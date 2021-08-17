Monaco Editor for Vue.
npm install monaco-editor-vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<MonacoEditor
width="800"
height="500"
theme="vs-dark"
language="javascript"
:options="options"
@change="onChange"
></MonacoEditor>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import MonacoEditor from 'monaco-editor-vue';
export default {
name: "App",
components: {
MonacoEditor
},
data() {
return {
options: {
//Monaco Editor Options
}
}
},
methods: {
onChange(value) {
console.log(value);
}
}
};
</script>
Add the Monaco Webpack plugin
monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your
webpack.config.js:
const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MonacoWebpackPlugin({
// available options are documented at https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-editor-webpack-plugin#options
languages: ['javascript']
})
]
}
If using Vue CLI instead of Webpack directly, you can add to
vue.config.js:
const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.plugin('monaco-editor').use(MonacoWebpackPlugin, [
{
// Languages are loaded on demand at runtime
languages: ['json', 'javascript', 'html', 'xml']
}
])
}
}
If you specify
value property, the component behaves in controlled mode.
Otherwise, it behaves in uncontrolled mode.
width width of editor. Defaults to
100%.
height height of editor. Defaults to
100%.
value value of the auto created model in the editor.
original value of the auto created original model in the editor.
language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor. Defaults to
javascript.
theme the theme of the editor. Defaults to
vs.
options refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions.
editorBeforeMount(monaco) The function called before the editor mounted (similar to
beforeMount of Vue).
editorMounted(editor, monaco) The function called when the editor has been mounted (similar to
mounted of Vue).
change(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.
Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.
Monaco only supports one theme.
<template>
<div id="app">
<MonacoEditor
:diffEditor="true"
original="..."
//...
></MonacoEditor>
</div>
</template>