This repository is a heavily modified version of original
vscode-textmatepackage. It's been adjusted here and there to run inside web browsers. All of the file system calls have been removed, most of the API now uses
Promisesand grammars can no longer be loaded synchronously.
⚠ I'd prefer to see this repository where it really belongs. I request anyone from Microsoft to adopt this package as soon as possible.
An interpreter for grammar files as defined by TextMate that runs on the web. Supports loading grammar files from JSON or PLIST format. Cross - grammar injections are currently not supported.
npm install monaco-textmate
monaco-textmate relies on
onigasm package to provide
oniguruma regex engine in browsers.
onigasm itself relies on
WebAssembly. Therefore to
get
monaco-textmate working in your browser, it must have
WebAssembly support and
onigasm loaded and ready-to-go.
Make sure the example code below runs after
onigasm bootstraping sequence described here has finished.
Example below is just a demostration of available API. To wire it up with
monaco-editoruse
monaco-editor-textmate.
import { Registry } from 'monaco-textmate'
(async function test() {
const registry = new Registry({
// Since we're in browser, `getFilePath` has been removed, therefore you must provide `getGrammarDefinition` hook for things to work
getGrammarDefinition: async (scopeName) => {
// Whenever `Registry.loadGrammar` is called first time per scope name, this function will be called asking you to provide
// raw grammar definition. Both JSON and plist formats are accepted.
if (scopeName === 'source.css') {
return {
format: 'json', // can also be `plist`
content: await (await fetch(`static/grammars/css.tmGrammar.json`)).text() // when format is 'json', parsed JSON also works
}
}
}
})
const grammar = await registry.loadGrammar('source.css')
console.log(grammar.tokenizeLine('html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0 }'))
// > {tokens: Array(19), ruleStack: StackElement}
})()
onigasmis peer dependency that you must install yourself
To tokenize multiple lines, you must pass in the previous returned
ruleStack.
var ruleStack = null;
for (var i = 0; i < lines.length; i++) {
var r = grammar.tokenizeLine(lines[i], ruleStack);
console.log('Line: #' + i + ', tokens: ' + r.tokens);
ruleStack = r.ruleStack;
}
See the main.ts file
npm install
npm run watch
99% of the code in this repository is extracted straight from
vscode-textmate, which is MIT licensed.
Other external licenses used can be found in
ThirdPartyNotices.txt