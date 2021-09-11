The monday.com SDK provides a toolset for application developers to build features and solutions on top of the monday.com Work OS platform. You'll find this SDK useful if you want to:
The SDK contains methods for server-side and client-side application development. Client-side capabilities assume a valid user session is present (and can seamlessly act on behalf of that user), while server-side methods can be used to access monday.com features using explicit credentials but without any client-side code.
npm module
Install the SDK as a module:
npm install monday-sdk-js --save
Then import into your project:
import mondaySdk from "monday-sdk-js";
const monday = mondaySdk();
<script> tag directly in your HTML code
You can also load the SDK directly into your HTML code by adding:
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/monday-sdk-js/dist/main.js"></script>
</head>
and then initialize the SDK anywhere in the page by declaring:
const monday = window.mondaySdk()
When used for client-side development, SDK methods that require to act on behalf of the connected user will work out-of-the-box by communicating with the parent monday.com running application. You're not required to initialize the SDK client with any explicit credentials.
Methods that use seamless authentication (including
monday.api and
monday.storage) offer capabilities that are scoped based on the permissions of the logged in user and the scopes you have configured in your app.
The SDK exposes the following capabilities:
|SDK Object
|Capability
monday.api
|Performing queries against the monday.com API on behalf of the connected user
monday.listen
|Listen to client-side events on the monday.com client running this app
monday.get
|Retrieve information from the monday.com client running this app
monday.execute
|Call an action on the monday.com client running this app
monday.storage
|Read/write to the Storage API, a key-value storage service for apps
monday.oauth
|Redirecting the client to the OAuth authorization server, with your client ID included
monday.api(query, options = {})
Used for querying the monday.com GraphQL API seamlessly on behalf of the connected user, or using a provided API token.
Parameters:
query: A GraphQL query, can be either a query (retrieval operation) or a mutation (creation/update/deletion operation). Placeholders may be used, which will be substituted by the
variables object passed within the options.
options:
|Option
|Description
|Required
|Default
token
|Access token for the API
|Only on server
|If not set, will use the credentials of the current user (client only)
variables
|An object containing GraphQL query variables
|No
Instead of passing the API token to the
api() method on each request, you can set the API token once using:
monday.setToken('mytoken')
Returns:
A
Promise that will be
resolved to the API response.
If there was an unhandled GraphQL error in the API, a
Promise will be
rejected with an Error.
In case of handled errors from GraphQL API (response with the 200 status), a
Promise will be
resolved with the API response.
You can check the list of GraphQL API errors here.
Examples:
A client-side query that fetch the ID and name of all the users within the account that the connected user is allowed to view:
monday.api(`query { users { id, name } }`).then(res => {
console.log(res);
/* { data: { users: [{id: 12312, name: "Bart Simpson"}, {id: 423423, name: "Homer Simpson"}] } } */
});
A server-side query that fetches all the names of users in the account:
monday.setToken('ac5eb492f8c...');
monday.api('query { users { name } }').then(res => {...})
A mutation that sends an in-app notification to user
user_id, which upon clicking will take the user to item
item_id:
monday.api(`
mutation {
create_notification(
text: "I've got a notification for you!",
user_id: ${user_id},
target_id: ${item_id},
target_type: Project,
internal: true
) {
id
}
}
`);
For more information about the GraphQL API and all queries and mutations possible, read the API Documentation
monday.get(type, params = {})
Used for retrieving data from the parent monday.com application where your app is currently running. This object can only be used when your app is running inside an
iframe. This can only be used in client-side apps.
Parameters:
type: The type of requested information (available values below)
params: Reserved for future use
The available types that can be requested are:
| Type | Description |
|--|--|
|
'context' | Information about where this app is currently displayed, depending on the type of feature |
|
'settings' | The application settings as configured by the user that installed the app |
|
'itemIds' | The list of item IDs that are filtered in the current board (or all items if no filters are applied) |
|
'sessionToken' | A JWT token which is decoded with your app's secret and can be used as a session token between your app's frontend & backend |
Returns:
A
Promise that will be resolved with the requested data.
Examples:
Requesting context and settings data:
monday.get("settings").then(res => ...);
monday.get("context").then(res => ...);
Example context objects that return for a board view and a dashboard widget:
// Board view context
{
"boardViewId": 19324,
"boardId": 3423243,
"mode": "fullScreen", // or "split"
"theme": "light" // or "dark"
}
// Dashboard widget context
{
"widgetId": 54236,
"boardIds": [3423243, 943728],
"theme": "light" // or "dark"
}
Requesting the list of items currently in view in the board:
monday.get("itemIds").then(res => console.log(res));
// => [234234, 4564, 234234, 67675, 576567]
monday.listen(typeOrTypes, callback, params = {})
Creates a listener which allows subscribing to certain types of client-side events.
Parameters:
typeOrTypes: The type, or array of types, of events to subscribe to
callback: A callback function that is fired when the listener is triggered by a client-side event
params: Reserved for future use
You can subscribe to the following types of events:
| Type | Description |
|--|--|
|
'context' | Fired when one of the parameters in the context changes |
|
'settings' | Fired when a setting value is changed by the user |
|
'itemIds' | Fired when the board filter changes, which impacts the list of items currently in view |
|
'events' | Fired when an interaction takes place with the board/dashboard |
Returns:
This method does not have a return value.
Examples:
Subscribe to changes in settings and context:
const callback = res => console.log(res);
monday.listen(['settings', 'context'], callback);
Subscribe to interaction-based events on the board:
const callback = res => console.log(res);
const unsubscribe = monday.listen("events", callback);
// When an item/s are created on the board:
// => { type: "new_items", itemIds: [5543, 5544, 5545], boardId: 3425 }
// When a column value changes for one of the items:
// => { type: "change_column_value", itemId: 12342, value: {...} }
monday.execute(type, params)
Invokes an action on the parent monday client.
Parameters:
type: Which action to perform
params: Optional parameters for the action
Returns:
A
Promise that will optionally be resolved to the return value from the action executed
Action types:
Opens a modal with information from the selected item
type
'openItemCard'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|itemId
|Integer
|The ID of the item to open
|Yes
|kind
|String
|On which view to open the item card.
Can be "updates" / "columns"
|No
|"columns"
Example
monday.execute('openItemCard', { itemId: item.id });
Opens a confirmation dialog to the user
type
'confirm'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|message
|String
|The message to display in the dialog
|Yes
|confirmButton
|String
|The text for the confirmation button
|No
|"OK"
|cancelButton
|String
|The text for the cancel button
|No
|"Cancel"
|excludeCancelButton
|Boolean
|Either to exclude the cancel button
|No
|false
Example
monday.execute("confirm", {
message: "Are you sure?",
confirmButton: "Let's go!",
cancelButton: "No way",
excludeCancelButton: false
}).then((res) => {
console.log(res.data);
// {"confirm": true}
});
Display a message at the top of the user's page. Usefull for success, error & general messages.
type
'notice'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|message
|String
|The message to display
|Yes
|type
|String
|The type of message to display . Can be "success" (green), "error" (red) or "info" (blue)
|No
|"info"
|timeout
|Integer
|The number of milliseconds to show the message until it closes
|No
|5000
Example
monday.execute("notice", {
message: "I'm a success message",
type: "success", // or "error" (red), or "info" (blue)
timeout: 10000,
});
Opens a modal with the preview of an asset
type
'openFilesDialog'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|boardId
|Integer
|The ID of the board
|Yes
|itemId
|Integer
|The ID of the item, which contains an asset
|Yes
|columnId
|String
|The ID of the column, which contains an asset
|Yes
|assetId
|Integer
|The ID of the asset to open
|Yes
Example
monday.execute('openFilesDialog', {
boardId: 12345,
itemId: 23456,
columnId: 'files',
assetId: 34567
})
Opens a modal to let the current user upload a file to a specific file column.
Returns a promise. In case of error, the promise is rejected
After the file is successfully uploaded, the "change_column_value" event will be triggered.
See the
monday.listen('events', callback) method to subscribe to these events.
Requires boards:write scope
type
'triggerFilesUpload'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|boardId
|Integer
|The ID of the board
|Yes
|itemId
|Integer
|The ID of the item, which contains an asset
|Yes
|columnId
|String
|The ID of the file column, where file should be uploaded
|Yes
Example
monday.execute('triggerFilesUpload', {
boardId: 12345,
itemId: 23456,
columnId: 'files'
})
Opens a new modal window as an iFrame.
type
'openAppFeatureModal'
params
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|url
|String
|The URL of the page displayed in the modal
|No
|current iFrame's URL
|urlPath
|String
|Subdirectory or path of the URL to open
|No
|urlParams
|Object
|Query parameters for the URL
|No
|width
|String
|The width of the modal
|No
|"0px"
|height
|String
|The height of the modal
|No
|"0px"
Example
monday.execute('openAppFeatureModal', { urlPath, urlParams, height, width }).then((res) => {
console.log(res.data);
{"close": true}
// The above is a callback to see if a user closed the modal from the inside. This is useful should you want to run some logic within the app window.
});
Note: make sure the urlPath you pass is a relative URL and not an absolute URL.
Closes the modal window.
type
'closeAppFeatureModal'
params This method does not have any parameters.
Example
monday.execute('closeAppFeatureModal').then((res) => {
console.log(res.data);
});
monday.oauth(options = {})
Performs a client-side redirection of the user to the monday OAuth screen with your client ID embedded in the URL, in order to get their approval to generate a temporary OAuth token based on your requested permission scopes.
Parameters:
options: An object with options as specified below
|Option
|Required
|Description
clientId
|No, defaults to your client ID
|The OAuth client ID of the requesting application
mondayOauthUrl
|No
|The URL of the monday OAuth endpoint
Returns:
This method does not have a return value.
monday.storage
Provides access to the Storage API. See below for methods and explanation.
monday.storage)
The Storage API is in early beta stages, its API is likely to change
The monday apps infrastructure includes a persistent, key-value database storage that developers can leverage to store data without having to create their own backend and maintain their own database.
The database currently offers instance-level storage only, meaning that each application instance (i.e. a single board view or a dashboard widget) maintains its own storage. Apps cannot share storage across accounts or even across apps installed in the same location.
Available methods:
monday.storage.instance.getItem(key) - Returns a stored value from the database under
key
monday.storage.instance.setItem(key, value) - Stores
value under
key in the database
Returns:
All methods return a
Promise which will be resolved to the Storage API's response
Versioning:
You may face cases where multiple monday.com users will be working on the same app instance and writing to the same key in an unsynchronized fashion. If you're storing a compound data structure (like JSON) in that key, such operations may overwrite each other.
The
getItem() and
setItem() each return a version identifier which can be used to identify which value is currently stored in a key. Whenever a write that changes the value occurs, the version identifier in the database changes. This allows you to identify whether a value was already changed from another location and prevent that from being overwritten.
Example of using versioning:
monday.storage.instance.getItem('serialKey').then(res => {
const { value, version } = res.data;
sleep(10000); // someone may overwrite serialKey during this time
monday.storage.instance.setItem('serialKey', { previous_version: version }).then(res => {
console.log(res);
}
});
// => '{ "success": false, "reason": "version_conflict" }'
Examples:
Store a value in the database:
monday.storage.instance.setItem('mykey', 'Lorem Ipsum').then(res => {
console.log(res);
});
// => { "success": true }
Retrieve a previously stored value in the database:
monday.storage.instance.getItem('mykey').then(res => {
console.log(res.data.value);
});
// => 'Lorem Ipsum'