Monaco Vue

Vue language plugin for the Monaco Editor. Forked from Vetur, replaced components with Monaco standalone packages and adopted Monaco Editor Extension API.

Internally the Vue plugin uses the vscode-html-languageservice, vscode-css-languageservice node modules. The same modules is also used in Visual Studio Code to power the HTML/CSS editing experience.

Development

git clone https://github.com/rebornix/monaco-vue

cd monaco-vue

npm install . // yarn install

npm run watch // gulp watch

run gulp simpleserver in another terminal session and launch http://127.0.0.1:4000/ .

License

MIT