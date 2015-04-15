moment.twitter.js is an extension to moment.js that formats dates like Twitter.

Usage

Works with AMD, CommonJS and browser environments.

define([ 'moment-twitter' ], function ( moment ) { moment().twitter() });

var moment = require ( 'moment-twitter' ); moment().twitter()

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/moment.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "/moment-twitter.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > moment().twitter(); </ script >

Works on both past and future dates.

Methods

Web-friendly formatting.

Examples:

Formats time relative to current time.

moment (moment() + ( 36 e5 * 5 )) .twitterLong ()

Yes, it does smart pluralization.

moment (moment() + 36 e5).twitterLong()

Times greater than 24 hours are converted to dates like Mar 7

moment (moment() + 6048 e5).twitterLong()

For use on mobile (alias moment().twitterShort() ).

Examples:

Units single characters, and there are no spaces.

moment (moment() + ( 36 e5 * 5 )) .twitterShort ()

Times between 24 hours and 6 days are converted to days.

moment (moment() + ( 864 e5 * 6 )) .twitterShort ()

Times greater than 6 days are slash-separated.