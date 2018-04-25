openbase logo
mv

monaco-vue

by Peng Lyu
0.2.3

Vue language plugin for the Monaco Editor.

Readme

Monaco Vue

Vue language plugin for the Monaco Editor. Forked from Vetur, replaced components with Monaco standalone packages and adopted Monaco Editor Extension API.

Internally the Vue plugin uses the vscode-html-languageservice, vscode-css-languageservice node modules. The same modules is also used in Visual Studio Code to power the HTML/CSS editing experience.

Development

  • git clone https://github.com/rebornix/monaco-vue
  • cd monaco-vue
  • npm install . // yarn install
  • npm run watch // gulp watch
  • run gulp simpleserver in another terminal session and launch http://127.0.0.1:4000/.

License

MIT

