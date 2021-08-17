Monaco Editor for Vue.

Installation

npm install monaco-editor-vue

Using with Webpack

<template> < div id = "app" > < MonacoEditor width = "800" height = "500" theme = "vs-dark" language = "javascript" :options = "options" @ change = "onChange" > </ MonacoEditor > </ div > </ template > < script > import MonacoEditor from 'monaco-editor-vue' ; export default { name : "App" , components : { MonacoEditor }, data() { return { options : { } } }, methods : { onChange(value) { console .log(value); } } }; </ script >

Add the Monaco Webpack plugin monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your webpack.config.js :

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new MonacoWebpackPlugin({ languages : [ 'javascript' ] }) ] }

If using Vue CLI instead of Webpack directly, you can add to vue.config.js :

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { config.plugin( 'monaco-editor' ).use(MonacoWebpackPlugin, [ { languages : [ 'json' , 'javascript' , 'html' , 'xml' ] } ]) } }

Properties

If you specify value property, the component behaves in controlled mode. Otherwise, it behaves in uncontrolled mode.

width width of editor. Defaults to 100% .

width of editor. Defaults to . height height of editor. Defaults to 100% .

height of editor. Defaults to . value value of the auto created model in the editor.

value of the auto created model in the editor. original value of the auto created original model in the editor.

value of the auto created original model in the editor. language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor. Defaults to javascript .

the initial language of the auto created model in the editor. Defaults to . theme the theme of the editor. Defaults to vs .

the theme of the editor. Defaults to . options refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions.

refer to Monaco interface IEditorConstructionOptions. editorBeforeMount(monaco) The function called before the editor mounted (similar to beforeMount of Vue).

The function called before the editor mounted (similar to of Vue). editorMounted(editor, monaco) The function called when the editor has been mounted (similar to mounted of Vue).

The function called when the editor has been mounted (similar to of Vue). change(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.

Events & Methods

Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.

Use multiple themes

Monaco only supports one theme.

How to use the diff editor