix is in your webpack config file alias react to resolve the node_modules path

Go to the project's directory and run:

nvm use npm unlink npm link npm start

Contributing

We welcome every contributor, please read the contribution guidelines before submitting a PR

Themes

We support theming from the library to the component level using css variables - for more info on theming please read the theme guidelines file

Release

Perform the following steps to release a new version: