Monaca Cloud API

This is a library used to communicate with the Monaca Cloud REST API.

Initialization

From version 2.5.0, clientType: 'lib' needs to be specified when monaca-lib is initialized for standalone use.

Example:

var Monaca = require ( 'monaca-lib' ).Monaca; var monaca = new Monaca({ clientType : 'lib' });

Example usage

var Monaca = require ( 'monaca-lib' ).Monaca; var monaca = new Monaca({ clientType : 'lib' }); monaca.login( 'some@email.com' , 'password' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Succesfully logged in!' ); monaca.cloneProject( 'PROJECT_ID' , '/destination/directory' ).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Successfully clone project!' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Clone failed: ' + error); }, function ( progress ) { console .log( 'Downloading ' + progress.path); } ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Login failed: ' + error); } );

There is also a Localkit class that is used to connect a local development environment to the Monaca Debugger.

var monacaLib = require ( 'monaca-lib' ), Monaca = monacaLib.Monaca, Localkit = monacaLib.Localkit; var monaca = new Monaca({ clientType : 'lib' }); var localkit = new Localkit(monaca, '/path/to/project' ); localkit.startHttpServer().then( function ( ) { localkit.startBeaconTransmitter().then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Localkit will now wait for connections from the Monaca debugger.' ); } ); } );

Running tests

To run the tests use the following command:

$ export MONACA_TEST_EMAIL=some@email.org $ export MONACA_TEST_PASSWORD=password $ npm test

Building the documentation

The documentation is built using JSDoc. Use the following command in the root directory to build the documentation:

$ jsdoc src