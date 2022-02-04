Monaca CLI

Command line version of Monaca. It can be used to download projects from the Monaca cloud service, livesyncing Cordova projects to a local device using the Monaca Debugger among a lot of other things.

Installation instructions

If you don't have have Node.js installed, please download it from here or install it with your favorite package manager.

When that's done you can install the Monaca CLI by using:

$ npm install -g monaca

On some systems you may have to prefix the command with sudo because of permissions:

$ sudo npm install -g monaca

Available commands

Just run

$ monaca

to see a list of available commands:

login ......... sign in to Monaca Cloud logout ........ sign out from Monaca Cloud signup ........ register a new Monaca account create ........ create a new local Monaca project from a template clone ......... clone a project from Monaca Cloud import ........ import a project from Monaca Cloud download ...... download a project from Monaca Cloud upload ........ upload a project to Monaca Cloud signing ........ manage signing configurations remote build .. build a project on Monaca Cloud remote config .. open the project configuration on Monaca Cloud preview ....... run a local web server for preview debug ......... run app on device using Monaca Debugger transpile ..... transpile project source code update ......... update projects created with CLI 2 .x to the latest Monaca project structure. init ........... initialize projects created using other CLI tools to be able to execute with Monaca. config ........ manage Monaca configuration plugin ........ manage Cordova Plugin docs .......... display docs for Monaca CLI, Onsen UI and Tutorials info .......... display project and environment info

You can run monaca <command_name> --help to get in-depth information about a single command:

$ monaca upload --help Usage : monaca upload Description : Uploads the current project to the Monaca Cloud . This command requires you to be logged in . The project files will be compared with the remote files so only changed and new files will be uploaded. Examples : $ monaca upload

It also supports the command line options from Cordova CLI. The following options exactly follows the same behavior to Cordova, and Monaca Cloud is not used in this case.

platform ...... add, update and remove platforms prepare ....... prepare project for build compile ....... build the project run ........... deploy project on a device / emulator build ......... shortcut for compile, then prepare emulate ....... run project in emulator serve ......... run a local web server for assets

Troubleshooting

Problem after installation (Windows OS):

I successfully installed Monaca CLI, but after executing command monaca login and writing my credentials, nothing happens or I get UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning:

$ monaca login Use "monaca signup" command if you need to create a new account. ? Enter your email address: test@email.com ? Enter your password : ******** (node: 12344 ) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: TypeError: Cannot read property of 'hasOwnProperty' of undefined

The problem might be in the installation of Node.js. If you installed Node.js through .msi installer on Node.js official website, we suggest you to use NVM for Windows to manage your Node.js versions instead.