Wire monaco-textmate with monaco-editor

Install

npm i monaco-editor-textmate

Please install peer dependencies if you haven't already

npm i monaco-textmate monaco-editor onigasm

Usage

import { loadWASM } from 'onigasm' import { Registry } from 'monaco-textmate' import { wireTmGrammars } from 'monaco-editor-textmate' export async function liftOff ( ) { await loadWASM( `path/to/onigasm.wasm` ) const registry = new Registry({ getGrammarDefinition : async (scopeName) => { return { format : 'json' , content : await ( await fetch( `static/grammars/css.tmGrammar.json` )).text() } } }) const grammars = new Map () grammars.set( 'css' , 'source.css' ) grammars.set( 'html' , 'text.html.basic' ) grammars.set( 'typescript' , 'source.ts' ) monaco.editor.defineTheme( 'vs-code-theme-converted' , { }); var editor = monaco.editor.create( document .getElementById( 'container' ), { value : [ 'html, body {' , ' margin: 0;' , '}' ].join( '

' ), language : 'css' , theme : 'vs-code-theme-converted' }) await wireTmGrammars(monaco, registry, grammars, editor) }

Limitation

Version Issue!

The latest version of this package requires monaco-editor version 0.21.1 and up. Version 2.2.2 was the last version to support monaco-editor version 0.19.x or below.

monaco-editor distribution comes with built-in tokenization support for few languages. Because of this monaco-editor-textmate cannot be used with monaco-editor without some modification, see explanation of this problem here.

Solution

To get monaco-editor-textmate working with monaco-editor , you're advised to use Webpack with monaco-editor-webpack-plugin which allows you to control which of "built-in" languages should monaco-editor use/bundle, leaving the rest. With that control you must exclude any/all languages for which you'd like to use TextMate grammars based tokenization instead.

License

MIT