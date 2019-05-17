openbase logo
monaco-loader

by Felix Rieseberg
1.0.0 (see all)

📦 Load the Monaco editor with a module loader (require, import, etc)

3.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Monaco Loader

Use the Monaco editor using a require() or a module loader.

npm i monaco-loader

const loader = require('monaco-loader')

loader().then((monaco) => {
  let editor = monaco.editor.create(document.getElementById('container'), {
    language: 'javascript',
    theme: 'vs-dark',
    automaticLayout: true
  })
})

Background

The Monaco editor is a wonderful piece of software - but the published module on npm does not conform to any standards. Just calling require('monaco-editor') will fail. This module cleanly requires the monaco code editor, properly configures it for usage together with a module loader, and just returns the monaco object to you.

By default, Monaco's internal loader's base url will be set to encodeURI(file://${monacoDir}/min). To override, call loader with loader({baseUrl: yourBaseUrl}).

License

MIT, please see LICENSE for details.

