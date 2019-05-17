Monaco Loader

Use the Monaco editor using a require() or a module loader.

npm i monaco-loader

const loader = require ( 'monaco-loader' ) loader().then( ( monaco ) => { let editor = monaco.editor.create( document .getElementById( 'container' ), { language : 'javascript' , theme : 'vs-dark' , automaticLayout : true }) })

Background

The Monaco editor is a wonderful piece of software - but the published module on npm does not conform to any standards. Just calling require('monaco-editor') will fail. This module cleanly requires the monaco code editor, properly configures it for usage together with a module loader, and just returns the monaco object to you.

By default, Monaco's internal loader's base url will be set to encodeURI( file://${monacoDir}/min ) . To override, call loader with loader({baseUrl: yourBaseUrl}) .

License

MIT, please see LICENSE for details.