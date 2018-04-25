Vue language plugin for the Monaco Editor. Forked from Vetur, replaced components with Monaco standalone packages and adopted Monaco Editor Extension API.
Internally the Vue plugin uses the vscode-html-languageservice, vscode-css-languageservice node modules. The same modules is also used in Visual Studio Code to power the HTML/CSS editing experience.
git clone https://github.com/rebornix/monaco-vue
cd monaco-vue
npm install . // yarn install
npm run watch // gulp watch
gulp simpleserver in another terminal session and launch
http://127.0.0.1:4000/.