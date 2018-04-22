Monapt helps you better manage
null,
undefined, exceptions, and other mildly interesting
phenomena. It handles them through the
Option,
Try,
and
Future
abstractions.
$ npm install monapt
import { Option } from 'monapt';
Option(1)
.map((x) => x * 2)
.getOrElse(() => 4);
Docs are undergoing a redesign, and will be published on a separate site.
In the meantime, the sources for the
Option,
Future, and
Try classes are readable.
You can also take a look at the tests to get a feel for how to use them.
1.0 was a complete rewrite of Monapt - including everything from the implementation to the tooling to the tests. The result is almost the same API, but more true to the original Scala interface.
Future now depends on native ES6 Promises, and uses them internally when representing promises. Make sure to
include a shim if you plan on using Futures.
Future#onFailure has been removed.
Future#onSuccess has been removed.
Future#reject has been removed.
Monapt::flatten has been renamed to
Option::flatten.
Monapt::future has been renamed to
Future::create. It now accepts a
when.Promise<A> | when.Thenable<A> | A.
Option#reject has been renamed to
Option#filterNot.
Try#reject has been removed.
These are all backed by type definitions, so compiling your code via TypeScript should reveal any breakages.
This repo couldn't have been possible without yaakaito/monapt. In his absence, I'll continue improving upon his hard work.