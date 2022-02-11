openbase logo
monaco-promql

by prometheus-community
1.7.2 (see all)

PromQL support for the Monaco code editor

Overview

Popularity

5.8K

19

10d ago

8

0

MIT

Built-In

No?

Readme

Monaco PromQL language CircleCI npm version License

Overview

This project provides a support for the Monaco editor that handles the PromQL (Prometheus Query Language) syntax (with syntax highlighting).

Initially the repository was owned by AmadeusITGroup and it has been transferred to the prometheus-community (Thanks to Julius Volz that helped us for that) During the transfer, the repository and the package changed its name from monaco-languages-promql to the current one: monaco-promql.

Installation

Language support is available on npm :

Versioncommand to use
>= 1.5npm install monaco-promql
>= 1.4 < 1.5npm install monaco-languages-promql

Playground

If you want to test it, you have the last version available on the following website:

https://prometheus-community.github.io/monaco-promql/

Here is a picture that displays what happen when you write a promQL expression:

Display samples

Samples coming from https://github.com/infinityworks/prometheus-example-queries

Usage

Contributions

Any contribution or suggestion would be really appreciated. Feel free to use the Issue section or to send a pull request.

Development

Run example with local version

npm install
npm run build
npm link
cd examples/<example-folder>
npm install
npm link monaco-promql
npm start
# Then modify manually the monaco-promql import :/ "monaco-promql" -> "monaco-promql/lib"

Roadmap

  • More usage documentation.
  • Provide the auto-completion support.
  • Versions mapping with PromQL.
  • More automation on release version in npmjs and angular gh-pages update

Credits

This repository is inspired by monaco-languages repository.

