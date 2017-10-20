Monaco

A daily automated build of Microsoft Monaco.

Warning: This is personal endeavour.

If you just want a quick editor on a web page the monaco-editor will get you there quicker : https://www.npmjs.com/package/monaco-editor. This internally uses stuff like monaco-langauges and monaco-editor-core .

But if you want to specialize the experience for a particular language (in our case JavaScript / TypeScript as we do in alm.tools) you can use this as a reference for build automation to make your own version.

Some notes on vscode dirs

src : the source code

: the source code out-* (e.g. out-editor ) : the built assets

(e.g. ) : the built assets build : scripts for building various stuff (including monaco)

How monaco-editor-core is built

Please see vscode/build/monaco/README.md . We simplified it and the process is documented in prepare.sh . Some notes on monaco-editor-core:

the build/gulpfile.editor.js contains the monaco building stuff.

contains the monaco building stuff. the monaco.d.ts api is built with build/monaco/api.ts .

Note: the monaco.d.ts.recipe is loosely related to editor.main.ts etc. You get to use the outcome of the recipe (i.e. monaco.d.ts ) as typeof monaco.something in your editor.main stuff to ensure types match but it can fail silently due to excessive use of any so be careful 🌹

Also @internal stuff is stripped by api.ts , if you try to bring it all in you will get errors as a lot of stuff is hidden and you will need to bring in all of it using api + editor.main (quite a bit of work.)

Our Build

All done using prepare.sh (with the help of stuff in the extensions folder).

Submodules

Monaco is in the process of making more addons. Best to add them with

git submodule add https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-css.git

And then add the path to .npmignore

Finally you need to figure out how to integrate it in editor.main

Installation

Due to limited testing and automated release we recommend hard version installs:

npm install monaco --save --save-exact

You can put this your package.json to make it easier for you to update to latest (and now you can npm run umonaco ):