This project provides a support for the Monaco editor that handles the PromQL (Prometheus Query Language) syntax (with syntax highlighting).
Initially the repository was owned by AmadeusITGroup and it has been transferred to the prometheus-community (Thanks to Julius Volz that helped us for that) During the transfer, the repository and the package changed its name from monaco-languages-promql to the current one: monaco-promql.
Language support is available on npm :
|Version
|command to use
|>= 1.5
npm install monaco-promql
|>= 1.4 < 1.5
npm install monaco-languages-promql
If you want to test it, you have the last version available on the following website:
https://prometheus-community.github.io/monaco-promql/
Here is a picture that displays what happen when you write a promQL expression:
Samples coming from https://github.com/infinityworks/prometheus-example-queries
Any contribution or suggestion would be really appreciated. Feel free to use the Issue section or to send a pull request.
npm install
npm run build
npm link
cd examples/<example-folder>
npm install
npm link monaco-promql
npm start
# Then modify manually the monaco-promql import :/ "monaco-promql" -> "monaco-promql/lib"
This repository is inspired by monaco-languages repository.