moment.twitter.js is an extension to moment.js that formats dates like Twitter.
Works with AMD, CommonJS and browser environments.
// AMD
define(['moment-twitter'], function(moment) { moment().twitter() });
// CommonJS
var moment = require('moment-twitter');
moment().twitter()
<!-- Browser -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/moment.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/moment-twitter.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
moment().twitter();
</script>
Works on both past and future dates.
moment().twitterLong()
Web-friendly formatting.
Examples:
Formats time relative to current time.
moment(moment() + (36e5 * 5)).twitterLong()
// 5 hours
Yes, it does smart pluralization.
moment(moment() + 36e5).twitterLong()
// 1 hour
Times greater than 24 hours are converted to dates like
Mar 7
moment(moment() + 6048e5).twitterLong()
// Mar 7
moment().twitter()
For use on mobile (alias
moment().twitterShort()).
Examples:
Units single characters, and there are no spaces.
moment(moment() + (36e5 * 5)).twitterShort()
// 5h
Times between 24 hours and 6 days are converted to days.
moment(moment() + (864e5 * 6)).twitterShort()
// 6d
Times greater than 6 days are slash-separated.
moment(moment() + 6048e5).twitterShort()
// 3/7/86