GraphQL IDE Monorepo

Security Notice: All versions of graphiql < 1.4.7 are vulnerable to an XSS attack in cases where the GraphQL server to which the GraphiQL web app connects is not trusted. Learn more in the graphiql security docs directory

Looking for the GraphiQL Docs?: This is the root of the monorepo! The full GraphiQL docs are located at packages/graphiql

Overview

GraphiQL is the reference implementation of this monorepo, GraphQL IDE, an official project under the GraphQL Foundation. The code uses the permissive MIT license.

Whether you want a simple GraphiQL IDE instance for your server, or a more advanced web or desktop GraphQL IDE experience for your framework or plugin, or you want to build an IDE extension or plugin, you've come to the right place!

The purpose of this monorepo is to give the GraphQL Community:

a to-specification official language service (see: API Docs)

a comprehensive LSP server and CLI service for use with IDEs

a codemirror mode

a monaco mode (in the works)

an example of how to use this ecosystem with GraphiQL.

examples of how to implement or extend GraphiQL.

Latest Stable Ecosystem

graphiql@1.0.x and ecosystem are organized as below. Any further changes to graphiql@1.0.x are made against 1.0.0 branch

Proposed Ecosystem

As we re-write for graphiql@2.x ecosystem, this monorepo will contain an sdk and plugins.

Breaking Changes & Improvements: several interfaces are being dropped for new ones are arriving for GraphiQL 1.0.0! Read more in this issue

/ˈɡrafək(ə)l/ A graphical interactive in-browser GraphQL IDE. Try the live demo. We also have a demo using our latest netlify build for the main branch.

The GraphiQL IDE, implemented in React, currently using GraphQL mode for CodeMirror & GraphQL Language Service.

Learn more about GraphiQL in packages/graphiql/README.md

How To Setup/Implement GraphiQL

codesandbox.io graphiql exmaple stackblitz.com graphiql example

The GraphiQL Readme explains some of the ways to implement GraphiQL, and we also have the examples directory as well!

Provides monaco editor with a powerful, schema-driven graphql language mode.

See the webpack example for a plain javascript demo using github API

Provides CodeMirror with a parser mode for GraphQL along with a live linter and typeahead hinter powered by your GraphQL Schema

Provides a command-line interface for running GraphQL Language Service Server for various IDEs.

An almost fully LSP compliant server process backing the GraphQL Language Service.

Runtime agnostic Language Service used by GraphQL mode for CodeMirror and GraphQL Language Service Server

An online immutable parser for GraphQL, designed to be used as part of syntax-highlighting and code intelligence tools such as for the GraphQL Language Service and codemirror-graphql.

Flow and Typescript type definitions for the GraphQL Language Service.

Utilities to support the GraphQL Language Service.

Browser & Runtime Support

Many of these packages need to work in multiple environments.

By default, all typescript packages target es6 .

graphql-language-service-server and graphql-language-service-cli are made for the node runtime, so they target es2017

codemirror-graphql and the graphiql browser bundle use the .browserslistrc , which targets modern browsers to keep bundle size small and keep the language services performant where async/await is used, and especially to avoid the requirement of rengenerator-runtime or special babel configuration.

last 2 versions Firefox ESR not dead not IE 11 not ios 10 maintained node versions

To be clear, we do not support Internet Explorer or older versions of evergreen browsers.

Development

To get setup for local development of this monorepo, refer to DEVELOPMENT.md

Contributing to this repo

This is an open source project, and we welcome contributions. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute.

This repository is managed by EasyCLA. Project participants must sign the free GraphQL Specification Membership agreement before making a contribution. You only need to do this one time, and it can be signed by individual contributors or their employers.

To initiate the signature process please open a PR against this repo. The EasyCLA bot will block the merge if we still need a membership agreement from you.

Please note that EasyCLA is configured to accept commits from certain GitHub bots. These are approved on an exception basis once we are confident that any content they create is either generated by the bot itself or written by someone who has already signed the CLA (e.g., a project maintainer).

github-actions (exclusively for the changesets Action)

You can find detailed information here. If you have issues, please email operations@graphql.org.

Maintainers

Maintainers of this repository regulary review PRs and issues and help advance the GraphiQL roadmap

Alumni

Originally this was three separate repositories

@leebyron - original author of all libraries

@asiandrummer - original creator of GraphiQL

@wincent - early co-author and maintainer

@lostplan - maintained the language service ecosystem until about 2017

@IvanGoncharov - maintainer and transitional mentor to @acao and others

Active

Fielding Proposals!

The door is open for proposals for the new GraphiQL Plugin API, and other ideas on how to make the rest of the IDE ecosystem more performant, scaleable, interoperable and extensible. Feel free to open a PR to create a document in the /proposals/ directory. Eventually we hope to move these to a repo that serves this purpose.

Community