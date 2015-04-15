openbase logo
moment-twitter

by Jonathan K
0.2.0 (see all)

A Twitter-like date formatter for moment.js

Documentation
383

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Twitter-like Date Formatter Build Status

moment.twitter.js is an extension to moment.js that formats dates like Twitter.

Usage

Works with AMD, CommonJS and browser environments.

// AMD
define(['moment-twitter'], function(moment) { moment().twitter() });

// CommonJS
var moment = require('moment-twitter');
moment().twitter()

<!-- Browser -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/moment.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/moment-twitter.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    moment().twitter();
</script>

Works on both past and future dates.

Methods

moment().twitterLong()

Web-friendly formatting.

Examples:

Formats time relative to current time.

moment(moment() + (36e5 * 5)).twitterLong()
// 5 hours

Yes, it does smart pluralization.

moment(moment() + 36e5).twitterLong()
// 1 hour

Times greater than 24 hours are converted to dates like Mar 7

moment(moment() + 6048e5).twitterLong()
// Mar 7

moment().twitter()

For use on mobile (alias moment().twitterShort()).

Examples:

Units single characters, and there are no spaces.

moment(moment() + (36e5 * 5)).twitterShort()
// 5h

Times between 24 hours and 6 days are converted to days.

moment(moment() + (864e5 * 6)).twitterShort()
// 6d

Times greater than 6 days are slash-separated.

moment(moment() + 6048e5).twitterShort()
// 3/7/86

