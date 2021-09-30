This is a library used to communicate with the Monaca Cloud REST API.
From version 2.5.0,
clientType: 'lib' needs to be specified when
monaca-lib is initialized for standalone use.
Example:
var Monaca = require('monaca-lib').Monaca;
var monaca = new Monaca({clientType: 'lib'});
monaca.login('some@email.com', 'password').then(
function() {
console.log('Succesfully logged in!');
monaca.cloneProject('PROJECT_ID', '/destination/directory').then(
function() {
console.log('Successfully clone project!');
},
function(error) {
console.log('Clone failed: ' + error);
},
function(progress) {
console.log('Downloading ' + progress.path);
}
);
},
function(error) {
console.log('Login failed: ' + error);
}
);
There is also a
Localkit class that is used to connect a local development environment to the Monaca Debugger.
var monacaLib = require('monaca-lib'),
Monaca = monacaLib.Monaca,
Localkit = monacaLib.Localkit;
var monaca = new Monaca({clientType: 'lib'});
var localkit = new Localkit(monaca, '/path/to/project');
localkit.startHttpServer().then(
function() {
localkit.startBeaconTransmitter().then(
function() {
console.log('Localkit will now wait for connections from the Monaca debugger.');
}
);
}
);
To run the tests use the following command:
$ export MONACA_TEST_EMAIL=some@email.org
$ export MONACA_TEST_PASSWORD=password
$ npm test
The documentation is built using JSDoc. Use the following command in the root directory to build the documentation:
$ jsdoc src
The generated documentation can be found in
out/index.html.