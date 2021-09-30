openbase logo
monaca-lib

by monaca

npm package for handling Monaca cloud API and local debugging API

Readme

Monaca Cloud API

This is a library used to communicate with the Monaca Cloud REST API.

Initialization

From version 2.5.0, clientType: 'lib' needs to be specified when monaca-lib is initialized for standalone use.

Example:

var Monaca = require('monaca-lib').Monaca;

var monaca = new Monaca({clientType: 'lib'});

Example usage

var Monaca = require('monaca-lib').Monaca;

var monaca = new Monaca({clientType: 'lib'});

monaca.login('some@email.com', 'password').then(
  function() {
    console.log('Succesfully logged in!');

    monaca.cloneProject('PROJECT_ID', '/destination/directory').then(
      function() {
        console.log('Successfully clone project!');
      },
      function(error) {
        console.log('Clone failed: ' + error);
      },
      function(progress) {
        console.log('Downloading ' + progress.path);
      }
    );
  },
  function(error) {
    console.log('Login failed: ' + error);
  }
);

There is also a Localkit class that is used to connect a local development environment to the Monaca Debugger.

var monacaLib = require('monaca-lib'),
  Monaca = monacaLib.Monaca,
  Localkit = monacaLib.Localkit;

var monaca = new Monaca({clientType: 'lib'});

var localkit = new Localkit(monaca, '/path/to/project');

localkit.startHttpServer().then(
  function() {
    localkit.startBeaconTransmitter().then(
      function() {
        console.log('Localkit will now wait for connections from the Monaca debugger.');
      }
    );
  }
);

Running tests

To run the tests use the following command:

$ export MONACA_TEST_EMAIL=some@email.org
$ export MONACA_TEST_PASSWORD=password
$ npm test

Building the documentation

The documentation is built using JSDoc. Use the following command in the root directory to build the documentation:

$ jsdoc src

The generated documentation can be found in out/index.html.

