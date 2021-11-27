YAML language plugin for the Monaco Editor. It provides the following features when editing YAML files:
Schemas can also be provided by configuration. See here for the API that the plugin offers to configure the YAML language support.
npm install monaco-yaml
Import
monaco-yaml and configure it before an editor instance is created.
import { editor, Uri } from 'monaco-editor';
import { setDiagnosticsOptions } from 'monaco-yaml';
// The uri is used for the schema file match.
const modelUri = Uri.parse('a://b/foo.yaml');
setDiagnosticsOptions({
enableSchemaRequest: true,
hover: true,
completion: true,
validate: true,
format: true,
schemas: [
{
// Id of the first schema
uri: 'http://myserver/foo-schema.json',
// Associate with our model
fileMatch: [String(modelUri)],
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
p1: {
enum: ['v1', 'v2'],
},
p2: {
// Reference the second schema
$ref: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json',
},
},
},
},
{
// Id of the first schema
uri: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json',
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
q1: {
enum: ['x1', 'x2'],
},
},
},
},
],
});
editor.create(document.createElement('editor'), {
// Monaco-yaml features should just work if the editor language is set to 'yaml'.
language: 'yaml',
model: editor.createModel('p1: \n', 'yaml', modelUri),
});
Also make sure to register the web worker. When using Webpack 5, this looks like the code below. Other bundlers may use a different syntax, but the idea is the same. Languages you don’t used can be omitted.
window.MonacoEnvironment = {
getWorker(moduleId, label) {
switch (label) {
case 'editorWorkerService':
return new Worker(new URL('monaco-editor/esm/vs/editor/editor.worker', import.meta.url));
case 'css':
case 'less':
case 'scss':
return new Worker(new URL('monaco-editor/esm/vs/language/css/css.worker', import.meta.url));
case 'handlebars':
case 'html':
case 'razor':
return new Worker(
new URL('monaco-editor/esm/vs/language/html/html.worker', import.meta.url),
);
case 'json':
return new Worker(
new URL('monaco-editor/esm/vs/language/json/json.worker', import.meta.url),
);
case 'javascript':
case 'typescript':
return new Worker(
new URL('monaco-editor/esm/vs/language/typescript/ts.worker', import.meta.url),
);
case 'yaml':
return new Worker(new URL('monaco-yaml/yaml.worker', import.meta.url));
default:
throw new Error(`Unknown label ${label}`);
}
},
};
A demo is available on monaco-yaml.js.org.
A running example:
Some usage examples can be found in the examples directory.
No. Only ESM is supported.
No, because these use a UMD bundle, which isn’t supported.
@monaco-editor/loader or
@monaco-editor/react?
No. These packages pull in the Monaco UMD bundle from a CDN. Because UMD isn’t supported, neither are these packages.
Yes. The web worker provides the core functionality of
monaco-yaml.
No.
monaco-yaml uses dependencies from
node_modules, so they can be deduped and your bundle size
is decreased. This comes at the cost of not being able to use it without a bundler.
monaco-yaml with a framework? (Angular, React, Vue, etc.)
monaco-yaml only uses the Monaco Editor. It’s not tied to a framework, all that’s needed is a DOM
node to attach the Monaco Editor to. See the
Monaco Editor examples
for examples on how to integrate Monaco Editor in your project, then configure
monaco-yaml as
described above.
monaco-yaml work with
create-react-app?
Yes, but you’ll have to eject. See #92 (comment) for details.
monaco-yaml working? Official Monaco language extensions do work.
This is most likely due to the fact that
monaco-yaml is using a different instance of the
monaco-editor package than you are. This is something you’ll want to avoid regardless of
monaco-editor, because it means your bundle is significantly larger than it needs to be. This is
likely caused by one of the following issues:
A code splitting misconfiguration
To solve this, try inspecting your bundle using for example
webpack-bundle-analyzer. If
monaco-editor is in there twice, this is the issue. It’s up to you to solve this, as it’s
project-specific.
You’re using a package which imports
monaco-editor for you, but it’s using a different version.
You can find out why the
monaco-editor is installed using
npm ls monaco-editor or
yarn why monaco-editor. It should exist only once, but it’s ok if it’s deduped.
You may be able to solve this by deleting your
node_modules folder and
package-lock.json or
yarn.lock, then running
npm install or
yarn install respectively.
Please see our contributing guidelines
Originally @kpdecker forked this repository from
monaco-json by
@microsoft and rewrote it to work with
yaml-language-server instead. Later
the repository maintenance was taken over by @pengx17. Eventually the
repository was tranferred to the account of @remcohaszing, who is
currently maintaining this repository with the help of @fleon and
@yazaabed.
The heavy processing is done in
yaml-language-server, best known for
being the backbone for
vscode-yaml. This
repository provides a thin layer to add functionality provided by
yaml-language-server into
monaco-editor.