monaco-textmate with
monaco-editor
npm i monaco-editor-textmate
Please install peer dependencies if you haven't already
npm i monaco-textmate monaco-editor onigasm
import { loadWASM } from 'onigasm' // peer dependency of 'monaco-textmate'
import { Registry } from 'monaco-textmate' // peer dependency
import { wireTmGrammars } from 'monaco-editor-textmate'
export async function liftOff() {
await loadWASM(`path/to/onigasm.wasm`) // See https://www.npmjs.com/package/onigasm#light-it-up
const registry = new Registry({
getGrammarDefinition: async (scopeName) => {
return {
format: 'json',
content: await (await fetch(`static/grammars/css.tmGrammar.json`)).text()
}
}
})
// map of monaco "language id's" to TextMate scopeNames
const grammars = new Map()
grammars.set('css', 'source.css')
grammars.set('html', 'text.html.basic')
grammars.set('typescript', 'source.ts')
// monaco's built-in themes aren't powereful enough to handle TM tokens
// https://github.com/Nishkalkashyap/monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter#monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter
monaco.editor.defineTheme('vs-code-theme-converted', {
// ... use `monaco-vscode-textmate-theme-converter` to convert vs code theme and pass the parsed object here
});
var editor = monaco.editor.create(document.getElementById('container'), {
value: [
'html, body {',
' margin: 0;',
'}'
].join('\n'),
language: 'css', // this won't work out of the box, see below for more info,
theme: 'vs-code-theme-converted' // very important, see comment above
})
await wireTmGrammars(monaco, registry, grammars, editor)
}
Version Issue!
The latest version of this package requires
monaco-editor version
0.21.1 and up. Version
2.2.2
was the last version to support
monaco-editor version
0.19.x or below.
monaco-editor distribution comes with built-in tokenization support for few languages. Because of this
monaco-editor-textmate cannot
be used with
monaco-editor without some modification, see explanation of this problem here.
To get
monaco-editor-textmate working with
monaco-editor, you're advised to use Webpack with
monaco-editor-webpack-plugin which allows you to control which of "built-in" languages should
monaco-editor use/bundle, leaving the rest.
With that control you must exclude any/all languages for which you'd like to use TextMate grammars based tokenization instead.
MIT