Use the Monaco editor using a
require() or a module loader.
npm i monaco-loader
const loader = require('monaco-loader')
loader().then((monaco) => {
let editor = monaco.editor.create(document.getElementById('container'), {
language: 'javascript',
theme: 'vs-dark',
automaticLayout: true
})
})
The Monaco editor is a wonderful piece of software - but the published module on npm does not conform to any standards. Just calling
require('monaco-editor') will fail. This module cleanly requires the monaco code editor, properly configures it for usage together with a module loader, and just returns the
monaco object to you.
By default, Monaco's internal loader's base url will be set to
encodeURI(file://${monacoDir}/min
). To override, call loader with
loader({baseUrl: yourBaseUrl}).
MIT, please see LICENSE for details.