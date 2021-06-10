openbase logo
met

monaco-editor-textmate

by Neek Sandhu
3.0.0 (see all)

Wire monaco-textmate with monaco-editor

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Wire monaco-textmate with monaco-editor

Install

npm i monaco-editor-textmate

Please install peer dependencies if you haven't already

npm i monaco-textmate monaco-editor onigasm

Usage

import { loadWASM } from 'onigasm' // peer dependency of 'monaco-textmate'
import { Registry } from 'monaco-textmate' // peer dependency
import { wireTmGrammars } from 'monaco-editor-textmate'

export async function liftOff() {
    await loadWASM(`path/to/onigasm.wasm`) // See https://www.npmjs.com/package/onigasm#light-it-up

    const registry = new Registry({
        getGrammarDefinition: async (scopeName) => {
            return {
                format: 'json',
                content: await (await fetch(`static/grammars/css.tmGrammar.json`)).text()
            }
        }
    })

    // map of monaco "language id's" to TextMate scopeNames
    const grammars = new Map()
    grammars.set('css', 'source.css')
    grammars.set('html', 'text.html.basic')
    grammars.set('typescript', 'source.ts')

    // monaco's built-in themes aren't powereful enough to handle TM tokens
    // https://github.com/Nishkalkashyap/monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter#monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter
    monaco.editor.defineTheme('vs-code-theme-converted', {
        // ... use `monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter` to convert vs code theme and pass the parsed object here
    });
    
    var editor = monaco.editor.create(document.getElementById('container'), {
        value: [
            'html, body {',
            '    margin: 0;',
            '}'
        ].join('\n'),
        language: 'css', // this won't work out of the box, see below for more info,
        theme: 'vs-code-theme-converted' // very important, see comment above
    })
    
    await wireTmGrammars(monaco, registry, grammars, editor)
}

Limitation

Version Issue!

The latest version of this package requires monaco-editor version 0.21.1 and up. Version 2.2.2 was the last version to support monaco-editor version 0.19.x or below.

monaco-editor distribution comes with built-in tokenization support for few languages. Because of this monaco-editor-textmate cannot be used with monaco-editor without some modification, see explanation of this problem here.

Solution

To get monaco-editor-textmate working with monaco-editor, you're advised to use Webpack with monaco-editor-webpack-plugin which allows you to control which of "built-in" languages should monaco-editor use/bundle, leaving the rest. With that control you must exclude any/all languages for which you'd like to use TextMate grammars based tokenization instead.

License

MIT

